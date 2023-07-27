2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity -2

Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781
Frankfurt
27.07.23
08:17 Uhr
1,795 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
DJ 2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2023 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2023 
27-Jul-2023 / 18:02 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
 
Half-year statement of the liquidity contract 
as of June 30, 2023 
 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), July 27, 2023 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient servers, announces that under the liquidity contract entrusted by 2CRSi to Portzamparc - BNP Paribas, 
the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2023: 
 
 ? 30 388 2CRSi shares, 
 ? 37 436,76 euros. 
 
During the first half of 2023, it has been negotiated a total of: 
Buy side   41 590 shares EUR 91 217,37 192 transactions 
Sell side   34 736 shares EUR 79 164,02 141 transactions

As a reminder, as of December 3, 2022, the following cash and shares were allocated to the liquidity contract: ? 23 534 2CRSi shares, ? 49 590,11 euros.

As a reminder, at the time of its implementation (as at the date the contract became effective, in accordance with AMF decision N°2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position as at December 31, 2018), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account: ? 30 757 2CRSi shares, ? 7 555,68 euros.

À propos de 2CRSi

Created in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi group designs, produces and markets high-performance, tailor-made and eco-responsible computer servers. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated Euronext market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth on November 25, 2022.

For more information: www.2crsi.com

Contacts 2CRSi 

2CRSi 
              Actifin                   Actifin 
Philippe Steinmetz 
              Lucie Morlot                Michael Scholze 
Group Chief Financial 
Officer          Financial communication           Financial press relations 
              lucie.morlot@actifin.fr           michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
investors@2crsi.com 
              01 80 18 26 33               01 56 88 11 14 
+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70 
BUY SIDE                            SELL SIDE 
       Number of     Number of   Capital in        Number of     Number of   Capital in 
       transactions    shares    euros           transactions    shares    euros 
TOTAL     192        41 590    91 217,37    TOTAL   141        34 736    79 164,02 
02/01/2023  4         955      2905,49     02/01/  3         386      1198,57 
                                2023 
03/01/2023  2         301      915,07     03/01/  1         1       3,09 
                                2023 
05/01/2023  2         390      1157,99     04/01/  2         475      1437,73 
                                2023 
06/01/2023  2         151      454,99     05/01/  1         400      1200 
                                2023 
10/01/2023  2         357      1104,42     09/01/  2         800      2480 
                                2023 
11/01/2023  3         629      1938,89     10/01/  1         50      157 
                                2023 
12/01/2023  4         817      2527,96     11/01/  1         400      1264 
                                2023 
16/01/2023  1         21      66,36      13/01/  1         400      1264 
                                2023 
17/01/2023  1         1       3,18      16/01/  2         800      2576 
                                2023 
18/01/2023  1         1       3,18      17/01/  2         81      259,18 
                                2023 
19/01/2023  2         600      1908      18/01/  3         801      2579,22 
                                2023 
20/01/2023  4         1000     3068      19/01/  1         40      128,8 
                                2023 
23/01/2023  1         300      900       23/01/  2         793      2442,28 
                                2023 
24/01/2023  1         300      912       26/01/  1         50      151 
                                2023 
25/01/2023  3         633      1923,69     27/01/  2         301      915,04 
                                2023 
26/01/2023  3         1050     3076,5     30/01/  1         400      1200 
                                2023 
27/01/2023  3         601      1767,06     01/02/  4         1201     3578,98 
                                2023 
30/01/2023  3         900      2670,03     03/02/  1         400      1224 
                                2023 
31/01/2023  1         61      178,43     07/02/  3         900      2746,98 
                                2023 
01/02/2023  1         1       2,94      10/02/  1         1       3,07 
                                2023 
02/02/2023  2         350      1051,75     15/02/  1         1       3,01 
                                2023 
03/02/2023  2         181      544,41     21/02/  1         300      900 
                                2023 
06/02/2023  3         348      1052,21     24/02/  2         600      1674 
                                2023 
07/02/2023  1         300      903       28/02/  3         994      2755,07 
                                2023 
08/02/2023  2         431      1306,88     02/03/  1         151      400,91 
                                2023 
09/02/2023  2         270      818,42     03/03/  3         1200     3264 
                                2023 
10/02/2023  3         601      1818,09     06/03/  2         800      2192 
                                2023 
15/02/2023  2         201      597,01     09/03/  2         320      818,4 
                                2023 
28/03/2023  1         130      307,45     14/03/  1         150      357 
                                2023 
29/03/2023  1         50      118       16/03/  2         400      920 
                                2023 
30/03/2023  1         50      113,75     17/03/  2         205      483,6 
                                2023 
31/03/2023  2         469      1064,25     21/03/  1         200      460 
                                2023 
03/04/2023  2         400      907       22/03/  1         125      290 
                                2023 
04/04/2023  3         900      2052      24/03/  2         312      723,18 
                                2023 
05/04/2023  6         1544     3422,28     27/03/  1         200      470 
                                2023 
06/04/2023  3         610      1321,08     30/03/  1         200      460 
                                2023 
11/04/2023  3         900      1953      03/04/  1         200      464 
                                2023 
12/04/2023  6         1400     2977,94     06/04/  1         300      660 
                                2023 
13/04/2023  2         400      823       14/04/  4         1250     2661 
                                2023 
17/04/2023  1         1       2,1       17/04/  3         413      880,02 
                                2023

DJ 2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity -2- 

18/04/2023  1         1       2,14      18/04/  2         301      650,13 
                                2023 
19/04/2023  2         301      641,16     19/04/  2         301      653,17 
                                2023 
20/04/2023  3         439      942,75     20/04/  1         1       2,18 
                                2023 
21/04/2023  4         651      1383,64     21/04/  1         1       2,13 
                                2023 
24/04/2023  3         470      972,9      24/04/  1         300      630 
                                2023 
25/04/2023  1         210      434,7      26/04/  1         115      239,2 
                                2023 
26/04/2023  2         350      719,01     28/04/  3         510      1061,97 
                                2023 
27/04/2023  1         300      615       02/05/  2         81      164,46 
                                2023 
28/04/2023  1         1       2,07      05/05/  2         301      463,51 
                                2023 
02/05/2023  4         901      1811,1     08/05/  1         300      468 
                                2023 
03/05/2023  8         2400     4260      09/05/  1         300      468 
                                2023 
04/05/2023  4         1200     1872      11/05/  1         300      463,5 
                                2023 
05/05/2023  1         1       1,5       12/05/  2         600      942 
                                2023 
10/05/2023  1         300      450       16/05/  1         300      462 
                                2023 
18/05/2023  1         1       1,58      18/05/  2         301      484,58 
                                2023 
22/05/2023  4         1282     2143,12     19/05/  4         1200     2007 
                                2023 
23/05/2023  2         500      823       23/05/  1         300      501 
                                2023 
24/05/2023  3         1200     1956      25/05/  1         68      112,88 
                                2023 
25/05/2023  2         550      884,51     26/05/  3         701      1168,64 
                                2023 
26/05/2023  2         301      487,65     01/06/  1         400      640 
                                2023 
29/05/2023  2         450      751,77     02/06/  2         800      1284 
                                2023 
30/05/2023  2         400      650,52     05/06/  3         1150     1899 
                                2023 
01/06/2023  5         1030     1604,33     06/06/  5         1800     3213 
                                2023 
05/06/2023  1         247      392,73     08/06/  2         351      624,82 
                                2023 
08/06/2023  6         1401     2457,77     12/06/  1         1       1,75 
                                2023 
09/06/2023  3         750      1317,23     13/06/  1         400      708 
                                2023 
12/06/2023  2         301      520,76     16/06/  4         1500     2703 
                                2023 
14/06/2023  2         350      610,51     19/06/  8         2200     4438,06 
                                2023 
15/06/2023  3         395      679,64     20/06/  1         300      582 
                                2023 
19/06/2023  5         1500     2940      21/06/  2         600      1170 
                                2023 
20/06/2023  1         300      573       23/06/  1         1       1,9 
                                2023 
22/06/2023  1         350      665       27/06/  1         199      357,21 
                                2023 
23/06/2023  3         801      1485,94     28/06/  2         301      529,76 
                                2023 
26/06/2023  2         600      1101      29/06/  2         700      1235,99 
                                2023 
27/06/2023  1         300      531       30/06/  3         751      1186,05 
                                2023 
29/06/2023  2         600      1044 
30/06/2023  9         1851     2850,54

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2023 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   1690397 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1690397 27-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1690397&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2023 12:03 ET (16:03 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
