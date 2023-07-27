U & I Financial Corp.: U & I Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company for UniBank, today reported quarterly earnings of $2.4 million or $0.44 per share in the second quarter, as compared to $2.6 million or $0.48 per share for the same quarter of 2022, decreasing by $265 thousand or $0.04 per share, primarily from attaining less Gain on Sale of SBA/USDA Loans.

As of June 30, 2023, Total Assets reached $607.2 million, increasing by $84.3 million or 16.1% from the year earlier period of $522.9 million. Net Loans ended at $482.1 million, increasing by $60.3 million or 14.3% from the year earlier period of $421.7 million. Finally, Total Deposits grew by $89.4 million or 20.9% to $516.9 million from the year earlier period of $427.5 million.

"Although we experienced a year-over-year quarterly earnings decline primarily caused by the decrease in the SBA loan demand, our earning assets have continued to grow, while diversifying out of the CRE concentration," said Peter Park, President and CEO. He added that, "In the foreseeable future, however, we anticipate slowdown in overall loan demand and ongoing compression of the Net Interest Margin. On the credit side, we are beginning to see signs of credit deterioration due to economic uncertainties as well as the increased loan payment burden of our variable rate borrowers. Although the current environment is not favorable to the community banking industry, we believe that we are strategically well positioned to sustain our commitment to creating shareholder value in the long run."

2023 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total assets grew 16.1% to $607.2 million as compared to $522.9 million a year ago.

Net loans increased 14.3% to $482.1 million as compared to $421.7 million a year ago.

Total deposits grew 20.9% to $516.9 million as compared to $427.5 million a year ago.

Net income quarter-to-date decreased 10.1% to $2.4 million as compared to $2.6 million a year ago.

Net income year-to-date grew 7.2% to $5.0 million as compared to $4.7 million a year ago.

Net interest margin for the year was 4.24% as compared to 4.73% a year ago.

Gain on sale of SBA/USDA loans for the year was $824 thousand as compared to $1.2 million a year ago.

Return on average equity for the year was 13.59% as compared to 14.17% a year ago.

Return on average assets for the year was 1.72% as compared to 2.10% a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.04% as compared to 1.07% a year ago.

Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0% as compared to 0.05% a year ago.

Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense divided by revenue) for the year was 53.51% as compared to 50.87% a year ago.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe U & I Financial Corp.'s projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; changes to the quality of the loan portfolio and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; the ongoing uncertainties from COVID-19; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) Jun-23 Mar-23 Jun-22 Jun-23 Jun-22 (Dollars in thousands except EPS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Interest Income $ 9,955 $ 8,775 $ 5,601 $ 18,730 $ 10,479 Interest Expense 3,723 2,900 257 6,623 424 Net Interest Income 6,232 5,875 5,344 12,107 10,055 Provision for Loan Losses - - - - - Gain on Sale of SBA/USDA Loans - 824 737 824 1,157 Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization 172 205 80 377 189 Other Non-interest Income 329 173 174 502 345 Non-interest Income 501 1,202 991 1,703 1,691 Salaries & Benefits 2,395 2,634 2,018 5,029 3,939 Occupancy Expense 175 179 181 354 355 Other Expense 1,055 951 884 2,006 1,681 Non-interest Expense 3,625 3,764 3,083 7,389 5,975 Net Income before Income Taxes 3,108 3,313 3,252 6,421 5,771 Income Taxes 738 638 617 1,376 1,066 Net Income/(Loss) $ 2,370 $ 2,675 $ 2,635 $ 5,045 $ 4,705

Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands) 5,441 5,441 5,505 5,441 5,505 Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.44 $ 0.49 $ 0.48 $ 0.93 $ 0.85



Statement of Condition (Unaudited) Jun-23 Mar-23 Jun-22 Variance Variance (Dollars in thousands) Qtr End Qtr End Qtr End Prior Qtr Prior Year Cash and Due from Banks $ 48,684 $ 47,550 $ 18,620 $ 1,134 $ 30,064 Investments 49,714 50,303 51,927 (589) (2,213) Loans Held for Sale - - 4,703 - (4,703) Gross Loans 487,126 469,614 426,316 17,512 60,810 Allowance for Loan Losses (5,076) (4,580) (4,580) (496) (496) Net Loans 482,050 465,034 421,736 17,016 60,314 Fixed Assets 6,702 6,840 6,897 (138) (195) Other Assets 20,089 20,062 19,028 27 1,061 Total Assets $ 607,239 $ 589,789 $ 522,911 $ 17,450 $ 84,328

Checking $ 107,476 $ 111,023 $ 114,365 $ (3,547) $ (6,889) NOW 13,905 14,339 13,794 (434) 111 Money Market 213,825 221,312 130,024 (7,487) 83,801 Savings 9,744 11,448 17,852 (1,704) (8,108) Certificates of Deposit 171,986 145,614 151,513 26,372 20,473 Total Deposits 516,936 503,736 427,548 13,200 89,388 Borrowed Funds 10,000 7,000 25,000 3,000 (15,000) Other Liabilities 3,192 3,816 3,124 (624) 68 Total Liabilities 530,128 514,552 455,672 15,576 74,456 Shareholders' Equity 77,111 75,237 67,239 1,874 9,872 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 607,239 $ 589,789 $ 522,911 $ 17,450 $ 84,328



Financial Ratios Jun-23 Mar-23 Jun-22 Jun-23 Jun-22 (Dollars in thousands except BVS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 1.59% 1.84% 2.25% 1.72% 2.10% Return on Average Equity 12.48% 14.73% 15.84% 13.59% 14.17% Net Interest Margin 4.32% 4.17% 4.79% 4.24% 4.73% Efficiency Ratio 53.85% 53.20% 48.67% 53.51% 50.87%

Capital Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 13.11% 12.93% 14.49% Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 16.31% 16.30% 16.25% Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.31% 16.30% 16.25% Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 17.36% 17.27% 17.33% Book Value per Share $ 14.17 $ 13.83 $ 12.21

Asset Quality Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries) $ (942) $ 0 $ 0 Allowance for Loan Losses to Loans 1.04% 0.98 % 1.07 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.00% 0.05 % 0.05 %



