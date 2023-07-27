

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $235.8 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $285.1 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Arthur J Gallagher & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $417.0 million or $1.90 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.1% to $2.09 billion from $1.74 billion last year.



Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $235.8 Mln. vs. $285.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.07 vs. $1.33 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.09 Bln vs. $1.74 Bln last year.



