Two MLG Capital Executives Named Women of Influence by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum

Assistant Vice President Lindsey Collings and Associate General Counsel Carol Muratore receive national awards, marking second consecutive year that the MLG Capital team is recognized

BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / MLG Capital, a national leader in private equity investments in commercial real estate, today announced that Assistant Vice President Lindsey Collings and Associate General Counsel Carol Muratore were both named GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum 2023 Women of Influence. The prestigious annual award competition honors a small number of the commercial real estate industry's most influential women in the country. Their recognitions mark the second consecutive year that an MLG employee has received the award after Assistant Vice President Jade Hendricks earned it in 2022.

Collings was recognized in the Investment Professional category for her two-part role in leading MLG's joint venture private equity strategy in the Mountain West region and leading MLG's Registered Investment Advisor strategy nationwide. Last year, Lindsey played an essential part in the firm's acquisition of more than $1.2 billion in real estate assets and helped close the firm's largest investment fund to date - MLG Private Fund V - in record time.

Muratore was honored in the CRE Legal Counsel category for her impressive 34-year career in real estate law, her role in helping the firm close a record number of real estate deals in 2021 and 2022, and her contributions to the success of MLG's new Legacy Fund. Muratore's legal acumen and skill have been instrumental in MLG's significant growth over the past several years.

"We are so proud of Lindsey and Carol for this well-earned recognition. They both play a critical role in our growth, success, and stability, and we are honored they are a part of our team," said Tim Wallen, CEO of MLG Capital. "Receiving this national award for the second year in a row is a testament to the talented women who make MLG a leader in our industry."

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is the premier outsourced investment manager in private real estate for investment advisors, family offices and accredited high net worth individuals. Since its inception in 1987, the firm and associated entities have had active, exited, or pending investments totaling approximately ±42.6 million square feet of total space across the United States, inclusive of more than 36,500 apartment units, with exited and estimated current value exceeding $6.1 billion, as of 3/31/23. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

