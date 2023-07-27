Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661
ACCESSWIRE
27.07.2023 | 22:26
CNH Industrial: New Holland Construction Volunteers at Renewal and Remembrance Event at Washington Monument

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / New Holland, a CNH Industrial brand, volunteered at the 27th Renewal & Remembrance on July 17, 2023, hosted by the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP).

The event paid tribute to military veterans and honored historic landmarks around the nation's capital. Hundreds of volunteers from across the U.S. traveled to Washington, D.C., including New Holland Construction, to take part in the annual event to conduct landscaping enhancing projects for these important sites.

"The Renewal & Remembrance is a special event for our company, New Holland team members and industry. We get to be a part of preserving the history and memory of those who protected and served our country," said Tyler Mills, head of New Holland Construction North America. "This day of service is a testament to our commitment to upholding the beauty of our nation alongside our colleagues in the professional landscaping segment."

In partnership with the National Park Service, 26 New Holland Construction and CNH Industrial volunteers worked to complete projects at the Washington Monument. This year's initiatives included laying grass seed around the Washington Monument to restore the grounds from the foot traffic of nearly 36 million tourists and residents each year. Additionally, the volunteers planted flowers and spread wood chips to enhance the monument's surroundings.

New Holland has a connection to Renewal & Remembrance through the CNH Industrial Veterans Employee Resource Group and Vets for CNH Industrial. These groups are dedicated to supporting service members as they transition to civilian careers. Part of these initiatives include veteran resource support, recognition and programs that connect veterans across CNH Industrial. Renewal & Remembrance is another opportunity for New Holland's veteran volunteers to ensure future generations can appreciate national landmarks and United States history for years to come.

CNH Industrial, Thursday, July 27, 2023, Press release picture

In partnership with the National Park Service, 26 New Holland Construction and CNH Industrial volunteers worked to complete projects at the Washington Monument.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770763/New-Holland-Construction-Volunteers-at-Renewal-and-Remembrance-Event-at-Washington-Monument

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
