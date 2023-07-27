Ideal Power to Host Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Ideal Power Inc. ("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ:IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced that management will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Ideal Power President and CEO Dan Brdar and CFO Tim Burns will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Analysts and investors may pose questions for management during the live conference call on August 10, 2023, and may submit questions HERE in advance of the conference call.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM ET

Toll-free dial-in number: 888-506-0062

International dial-in number: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 741279

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a proper connection. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay on the Company's investor relations website under the Events tab HERE.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the live call until Midnight on August 24, 2023.

Toll Free Replay Number: 877-481-4010

International Replay Number: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 48803

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on August 16, 2023

Ideal Power will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on August 16, 2023. Registration for the presentation or a one-on-one meeting is available on Sidoti's website HERE. Registration is free and you do not need to be a Sidoti client.

Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on August 23, 2023

Ideal Power will present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on August 23, 2023.

The timing of Ideal Power's presentation webcasts and additional information about these conferences will be provided by the Company when it is available. The live, interactive webcasts and slide presentations for conferences will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the News/Events tab HERE. These webcasts will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.IdealPower.com, on LinkedIn, on Twitter, and on Facebook.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

jchristensen@darrowir.com

703-297-6917

