WAVESTONE: Implementation of share buy-back program as agreed by the July 27, 2023 Annual General Meeting

In its meeting which took place on July 27, 2023, after the Annual General Meeting (AGM), Wavestone's Board of Directors decided the immediate implementation of the share buy-back program authorized by the AGM in application of L.22-10-62 and seq. of the French commercial code, articles 241-1 to 241-5 of the general regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF" - French stock market regulator), and the European Regulation n°596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014.

This share buy-back program is detailed in the 2022/23 universal registration document, published on

July 13, 2023 (in French) on the company website (www.wavestone.com), on the "Investors" section.

