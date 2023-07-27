The third instalment of the Animalis Edition at the 2023 2024 World Branding Awards welcomed pet and animal brands from around the world, celebrating their achievements as National, Regional, and Global Winners.

Held at the prestigious Hofburg Palace in Vienna, the awards ceremony was hosted by Howard Nightingall and welcomed winners across various categories, such as pet food, retail, wellness, aquatic products, and more.

"The Animalis Edition of the Awards are an acknowledgement to the tireless effort of the teams that build and maintain their brand presence in an ever changing market. As winners, these brands have established strong brand recall, top-of-mind awareness, and trust among their consumers." said Richard Rowles, Chairman of the World Branding Forum.

Over 100,000 consumers participated in a global online survey and nominated more than 1,500 brands. Of these, only 100 of the best brands from 30 countries were named as winners.

Buddy Brands, Coo Riku, Dymax, FRONTLINE, Hikari, Kaniva, and Taiyo were amongst the brands announced as winners. To win the World Branding Awards is no easy accolade, and cements their position as the top in their industry.

Winners from South Africa include Rogz. Other National tier winners include Coo Riku (Japan), DeliBest (Switzerland), Global Pet Foods (Canada), Halti (United Kingdom), Heads Up For Tails (India), Kelly Co's (Thailand), NurturePro (Singapore), TopBreed (The Philippines), and VanCat (Turkey).

As the 2023 2024 World Branding Awards Animalis Edition draws to a close, the eagerly anticipated Global Edition of the World Branding Awards will return to the stage in November in Kensington Palace, London.

For more information, visit awards.brandingforum.org.

ABOUT WORLD BRANDING AWARDS

The World Branding Awards is the premier awards of the World Branding Forum, a registered non-profit organisation. The awards recognise the achievements of some of the world's best brands.

