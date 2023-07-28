

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - E.ON (EONGY.PK) expects adjusted net income for the first half of 2023 to be 2.3 billion euros compared to 1.4 billion euros reported last year. Adjusted earnings per share for the period is expected to be 0.88 euros compared to 0.54 euros in the prior year.



The company now projects adjusted net income for fiscal year 2023 to be in the range of 2.7 billion euros to 2.9 billion euros compared to the previous forecast of 2.3 billion euros to 2.5 billion euros.



The company now anticipates annual adjusted earnings per share to be between 1.03 euros and 1.11 euros compared to the previous forecast of 0.88 euros to 0.96 euros.



