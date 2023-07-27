Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
Kingstone Companies, Inc: Kingstone Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2023 Catastrophe Losses

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that Kingstone Insurance Company, its wholly-owned subsidiary, estimates net pre-tax catastrophe losses for the second quarter of 2023 of $1.38 million ($1.09 million after-tax). Catastrophe losses for the quarter were comprised of three events.

Financial information, including material announcements about Kingstone Companies, is routinely posted on www.kingstonecompanies.com.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Maine.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Jennifer Gravelle
Kingstone Companies, Inc.
(845) 768-1970

SOURCE: Kingstone Companies, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770334/Kingstone-Announces-Estimated-Second-Quarter-2023-Catastrophe-Losses

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
