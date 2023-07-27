WAVESTONE: Minutes of the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of July 27, 2023

Wavestone's Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held on Thursday July 27, 2023 under the chairmanship of Mr. Pascal Imbert, Chairman of Board, and in the presence of the Company's Statutory Auditors.

The voting results for each resolution submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting for approval will be made available on the Company's website at www.wavestone.com (section Investors, Annual general meetings) within the statutory time frame.

Approval of €0.38 per share dividend to be distributed on August 4, 2023

Wavestone shareholders adopted the annual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, and the proposed appropriation of profits.

Accordingly, Wavestone will distribute a dividend payout of €0.38 per share for the 2022/23 fiscal year, identical to that paid in 2022, representing 15% of net income, Group share.

Payment of the dividend, which will be paid as a cash dividend, will take place on August 4, 2023.

Appointment and reappointment of members of the Board of Directors

The Combined General Meeting approved the 9th resolution, appointing Mrs Florence Didier-Noaro as Director, for a period of four years. The appointment of Ms. Florence Didier-Noaro was proposed for her expertise in finance, auditing and CSR. This appointment also reinforces the Board's independence.

By approving the 10st and 11rd resolutions, the General Meeting approved the reappointments of Mr. Rafael Vivier and of Mr. Christophe Aulnette as Directors.

Approval of resolutions in accordance with the proposal of the Management Board

The firm's shareholders approved the resolutions as proposed by the Board of Directors. More information on these resolutions is available in the Management Board Report - General Report of the 2022/23 universal registration document.

