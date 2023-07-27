Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 566480 | ISIN: DE0005664809 | Ticker-Symbol: EVT
Xetra
27.07.23
17:35 Uhr
23,790 Euro
-0,090
-0,38 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOTEC SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVOTEC SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,71021,82020:29
21,73021,79020:29
ACCESSWIRE
27.07.2023 | 20:14
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Evotec SE: Evotec Provides Update on Financial Impact of Cyber-Attack

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480; NASDAQ:EVO) announces that it is adjusting its guidance for the fiscal year 2023.

Due to the impact of the cyber-attack, the company now expects Group revenues in the range of € 750 - 790 m (previously € 820 - 840 m); unpartnered R&D is expected in a range of € 60 - 70 m (previously € 70 - 80 m); and the adjusted EBITDA is expected to reach € 60 - 80 m (previously € 115 - 130 m).

While one-off items are affecting the outlook for 2023, optimisation measures are set to unfold their positive impact over to course of 2024 and beyond. Action Plan 2025 stays unchanged, targeting revenues of more than € 1 bn and an adjusted EBITDA of more than € 300 m.

Contact:

Dr Werner Lanthaler
Chief Executive Officer
Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus
Essener Bogen 7, 22419
Hamburg, Germany
Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-0
werner.lanthaler@evotec.com

SOURCE: Evotec SE

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770736/Evotec-Provides-Update-on-Financial-Impact-of-Cyber-Attack

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.