joimax®, the German-based market leader in technologies and training methods for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery, presented at the ESPINEA® World Summit at the prestigious Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, PASMISS in Taiwan, NASSi in Bangkok, the ASEAN MISST in Jakarta, and at the first Annual Endoscopic Spine Surgery Symposium at the Seattle Science Foundation.

From July 13 to 15 more than 80 attendees from 22 countries connected at the ESPINEA® World Summit. "This historic event was a major milestone in the educational training activity of ESPINEA®, where we are proud to guide highly active surgeons from around the world within this encouraging field of endoscopic spinal therapy," concluded ESPINEA® board members Dr. Alastair Gibson and Dr. Menno Iprenburg.

The July events provided joimax® the ideal opportunity to launch the highly anticipated surgical access systems, iLESSYS® Biportal and TESSYS® Trans SAP, along with the new electrosurgical probe, Vaporace® Bipo, which are key to the soon-to-be announced endoscopic expandable fusion platform.

joimax® will also share its latest developments at EUROSPINE in Frankfurt, affording participants an opportunity to attend an open house at their global headquarters in Karlsruhe, where they will further learn about joimax®'s research and manufacturing capabilities. Moreover, the joimax® US team will welcome NASS attendees in its hometown of Los Angeles.

"We are excited to see the widespread acceptance of endoscopic spine surgery around the globe," said joimax® Founder and CEO Wolfgang Ries. "Having reached a tipping point, the NASS endoscopic "Surgical Stadium" event, will be another highlight the spine community can look forward to". For further information and event registration, contact joimax®.

About joimax

Founded in Karlsruhe, Germany in 2001, joimax is the leading developer and marketer of complete systems for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery. With the Endoscopic Surgical Systems TESSYS (transforaminal), iLESSYS(interlaminar) and CESSYS (cervical) for decompression procedures, MultiZYTE for facet and sacroiliac joint pain treatment, EndoLIF and Percusys for minimally invasive endoscopically assisted stabilizations, established systems are provided, addressing a whole range of indications. All methods are supported by the latest generation electronical devices in the all new NAVENTO navigated endoscopic tower. In procedures for herniated discs, stenosis, pain therapy or spinal stabilization treatment, surgeons utilize joimax technologies to operate through small incisions under local or full anesthesia, via tissue and muscle-sparing corridors, and through natural openings in the spinal canal, e.g., the intervertebral foramen, the so-called "Kambin triangle".

