Nash Squared appoints new Executive Committee members to drive growth

LONDON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nash Squared, the global leader in technology and talent solutions, announced today the appointment of three new members to its Executive Council.

The change reflects Nash Squared's increasing focus on global growth and collaboration across the Group's brands, services and geographies. These appointments further enhance our ability to support our customers on a wide range of technology and talent solutions.

The three appointments, all existing leaders within the Nash Squared business, are:

President USA: Jason Pyle

Jason currently leads one of Harvey Nash's biggest regions. He joined Nash Squared in 2020 through the acquisition of a USA technology recruitment business, which he successfully integrated and led through major growth. The USA is one of Nash Squared's biggest growth markets, reflected in this Executive Council appointment.

Managing Director UKI, Central Europe & Australia: Andy Heyes

In his current role, Andy has delivered significant growth in one of our most mature markets, the UK South. This newly expanded role for our tech talent solutions brands, which also encompasses our regions in the UK North and Ireland, Central Europe (Germany, Poland & Switzerland) and Australia, will apply this valuable experience across important growth territories.

Chief Commercial Officer: Rhona Carmichael

In this new position, Rhona will be responsible for the commercial strategy and development at Nash Squared, ensuring that we continue to grow through collaboration and cross-selling across our operations. Rhona established and grew Harvey Nash Scotland and latterly the UK North & Ireland to become one of our most successful businesses, and now takes this important growth experience company-wide.

Bev White, CEO of Nash Squared commented: "One word that is mentioned multiple times in this announcement is 'growth'. I am delighted to welcome Jason, Andy and Rhona to the Executive Committee, bringing extremely valuable and varied experience to our team, and strengthening our strategy of international growth and collaboration. It's an exciting development for us all, and also reflects Nash Squared's focus on developing and growing our own talent. "

About Nash Squared

Nash Squared are the leading global provider of technology and talent solutions.

We're equipped with a unique network, that realises the potential where people and technology meet. For over three decades we've been helping clients solve broad and complex problems, building and transforming their technology and digital capability.

Full release here

Michelle Thomas, michelle.thomas@nashsquared.com, +44 (0) 20 7333 2677

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nash-squared-appoints-new-executive-committee-members-to-drive-growth-301887653.html