EssilorLuxottica and Eastman Kodak Company announced today that they have signed a perpetual worldwide license agreement granting EssilorLuxottica the exclusive right to use the Kodak registered trademarks for products and services in connection with EssilorLuxottica's business.

Effective January 1, 2024, EssilorLuxottica will permanently add one of the world's most well-known and trusted brands to its portfolio and will further develop the Kodak brand in the full range of EssilorLuxottica product categories.

This new commitment represents an evolution of the multi-year licensing agreement with Kodak currently in place. Under the terms of the new agreement, EssilorLuxottica will continue to develop, manufacture and distribute optical products and services featuring the Kodak brand indefinitely.

"Kodak is an iconic brand rich in innovation and trusted by tens of millions of consumers around the world. We are pleased to make this substantial and permanent addition to our brand portfolio and are looking forward to leveraging our innovation capabilities and distribution network to create new opportunities for the brand and our customers. Long term agreements like this one pave the way for our company's growth for many years to come," said Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO of EssilorLuxottica.

"We are excited about the opportunity to expand our brand licensing arrangement with a vision care industry leader like EssilorLuxottica. We know the Kodak brand is in good hands along with the other esteemed brands in the EssilorLuxottica portfolio," said Jim Continenza, Kodak's Executive Chairman and CEO. "This agreement is a great fit for Kodak. We share EssilorLuxottica's commitment to meeting evolving customer needs through innovation, and we look forward to a long and successful relationship."

EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more and be more by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters, Salmoiraghi Viganò and GrandVision are part of the EssilorLuxottica family. EssilorLuxottica has approximately 190,000 employees. In 2022, the Company generated consolidated revenue of Euro 24.5 billion. The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP. For more information, please visit www.essilorluxottica.com.

Kodak

Kodak (NYSE: KODK) is a leading global manufacturer focused on commercial print and advanced materials chemicals. With 79,000 worldwide patents earned over 130 years of R&D, we believe in the power of technology and science to enhance what the world sees and creates. Our innovative, award-winning products, combined with our customer-first approach, make us the partner of choice for customers worldwide. Kodak is committed to environmental stewardship, including industry leadership in developing sustainable solutions. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodak.com, or follow us on Twitter @Kodak and LinkedIn.

