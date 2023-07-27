Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
WKN: A3CRFF | ISIN: GB00BNR4T868
Tradegate
27.07.23
13:52 Uhr
5,990 Euro
+0,130
+2,22 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
27.07.2023 | 18:31
Renewi plc: Director/PDMR shareholding

DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR shareholding 

Renewi plc (RWI) 
Renewi plc: Director/PDMR shareholding 
27-Jul-2023 / 16:59 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 
 
 
Renewi plc (the "Company") announces the following transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility 
("PDMR") in ordinary shares of GBP1 each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares"). 
 
 
Vesting of Awards under the Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") 
 
2020 LTIP 
On 27 July 2023, 173,560 Shares under the LTIP made as the 2020 LTIP Award vested to Otto de Bont, Chief Executive 
Officer of Renewi plc, in accordance with associated performance conditions. Mr de Bont sold 85,714 shares to satisfy 
his withholding tax and social security liabilities, retaining 87,846 Shares which are subject to a two-year holding 
period. 
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                           Otto de Bont 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                    CEO 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                    Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                    Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                   Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                    GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                   Vesting of 173,560 Shares under the 2020 LTIP 
                                    Award. 
 
 
 
                                    Shares     Shares 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
 
                                    Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                    GBPNIL      173,560

Aggregated information

d) 173,560

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

27 July 2023

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name              Otto de Bont 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                       CEO 
 
b)      Initial notification / 
       Amendment           Initial Notification 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                       Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                       213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a)                      Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                       GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                      Sale of 85,714 shares vested under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan 
                       (2020 grant) on 27 July 2023 to satisfy tax and social security 
                       liabilities. 
 
 
                       Shares     Shares 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
 
                       Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                       GBP5.10     85,714

Aggregated information

d) 85,714

- Aggregated volume

GBP5.10 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

27 July 2023

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With an industry leading recycling rate of 64%, Renewi puts 7m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and water - employs over 6,500 people who work on 154 operating sites in 5 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  260731 
EQS News ID:  1690387 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1690387&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2023 11:59 ET (15:59 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
