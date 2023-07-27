Paramount Community Day Includes Thanking Veterans for Their Service

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Paramount

On Wednesday, June 14th, 2023, The Paramount Veterans Network participated in Paramount's Global Community Day. For 27 consecutive years, Paramount Community Day has made a difference in local communities. This year's theme, TOGETHER FOR GOOD, builds on the foundation of One Paramount - a global team inspiring local impact. Employees have logged thousands of hours of service and this year's goal is to continue making a difference in our local communities.

In its third year, Paramount VetNet's Director of Programs and Operations, Betty Diaz, and Co-Chair of Veterans in Media & Entertainment Karen Kraft created a letter-writing campaign to deployed service members. This year's Community Day provided Paramount employees an opportunity to write letters in four locations that spanned from New York, Los Angeles, and virtually.

During the virtual event, which was moderated by Karen Kraft, Paramount employees heard from special guests, Navy Pilots from the US NAVY Reserve Unit in San Diego. At the Paramount Global HQ in New York, colleagues interacted with CPT Justin Rios from the 369th Sustainment Brigade, also known as the Harlem Hellfighters.

We received hundreds of letters from various locations that hosted events, all of which will go to the Harlem Hellfighters (US ARMY) in New York and the VR-57 Conquistadors (US NAVY) in San Diego.

"What a great day to support, learn, and be humbled by active-duty military, veterans, and the Paramount colleagues who showed up to write letters for our service members and who learned about what some of our active-duty military personnel are doing today," says Christopher Barrett Marine Corps Veteran

"We are grateful to our colleagues who participated and shared in gratitude while offering encouragement and support to our service members. Whether it's a letter, a note, a sentence, or simply a word…it will help make a difference in the lives of our service members who may be experiencing challenging times while deployed," says Betty Diaz

"Always grateful. Thank you all for your service."

