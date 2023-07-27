Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
WKN: 878000 | ISIN: FR0000060618
27.07.2023 | 20:28
RALLYE S.A.: 2023 first-half results -2-

DJ RALLYE S.A.: 2023 first-half results 

RALLYE S.A. 
RALLYE S.A.: 2023 first-half results 
27-Jul-2023 / 19:55 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
RALLYE 
2023 first-half results 
 
 
The consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2023, reviewed by the statutory auditors, were adopted by 
the Board of Directors on 27 July 2023 in abandonment of the principle of going concern and with the classification of 
Casino Group's assets and liabilities as assets and liabilities held for sale and its operations on a separate line of 
the consolidated income statement in discontinued operations, in accordance with IFRS 5. 
 
In the event that the new money equity offer received by Casino from EPGC, Fimalac and Attestor is implemented, the 
current shareholders of Casino will be massively diluted[1] and Rallye will no longer control Casino, which would 
compromise the implementation of Rallye safeguard plan. 
 
As a result, Casino Group's assets and liabilities were presented as assets and liabilities held for sale and its 
operations are presented on a separate line of the consolidated income statement in discontinued operations as defined 
in IFRS 5, in Rallye's 2023 half-year consolidated financial statements. 
 
This anticipated massive dilution would have the effect of virtually depriving Rallye of any future dividends paid by 
the Casino Group and would compromise the company's ability to implement its safeguard plan within the set deadline. In 
the absence of any other assets allowing Rallye to repay its debts, the company would have no realistic solution other 
than liquidation or cessation of activity. In accordance with IAS 10, "Events after the reporting period" paragraph 14, 
the principle of going concern was therefore abandoned on 30 June 2023 and the gross financial debt reclassified as 
current debt (due within one year) in the 2023 half-year consolidated financial statements. 
 
If Rallye were unable to fulfill its commitments within the deadline set by its safeguard plan, the Paris Commercial 
Court may vote on the cancellation of the plan after consulting the public prosecutor and the administrators appointed 
to oversee the plan (CEP) upon presentation of their report. If the state of cessation of payments was established 
during the safeguard plan, the Paris Commercial Court will initiate administration proceedings, unless administration 
is manifestly not possible, in which case the Court will initiate liquidation proceedings. 
 
In this context, Rallye continues to apply the IFRS standard as adopted by the European Union. 
 
For information purposes, the cash forecasts for the next 12 months for Rallye are consistent with future commitments 
resulting from the implementation of its safeguard plan. However, these commitments do not take into account the EUR25m 
AMF sanction required on 7 July 2023 against Rallye, pending deliberation, nor do they include the probable possibility 
of liquidation. 
 
The accounting treatment of abandonment of the principle of going concern, adopted in application of IFRS standards, 
does not imply any legal consequences for the company Rallye and has no impact on the immediate repayment of debts. 
Half-year consolidated financial statement (1) 
 
(in EURm)                                      H1 2023 H1 2022 (restated) (2) 
Net sales                                     2    2 
Recurring operating income                             (4)   (5) 
Cost of net debt                                  (350)  (40) 
Other financial income (expenses)                         -    138 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations, attributable to owners of the parent (356)  91 
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations                   (5,205) (277) 
Attributable to owners of the parent                        (1,852) (145) 
Consolidated net income (loss)                           (5,561) (186) 
Attributable to owners of the parent                        (2,208) (54)

(1) Statutory Auditor's review report is about to be issued

(2) Previously published comparative information has been restated, following the reclassification of Casino Group in discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5.

Net loss from continuing operations, attributable to owners of the parent, was -EUR356m at 30 June 2023, negatively impacted by the accelerated amortized cost on debt for -EUR265m, compared to EUR91m at 30 June 2022, which included the impact of the global tender offer on Rallye unsecured debt in the first half of 2022.

Net loss from discontinued operations was -EUR5,205m at 30 June 2023. In addition to the reclassification of the Casino Group's net loss for the period on this aggregate, i.e. -EUR2,920m, it includes an exceptional impairment of

-EUR2,145m in order to reduce the value of the net assets to the IFRS fair value of Casino's assets. Net loss from discontinued operations, attributable to owners of the parent, was -EUR1,852 m at 30 June 2023.

Casino consolidated net loss in H1 2023 (EUR2,920m) is impacted in particular by Casino France operating losses and non-cash effects (impairment of deferred taxes in France for EUR683m and impairment of goodwill and trademarks for EUR1.4bn, mainly GPA).

Net financial debt of Rallye's holding perimeter [2]

The bridge between Rallye's holding perimeter gross financial debt and net financial debt is detailed below: 

(in EURm)                                     30 June 2023 31Dec. 2022 
Claims secured by pledges over Casino shares                   1,300    1,268 
Unsecured claims                                 1,317    1,293 
Claims secured by pledges over shares of Rallye subsidiaries (other than Casino) 146     142 
Total - claims under the safeguard plan                     2,763    2,703 
Financings issued after the enforcement of the safeguard plan          419     397 
Total - gross financial debt                           3,182    3,100 
Cash and other financial assets (1)                       (14)     (20) 
Total - net financial debt (before IFRS restatements)              3,168    3,080 
IFRS restatements (2)                                     (265) 
Total - net financial debt                            3,168    2,815 1. Of which EUR13m at Rallye company level at 30 June 2023 vs. EUR19m at 31 December 2022. 2. As part of the safeguard procedure, the restatement of financial liabilities in accordance with IFRS 9 -Financial Instruments - amounted to EUR265m at 31 December 2022.

Rallye's holding perimeter gross financial debt stood at EUR3,182m as of 30 June 2023, up EUR82m over the half-year, due to financial interests (excluding IFRS) recorder in the first half of 2023.

Rallye's holding perimeter net financial debt amounted to EUR3,168m as of 30 June 2023, compared to EUR3,080m as of 31 December 2022 before IFRS restatements.

The change in Rallye's holding perimeter net financial debt over H1 2023 breaks down as follows: 

(in EURm)                           H1 2023 2022 
Net financial debt (opening)                2,815  2,818 
Financial interests (excluding IFRS)            82   134 
Holding costs                        6    14 
Net impact of the global tender offer on unsecured debt (1)     (166) 
Other                                6 
Change in IFRS restatements (2)               265   9 
Net financial debt (closing)                3,168  2,815 1. Excluding IFRS restatements (i.e. the accelerated amortization of liabilities under the IFRS 9 standardfor the acquired debt), the net impact of the global tender offer carried out in 2022 would amount to EUR235m. 2. The change in IFRS restatements (EUR265m) corresponds to the accelerated amortization of liabilities underthe IFRS 9 standard as part of the abandonment of the principle of going concern

The risk factors to which Rallye is exposed are described in detail in the Universal Registration Document for the 2022 financial year, available on the group's website, and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on 18 April 2023 under number D.23-0303.

In the event that the new money equity offer received by Casino from EPGC, Fimalac and Attestor is implemented, the current shareholders of Casino will be massively diluted and Rallye will no longer control Casino, which would compromise the implementation of Rallye safeguard plan.

In addition, with regard to legal risks related to ongoing procedures: ? By judgment of 25 May 2023, the Court of Appeal of Paris reversed the judgment of 13 October 2022 of theParis Commercial Court that had declared Angelo Gordon admissible but unfounded in his application for third-partyproceedings against the judgment of 26 October 2021 having extended the duration of Rallye safeguard plan. Rulingonce more, the Court of Appeal declared Angelo Gordon inadmissible in its application for third-party proceedingswithout any ground on its own. ? Following the investigation of the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") opened in autumn 2018, the Collège de l'AMF requested a EUR25m sanction against Rallye during the Sanctions Commission held on 7 July 2023. Thedeliberation is still pending.

Regarding equity risk:

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2023 13:55 ET (17:55 GMT)

DJ RALLYE S.A.: 2023 first-half results -2-

For information, on the basis of the Casino share price of 30 June 2023, i.e. EUR4.07, an additional impairment of EUR2.2bn would have been recognized in the parent company financial statements if they had been closed at 30 June 2023, in order to reduce the net book value of Casino securities held by Rallye to EUR229m.

Press contact:

PLEAD

Étienne Dubanchet +33 6 62 70 09 43 etienne.dubanchet@plead.fr Disclaimer This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. No representation or warranty, either express or implicit, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] In the presentation of the offer posted on Casino's website on 17 July 2023, the implied shareholding structure indicates an 0.3% stake in the capital (before dilution of 5% due to backstop warrants) for existing shareholders (excluding EPGC and Fimalac)

[2] Rallye's holding perimeter is defined as Rallye and its subsidiaries holding the investment portfolio

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: H1 2023 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RALLYE S.A. 
         103 rue la Boétie 
         75008 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      01 44 71 14 00 
Internet:    http://www.rallye.fr/ 
ISIN:      FR0000060618 
Euronext Ticker: RAL 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   1690437 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1690437 27-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1690437&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2023 13:55 ET (17:55 GMT)

