Post Hill Press: Billy Jensen to Publish Latest True Crime Book, Killers Amidst Killers

Post Hill Press is publishing his new true crime book, Killers Amidst Killers: Hunting Serial Killers Operating Under the Cloak of the Opioid Epidemic.

Jensen is known for his true-crime investigative journalism and for his bestselling memoir, Chase Darkness with Me, in which he shares his origin story and recounts true-crime cases that influenced his career. His latest work details his investigation into the disappearance of Danielle and Lindsey, best friends who go missing from Columbus, Ohio, in 2016, mere weeks apart from each other.

In Killers Amidst Killers, Jensen takes readers into his investigation of the two disappearances, a case that leads to the pursuit of justice in the unsolved murders of 18 women, and uncovers the pervasive system failure at ground zero of the opioid epidemic.

"This book took five years to complete," says Jensen. "It covers addiction, hopelessness, and murder. It unpacks discussions with some of the worst killers America has seen, and it tells the story of people trying to break the cycle of opioid addiction as revealed by those who have been in the life and now provide a safe haven for the most vulnerable in society."

Through collaboration with experts and his ever-deepening investigation, Jensen uncovers an alarming trend of murders pocketed deep within the opioid epidemic. Jensen's investigation exposes the systemic way America looks away from the greater opioid issue, leaving hundreds of thousands of bodies in its wake.

In an early starred review, Publisher's Weekly writes as Jensen "seeks to identify the women's killer or killers, he lays bare the devastation wrought by a system that delivers unequal justice for people deemed marginal by American society. Jensen also discusses the sad cases of 30 other women who either went missing or were murdered. Not just true crime buffs will want to check out this impassioned cri de coeur."

In partnership with Post Hill Press, portions of the proceeds from Jensen's latest work will go to the families of Danielle and Lindsey, the original victims in his investigation, who continue to be affected by the deaths of the women and the devastation of the opioid epidemic.

The book is now available for pre-order on Amazon.com.

Billy Jensen is a true-crime investigative journalist, author, and podcaster who focuses on unsolved murders and missing persons cases. After 17 years of writing hundreds of stories with no endings, Jensen dedicated his time to solving murders and finding the missing. To date, he has contributed to solving 10 homicides and locating numerous missing persons. He contributed to the completion of the 2019 New York Times bestselling book, I'll Be Gone in the Dark and authored Chase Darkness with Me: How One True Crime Author Started Solving Murders. Mr. Jensen served as an executive producer and co-host of the multi-part series, Unraveled on Discovery+ and senior producer on the Warner Bros. show, Crime Watch Daily. He has contributed regularly to The New York Times, Boston Magazine, and Los Angeles Magazine.

Post Hill Press was founded in 2013 by entrepreneurs and professionals enmeshed in the publishing industry. Credited with successfully publishing a wide spectrum of books, the publisher leverages its nimble, diverse expertise to embrace new opportunities in the marketplace and counts its authors among elite bestsellers featured in major publications and on television networks including CNN, Fox News, and other outlets.

To learn more about Billy Jensen, please visit: https://billyjensen.com

To learn more about Post Hill Press, please visit https://posthillpress.com

