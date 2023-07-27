Company Announces Update on 2020 Share Buyback Program

SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that on July 27, 2023, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2024. The filing is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and Logitech's website at http://ir.logitech.com.

The Company also announced that, as of July 27, 2023, Logitech International's three-year share buyback program, initiated on July 27, 2020, expired. During the three years of the 2020 share buyback program, the Company repurchased 16,655,890 of its shares. Logitech's new $1 billion share buyback program has been approved by the Swiss Takeover Board and will begin on July 28, 2023. Details of Logitech's share repurchase history can be found on the Company's website at http://ir.logitech.com.

