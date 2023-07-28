South Texas personal injury lawyers Reyna Law Firm have announced their damage claim representation services in support of truck crash victims in and around McAllen.

McAllen, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2023) - The announcement comes at a critical time in McAllen, with the city's position as an international US-Mexico trade hub contributing to high traffic accident rates on nearby roadways. Reyna Law Firm points to US Highways 83 and 281 as well as Interstate 2 as particularly dangerous, offering its new services in direct assistance of those hurt on these busy routes and others.

Such services are crucial, says JR Reyna the firm's lead attorney, in representing victims of crashes involving big rigs and other 18-wheelers. The frequent presence of heavy commercial freight trucks transporting goods to and from McAllen leads to an increased risk of devastating collisions, suggests the firm. Its new services are designed to help evaluate and prove the cause of such accidents in support of blameless motorists.

The logical step for crash victims, as advised by the firm, is to file injury claims in pursuit of compensatory figures. With its new services, Reyna Law Firm's attorneys provide aid in the navigation of the claim process through all stages - this includes countering offers made by opposing legal counsel or insurance representatives.

Reyna Law Firm notes that any compensation amount awarded as a result of truck accident injury claims needs to be considerable. The sheer size of heavyweight freight vehicles means that crashes can cause significant destruction and bodily harm, extending to lacerations, paralysis, and severed limbs. The firm's lawyers therefore include the gathering of medical documents in its new services.

By amassing such reports as part of their investigations, Reyna Law Firm aims to build strong collections of evidence that accurately reflect the level of hardships victims continue to go through. This is described as a significant step in its new services, with its attorneys able to target settlements that cover physical therapy costs, vehicle repairs, and past, present, and future medical bills.

Reyna Law Firm announces its new services as a complement to its existing legal assistance - with the firm having two decades of experience fighting in major injury lawsuits. Its new truck accident claim aid follows its practice areas in cases of medical malpractice, oil field catastrophes, and others across South Texas.

Interested parties in McAllen and the surrounding areas can find further details about Reyna Law Firm and its new legal services at https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/mcallen

