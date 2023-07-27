Impact Relations Institute: Formerly Incarcerated and Gainfully Employed: How Two Brands Leverage Lived Experiences Responsibly

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Impact Relations Institute



Join us on Wed, Aug 9 at 12pm ET / 9am PT.

Registration is now open for our next Impact Council on Wed, Aug 9 at 12pm ET / 9am PT! We'll be joined by two titans of the social impact space: Joseph Kenner, President & CEO of Greyston Bakery, and Sean Greenwood, Director of PR & Communications at Ben & Jerry's.

The Impact Relations Institute, in partnership with 3BL Media, will host a conversation on how brands can leverage or incorporate lived experiences into their brand story, responsibly, using the longstanding partnership between these two brands as a jumping off point. Since 1982, Greyston Bakery has been on a mission to unlock the power of human potential through inclusive employment through their Open Hiring process. Its workers, who have overcome various barriers to employment, have been baking the delicious brownies found in Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Half-Baked flavors since 1987.

Joseph & Sean will discuss the important details brands need to consider when forming purposeful partnerships, including the consideration and preparation that needs to happen before putting forward spokespeople for media interviews that touch on their lived experiences. Register here to secure your spot.

Moderator: Melissa Orozco (Founder & CEO, Yulu PR)

About Joseph Kenner: Since Joe became President and CEO of Greyston Bakery, one of the county's most well-known social enterprises, the company has delivered millions of dollars in economic impact through job placements and expanded employer and service provider relationships. He frequently shares his expertise on purpose-driven business and building a more inclusive economy through employment, workforce development, and social services.

Joe has been featured in a variety of local and national media, including ABC Nightly News, Bloomberg, CNBC, Yahoo Finance, Forbes, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, Quartz and The Journal News. He serves on the Board of Directors of Conscious Capitalism, Inc., the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council, the New York City Workforce Investment Board, the B Team, Tompkins Bank, and is an Advisory Council member of the REDF Impact Investing Fund (RIIF).

About Sean Greenwood: Sean currently serves as Ben & Jerry's Director of Public Relations and Communications, where he shares the company's story and mission, namely, that businesses can thrive when they lead with their values and consider more than simply making a profit.

As an advisor and founding Board member of the Global Impact Relations Network, Sean has worked closely with the Executive Director to develop Impact Relations' go-to-market strategies, and regularly provides strategic counsel on the direction of the organization.

