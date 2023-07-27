2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity -2

DJ 2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2023

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2023 27-Jul-2023 / 18:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2023 Strasbourg (France), July 27, 2023 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient servers, announces that under the liquidity contract entrusted by 2CRSi to Portzamparc - BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2023: ? 30 388 2CRSi shares, ? 37 436,76 euros. During the first half of 2023, it has been negotiated a total of: Buy side 41 590 shares EUR 91 217,37 192 transactions Sell side 34 736 shares EUR 79 164,02 141 transactions

As a reminder, as of December 3, 2022, the following cash and shares were allocated to the liquidity contract: ? 23 534 2CRSi shares, ? 49 590,11 euros.

As a reminder, at the time of its implementation (as at the date the contract became effective, in accordance with AMF decision N°2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position as at December 31, 2018), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account: ? 30 757 2CRSi shares, ? 7 555,68 euros.

À propos de 2CRSi

Created in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi group designs, produces and markets high-performance, tailor-made and eco-responsible computer servers. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated Euronext market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth on November 25, 2022.

For more information: www.2crsi.com

Contacts 2CRSi

2CRSi Actifin Actifin Philippe Steinmetz Lucie Morlot Michael Scholze Group Chief Financial Officer Financial communication Financial press relations lucie.morlot@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr investors@2crsi.com 01 80 18 26 33 01 56 88 11 14 +33 (0)3 68 41 10 70 BUY SIDE SELL SIDE Number of Number of Capital in Number of Number of Capital in transactions shares euros transactions shares euros TOTAL 192 41 590 91 217,37 TOTAL 141 34 736 79 164,02 02/01/2023 4 955 2905,49 02/01/ 3 386 1198,57 2023 03/01/2023 2 301 915,07 03/01/ 1 1 3,09 2023 05/01/2023 2 390 1157,99 04/01/ 2 475 1437,73 2023 06/01/2023 2 151 454,99 05/01/ 1 400 1200 2023 10/01/2023 2 357 1104,42 09/01/ 2 800 2480 2023 11/01/2023 3 629 1938,89 10/01/ 1 50 157 2023 12/01/2023 4 817 2527,96 11/01/ 1 400 1264 2023 16/01/2023 1 21 66,36 13/01/ 1 400 1264 2023 17/01/2023 1 1 3,18 16/01/ 2 800 2576 2023 18/01/2023 1 1 3,18 17/01/ 2 81 259,18 2023 19/01/2023 2 600 1908 18/01/ 3 801 2579,22 2023 20/01/2023 4 1000 3068 19/01/ 1 40 128,8 2023 23/01/2023 1 300 900 23/01/ 2 793 2442,28 2023 24/01/2023 1 300 912 26/01/ 1 50 151 2023 25/01/2023 3 633 1923,69 27/01/ 2 301 915,04 2023 26/01/2023 3 1050 3076,5 30/01/ 1 400 1200 2023 27/01/2023 3 601 1767,06 01/02/ 4 1201 3578,98 2023 30/01/2023 3 900 2670,03 03/02/ 1 400 1224 2023 31/01/2023 1 61 178,43 07/02/ 3 900 2746,98 2023 01/02/2023 1 1 2,94 10/02/ 1 1 3,07 2023 02/02/2023 2 350 1051,75 15/02/ 1 1 3,01 2023 03/02/2023 2 181 544,41 21/02/ 1 300 900 2023 06/02/2023 3 348 1052,21 24/02/ 2 600 1674 2023 07/02/2023 1 300 903 28/02/ 3 994 2755,07 2023 08/02/2023 2 431 1306,88 02/03/ 1 151 400,91 2023 09/02/2023 2 270 818,42 03/03/ 3 1200 3264 2023 10/02/2023 3 601 1818,09 06/03/ 2 800 2192 2023 15/02/2023 2 201 597,01 09/03/ 2 320 818,4 2023 28/03/2023 1 130 307,45 14/03/ 1 150 357 2023 29/03/2023 1 50 118 16/03/ 2 400 920 2023 30/03/2023 1 50 113,75 17/03/ 2 205 483,6 2023 31/03/2023 2 469 1064,25 21/03/ 1 200 460 2023 03/04/2023 2 400 907 22/03/ 1 125 290 2023 04/04/2023 3 900 2052 24/03/ 2 312 723,18 2023 05/04/2023 6 1544 3422,28 27/03/ 1 200 470 2023 06/04/2023 3 610 1321,08 30/03/ 1 200 460 2023 11/04/2023 3 900 1953 03/04/ 1 200 464 2023 12/04/2023 6 1400 2977,94 06/04/ 1 300 660 2023 13/04/2023 2 400 823 14/04/ 4 1250 2661 2023 17/04/2023 1 1 2,1 17/04/ 3 413 880,02 2023

18/04/2023 1 1 2,14 18/04/ 2 301 650,13 2023 19/04/2023 2 301 641,16 19/04/ 2 301 653,17 2023 20/04/2023 3 439 942,75 20/04/ 1 1 2,18 2023 21/04/2023 4 651 1383,64 21/04/ 1 1 2,13 2023 24/04/2023 3 470 972,9 24/04/ 1 300 630 2023 25/04/2023 1 210 434,7 26/04/ 1 115 239,2 2023 26/04/2023 2 350 719,01 28/04/ 3 510 1061,97 2023 27/04/2023 1 300 615 02/05/ 2 81 164,46 2023 28/04/2023 1 1 2,07 05/05/ 2 301 463,51 2023 02/05/2023 4 901 1811,1 08/05/ 1 300 468 2023 03/05/2023 8 2400 4260 09/05/ 1 300 468 2023 04/05/2023 4 1200 1872 11/05/ 1 300 463,5 2023 05/05/2023 1 1 1,5 12/05/ 2 600 942 2023 10/05/2023 1 300 450 16/05/ 1 300 462 2023 18/05/2023 1 1 1,58 18/05/ 2 301 484,58 2023 22/05/2023 4 1282 2143,12 19/05/ 4 1200 2007 2023 23/05/2023 2 500 823 23/05/ 1 300 501 2023 24/05/2023 3 1200 1956 25/05/ 1 68 112,88 2023 25/05/2023 2 550 884,51 26/05/ 3 701 1168,64 2023 26/05/2023 2 301 487,65 01/06/ 1 400 640 2023 29/05/2023 2 450 751,77 02/06/ 2 800 1284 2023 30/05/2023 2 400 650,52 05/06/ 3 1150 1899 2023 01/06/2023 5 1030 1604,33 06/06/ 5 1800 3213 2023 05/06/2023 1 247 392,73 08/06/ 2 351 624,82 2023 08/06/2023 6 1401 2457,77 12/06/ 1 1 1,75 2023 09/06/2023 3 750 1317,23 13/06/ 1 400 708 2023 12/06/2023 2 301 520,76 16/06/ 4 1500 2703 2023 14/06/2023 2 350 610,51 19/06/ 8 2200 4438,06 2023 15/06/2023 3 395 679,64 20/06/ 1 300 582 2023 19/06/2023 5 1500 2940 21/06/ 2 600 1170 2023 20/06/2023 1 300 573 23/06/ 1 1 1,9 2023 22/06/2023 1 350 665 27/06/ 1 199 357,21 2023 23/06/2023 3 801 1485,94 28/06/ 2 301 529,76 2023 26/06/2023 2 600 1101 29/06/ 2 700 1235,99 2023 27/06/2023 1 300 531 30/06/ 3 751 1186,05 2023 29/06/2023 2 600 1044 30/06/2023 9 1851 2850,54

