KeyBank Opens New, Full-Service Branch in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / KeyBank, a Fortune 500 company with regional headquarters in Denver, has selected Colorado Springs for its first new branch in Colorado in over a decade. Bank leaders and employees will hold a grand opening celebration July 28-29.

This new, full-service branch is located at 27 Spectrum Loop. Construction was completed in June and doors opened to the public on June 26. Grand opening festivities are as follows:

July 28, 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. Local business owners and community members are welcome to stop by and meet the KeyBank team. Ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:15 a.m.

Local business owners and community members are welcome to stop by and meet the KeyBank team. Ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:15 a.m. July 29, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Family friendly activities with food trucks, giveaways, prizes, and much more including a meet and greet with Avs player Samuel Girard from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

To commemorate the new Northgate neighborhood branch opening, KeyBank will also be investing in two local nonprofit groups. Tri Lakes Cares and Mt. Carmel Veteran's Center will each receive a $10,000 donation from Key to further their missions to help the Colorado Springs community.

"We are excited about the opportunity this new branch provides for us to become an integral part of the community in the Springs," said Michael Katz, KeyBank's Colorado market president. "Colorado Springs is a wonderful place to live, work and even start a business. This new location is our fifth branch here, and highlights Key's continued investment in Colorado. We are excited to work more closely with our neighbors, clients and community partners."

The new branch will highlight KeyBank's state of the art financial wellness center model, which is staffed with financial wellness consultants rather than a traditional teller line. All transactions will be completed at desks, where consultants will also conduct comprehensive financial wellness reviews and discussions. Clients can also meet with specialists in mortgage, investments, business banking and more at the new location.

In addition to high-touch banking services, the new branch will feature digital video screens and a client hospitality area that can double as an area for financial seminars and group presentations with clients and the public, as well as a drive-up teller line, ATM and free parking.

"KeyBank's financial wellness centers are uniquely designed to give our clients a more personal banking experience, with even better access to a full suite of products and services," said Jon Munro, Regional Retail Leader for KeyBank. "This model has been well received across the KeyBank footprint, and we are excited to bring this more consultative approach to the Northgate neighborhood and demonstrate our commitment to helping our clients move forward on their financial journey. The advice our bankers provide is our most valuable asset and we cannot wait for the community to get to know them and reach their financial goals."

