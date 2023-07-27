Winewood Organics Announces 'Winewood & Maple' CBD Product Line

Launch improves Winewood's ability to connect customers with cannabis and hemp products fitting unique needs

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Winewood Organics, Ann Arbor's only Cannabis Microbusiness, today launched Winewood & Maple, a house-made line of Cannabidiol (CBD) products derived from Michigan-grown hemp. Products with the Winewood & Maple label, including CBD Drops and CBD Gummies, contain no detectable levels of THC (0 to .3%) and are legal in all 50 states.

Winewood & Maple CBD Drops & CBD Gummies, Made In Ann Arbor

Winewood's embrace of CBD stems from their passion for helping customers identify product profiles and properties that are likeliest to fulfill the alleviating or recreational effects they are seeking.

"We believe in the therapeutic effects that CBD can bring people," said Winewood Founder Eric Parkhurst. "We vouch for CBD, CBN, CBG and other hemp-derived cannabinoids independently as natural remedies, and also in combination with THC. That's why we are now making our own CBD products."

The Winewood & Maple label will start with naturally-flavored vegan CBD Gummies and flavorless CBD Drops (similar to tinctures but made with organic MCT Oil instead of alcohol) and later expand to other product lines. All CBD used in Winewood & Maple products is grown at a local Michigan hemp farm.

As for the new brand, there are practical reasons for the spin-off beyond distinguishing what contains THC and what does not. Winewood Organics products can only be sold on-site at Winewood's Ann Arbor Dispensary, but Winewood & Maple CBD products can also be sold online and at any retail location.

"Most of the CBD found in health stores and supermarkets in Michigan and especially Ann Arbor is offensively overpriced," said Parkhurst. "On top of that, consumers have no way to communicate their questions to the actual product makers. We want to provide that local, trusted option."

For more information, visit the Winewood & Maple website at winewoodandmaple.com. To request a new product or to stock Winewood & Maple products at your store, use this contact form.

About Winewood Organics

Winewood Organics is the only Cannabis Microbusiness in Ann Arbor. They are a cannabis farm, hash lab, and dispensary rolled into one, cultivating and producing single-source flower, concentrates, edibles and more. Meticulously growing, trimming, and packaging by hand, they strive to be a place "where the weed is better."

Winewood Organics is the only Cannabis Microbusiness in Ann Arbor. They are a cannabis farm, hash lab, and dispensary rolled into one, cultivating and producing single-source flower, concentrates, edibles and more. Meticulously growing, trimming, and packaging by hand, they strive to be a place "where the weed is better."

Contact Information:

Eric Parkhurst

Winewood Founder

info@winewoodorganics.com

(734) 929-2297

SOURCE: Winewood Organics

