27.07.2023
Famous Boat From The Sopranos 'STUGOTS' Has Been Listed for Sale With United Yacht Sales

Tony Soprano's Boat In Season 1 Emerges For Sale In Connecticut

STUART, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / United Yacht Sales, the world's largest professional yacht brokerage firm with more than 250 yacht brokers worldwide, has listed for sale the famous boat from the hit television series The Sopranos named 'The Stugots'.

Tony Soprano's Boat

Tony Soprano's Boat
Fishing boat from The Sopranos that belonged to Tony Soprano



"We're excited to bring a piece of television history to the yacht brokerage market," said United broker Paul Ouimette. "It's not every day you get to say you've listed for sale Tony Soprano's boat."

In season 1, Tony Soprano owned this 1999 Cape Fear 47 Custom Sportfishing Yacht before upgrading to the larger Stugots II, in season 2. It is located in Stamford, Connecticut and is listed for sale at $299,900. The current owner purchased the boat in 2016 and renamed it 'NEVER ENOUGH'.

You can read the full story here: https://www.unitedyacht.com/yacht-news/famous-boat-from-the-sopranos-is-listed-with-united-yacht-sales

About United:

United Yacht Sales is the largest yacht brokerage firm in the world with over 250 yacht brokers. With headquarters in Stuart, Florida, United has more than 20 offices in the United States and Mexico. United provides professional yacht brokerage services for boats and yachts from 20 to 200 feet.

For more information about United Yacht Sales, please contact marketing director Rob Bowman at Rob@Bowman.Marketing.com or at (828) 282-9810.

Contact Information

Rob Bowman
Marketing Director
rob@bowman.marketing
8282429810

SOURCE: United Yacht Sales

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770746/Famous-Boat-From-The-Sopranos-STUGOTS-Has-Been-Listed-for-Sale-With-United-Yacht-Sales

