In an economic environment that was in line with that of recent quarters and marked by weak demand in most end markets, Arkema's margin held up well, benefiting from the Group's repositioning toward Specialty Materials. Arkema furthermore confirms its guidance for 2023.

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Sales of €2.4 billion , down by 23% compared with the particularly high level of Q2'22: Volumes down significantly, impacted by overall weak demand in most end markets and continued destocking. The automotive, battery and energy markets nevertheless remained well oriented Price effect positive in most product lines but negative at the Group level given, as in the first quarter, the normalization of PVDF and upstream acrylics Positive momentum in high performance solutions driven by sustainability trends, which are at the heart of the Group's strategy

of , down by 23% compared with the particularly high level of Q2'22: EBITDA of €417 million , down compared with the exceptionally high performance of Q2'22 (€705 million). EBITDA margin reached a very good level at 17.1%, demonstrating the quality of the product portfolio and dynamic price and mix management

of , down compared with the exceptionally high performance of Q2'22 (€705 million). EBITDA margin reached a very good level at 17.1%, demonstrating the quality of the product portfolio and dynamic price and mix management Adjusted net income of €207 million , representing €2.77 per share (€5.99 in Q2'22)

of , representing €2.77 per share (€5.99 in Q2'22) Recurring cash flow of €145 million , reflecting the robust results and including the seasonality of working capital

of , reflecting the robust results and including the seasonality of working capital Net debt including hybrid bonds up slightly to €2,645 million , integrating the dividend payment and representing 1.7x last-twelve-months EBITDA

including hybrid bonds up slightly to , integrating the dividend payment and representing last-twelve-months Strengthening of the Group's specialty profile with the announcement on 28 June of the proposed acquisition of a controlling stake in PI Advanced Materials (1) , a global leader in ultra-high performance polyimide films based in South Korea

, a global leader in ultra-high performance polyimide films based in South Korea 2023 guidance confirmed, with Arkema aiming to achieve EBITDA of around €1.5 billion to €1.6 billion

Following Arkema's Board of Directors' meeting held on 27 July 2023 to approve the Group's consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2023, Chairman and CEO Thierry Le Hénaff said:

"In the second quarter, in an environment marked by a low level of activity in the continuity of the first quarter, Arkema's performance was solid, reflecting the Group's excellent positioning in high performance niche markets, as well as tight management of our operations. The teams delivered high-quality work, enabling us to confirm our annual targets in a macroeconomic context with low visibility that is showing little signs of improvement.

In addition, with the proposed acquisition of 54% of PI Advanced Materials announced in late June, Arkema has taken another major step towards its ambition of becoming a world leader in Specialty Materials. This unique opportunity, which will offer the Group significant synergies thanks to strong geographical and technological complementarities, will enable us to accelerate our growth in the highly attractive electronics and battery markets.

Our Capital Markets Day, to be held in Paris on 27 September, will provide an opportunity to discuss Arkema's innovation strategy and medium-term ambition in greater detail."

______________________________

(1) This operation is subject to the approval of Chinese and Korean anti-trust authorities

KEY FIGURES

in millions of euros Q2'23 Q2'22 Change H1'23 H1'22 Change Sales 2,442 3,184 -23.3% 4,966 6,071 -18.2% EBITDA 417 705 -40.9% 784 1,324 -40.8% Specialty Materials 368 600 -38.7% 715 1,156 -38.1% Intermediates 69 129 -46.5% 118 223 -47.1% Corporate -20 -24 -49 -55 EBITDA margin 17.1% 22.1% 15.8% 21.8% Specialty Materials 16.6% 21.0% 15.8% 21.2% Intermediates 32.5% 40.1% 27.4% 37.6% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 285 570 -50.0% 519 1,058 -50.9% REBIT margin 11.7% 17.9% 10.5% 17.4% Adjusted net income 207 443 -53.3% 369 819 -54.9% Adjusted net income per share (in €) 2.77 5.99 -53.8% 4.94 11.07 -55.4% Recurring cash flow 145 235 -38.3% 124 261 -52.5% Free cash flow 115 211 -45.5% 69 188 -63.3% Net debt including hybrid bonds 2,645 2,789 2,645 2,789 €2,366m as of 31/12/2022 (*) As of 1 January 2022, the fluorospecialties activity is consolidated in the Advanced Materials segment (High Performance Polymers Business Line) instead of the Intermediates segment. 2021 data have been adjusted to take into account this modification.

SECOND-QUARTER 2023 BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

At €2,442 million, sales were down by 23.3% relative to the particularly elevated level of second-quarter 2022. Group volumes declined by 15.2% in an environment marked by continued destocking and overall weak demand, particularly in Europe and the United States. Most end markets were down, although the energy, automotive, medical and battery markets showed positive momentum. The price effect was a negative 6.6%, impacted by the expected normalization of market conditions in PVDF and upstream acrylics, but it was positive in most other product lines, reflecting the strength of Arkema's positions. The scope effect was limited (+0.4%), with the integrations of Permoseal and Polytec PT in Adhesive Solutions and of Polimeros Especiales in Coating Solutions offset by the divestment of Febex in early January 2023. The currency effect was a negative 1.9%, primarily reflecting a stronger euro against the US dollar.

At €417 million, EBITDA was down relative to the prior year (€705 million in Q2'22), which included exceptional profits in PVDF and upstream acrylics. This figure also reflects the general economic slowdown and the benefits from easing tightness in raw materials. Despite significantly lower volumes, the EBITDA margin held up well at 17.1%, supported in particular by dynamic price management and an improved mix toward higher value-added solutions.

Including virtually stable recurring depreciation and amortization of €132 million (€135 million Q2'22), recurring operating income (REBIT) amounted to €285 million (€570 million in Q2'22), and REBIT margin reached 11.7% (17.9% in Q2'22).

Adjusted net income came to €207 million (€443 million in Q2'22), representing €2.77 per share, based on a tax rate, excluding exceptional items, of 21% of recurring operating income.

CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT AT 30 JUNE 2023

In second-quarter 2023, recurring cash flow came to €145 million (€235 million in Q2'22). This figure reflects the Group's solid operating performance and includes a limited increase in working capital, in a context of decreasing raw material costs and weak activity. At end-June 2023, working capital represented 16.9% of annualized sales (14.9% at end-June 2022). Recurring cash flow also included recurring capital expenditure of €130 million versus €99 million in the prior-year period.

At €115 million, free cash flow included exceptional capital expenditure of €5 million (€26 million in Q2'22), as well as a non-recurring cash outflow of €25 million linked mainly to start-up costs for the Singapore plant and restructuring costs.

The net cash outflow from portfolio management operations of €69 million in second-quarter 2023 corresponds mainly to the acquisition of Polytec PT in high performance adhesives.

At €2,645 million, net debt including hybrid bonds was slightly higher than at end-March 2023 (€2,389 million) and included the dividend payment of €3.40 per share for a total of €253 million. Arkema's balance sheet remains solid, with net debt (including hybrid bonds) to last-twelve-months EBITDA ratio standing at 1.7x. In this context, on 6 July 2023, credit rating agency Standard Poor's raised the outlook associated to the Group's rating from 'stable' to 'positive' while confirming its rating of BBB+/A-2.

Moreover, on 5 July 2023, the Group extended its €1.1 billion syndicated line of credit by one year, with maturity now on 28 July 2028.

SECOND-QUARTER 2023 PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT

ADHESIVE SOLUTIONS (28.5% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)

in millions of euros Q2'23 Q2'22 Change Sales 692 779 -11.2% EBITDA 95 111 -14.4% EBITDA margin 13.7% 14.2% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 75 92 -18.5% REBIT margin 10.8% 11.8%

Sales in the Adhesive Solutions segment totaled €692 million, down by 11.2% compared to second-quarter 2022. In the continuity of the first quarter, sales were impacted by a 12.7% volume decrease, reflecting continued destocking and overall weaker demand in most end markets, with the exception of the automotive market which was better oriented. The price effect was a positive 2.3% and reflects the price increases implemented last year in response to cost inflation. The scope effect, which added 1.9% to sales, corresponds to the integration of Permoseal and, to a lesser extent, Polytec PT. The currency effect was a negative 2.7%.

EBITDA for the segment came in at €95 million (€111 million in Q2'22), impacted mainly by the decline in volumes, but benefiting nevertheless from the shift in the product mix towards higher value-added solutions and the raw material costs decrease at the end of the quarter. In this context, the EBITDA margin held up well at 13.7% (14.2% in Q2'22).

ADVANCED MATERIALS (37.5% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)

in millions of euros Q2'23 Q2'22 Change Sales 912 1,113 -18.1% EBITDA 185 282 -34.4% EBITDA margin 20.3% 25.3% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 117 215 -45.6% REBIT margin 12.8% 19.3%

Sales in the Advanced Materials segment were down by 18.1% compared to second-quarter 2022 to €912 million. Segment volumes fell by 8.1%, essentially in Performance Additives, impacted by destocking and lower demand. Volumes of High Performance Polymers rose, driven in particular by demand in the automotive and energy markets, as well as by improved momentum in batteries in China following the destocking observed at the start of the year. The price effect of negative 7.1% reflects the expected normalization of PVDF in batteries, which overshadowed a positive trend in the segment's other activities linked to the pricing policy implemented since last year in the face of inflation, as well as a positive product mix supported by new developments. The scope effect was a negative 1.1%, linked to the divestment of Febex, and the currency effect was a negative 1.8%.

At €185 million, EBITDA for the segment was down compared with the prior year's very high comparison base (€282 million in Q2'22, €184 million in Q2'21), which was linked to exceptionally favorable conditions in PVDF for batteries. Although impacted by sharply lower volumes, Performance Additives' EBITDA was stable, reflecting the quality and resilience of the portfolio. In this context, the segment's EBITDA margin reached a good level of 20.3%, supported by the positive momentum in high performance solutions.

COATING SOLUTIONS (25% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)

in millions of euros Q2'23 Q2'22 Change Sales 617 960 -35.7% EBITDA 88 207 -57.5% EBITDA margin 14.3% 21.6% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 58 175 -66.9% REBIT margin 9.4% 18.2%

Sales in the Coating Solutions segment were down by a sharp 35.7% compared with the very high comparison base of second-quarter 2022 and amounted to €617 million. In a context of falling overall demand in Europe and the United States, volumes were down by 22.9%, also penalized by the effects of destocking in decorative paints and industrial markets. The 12.7% negative price effect mainly reflects markedly less favorable conditions in upstream acrylics. The scope effect was a positive 0.9%, corresponding to the integration of Polimeros Especiales, and the currency effect was a negative 1.0%.

In this context, segment EBITDA fell sharply and amounted to €88 million (€207 million in Q2'22), impacted above all by the normalization of market conditions in upstream acrylics and by sharply lower volumes, while downstream activities proved far more resilient. The EBITDA margin held up well given the economic context, coming in at 14.3%

INTERMEDIATES (9% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)

in millions of euros Q2'23 Q2'22 Change Sales 212 322 -34.2% EBITDA 69 129 -46.5% EBITDA margin 32.5% 40.1% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 57 114 -50.0% REBIT margin 26.9% 35.4%

Sales in Intermediates fell by 34.2% to €212 million. Volumes were down by 23.3%, impacted in particular by weak demand for acrylics in China. The 8.4% negative price effect reflects markedly less favorable market conditions in acrylics in Asia, offset in part by positive price dynamics in refrigerant gases. The currency effect was a negative 2.5%.

In this context, segment EBITDA amounted to €69 million (€129 million in Q2'22) and the EBITDA margin reached 32.5% (40.1% in Q2'22).

SECOND-QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

On 1 June 2023, Arkema finalized the acquisition of Polytec PT, a German company specialized in adhesives for batteries and electronics applications, which will strengthen Bostik's product offering to serve these fast-growing markets.

Moreover, on 28 June 2023, Arkema announced the proposed acquisition of Glenwood Private Equity's 54% stake in the listed South Korean company PI Advanced Materials (PIAM), for an enterprise value of €728 million, marking a new significant milestone in the Group's transformation into a pure Specialty Materials player. With sales of over €200 million, an EBITDA margin of around 30% and best-in-class manufacturing, PIAM is the global leader in polyimide films, delivering superior growth in the attractive consumer electronics and electric vehicles markets. This transaction will broaden Arkema's polymer range with ultra-high performance and cutting-edge technology, strengthening the Advanced Materials segment's portfolio and performance. The deal, which is subject to the approval of Chinese and Korean anti-trust authorities, should be finalized end-2023.

OUTLOOK FOR 2023

In a macroeconomic environment which is in line with that of the first six months of the year, volumes remain sharply lower than last year with reduced visibility at the start of the second half. The price of certain raw materials and energy continues to decrease.

In this context, the Group will strive to continue tightly managing its operations, in particular by controlling fixed costs and optimizing working capital. It will also continue its innovation drive in high-growth areas linked to sustainability, and ramp up recently started growth capital expenditure projects.

In this environment, in light of its first-half results and based on the projected momentum in the second half, Arkema confirms its full-year guidance and aims to achieve in 2023 EBITDA of around €1.5 billion to €1.6 billion. Furthermore, the Group expects a high EBITDA to cash conversion rate over the year, consistent with its medium-term target of at least 40%.

Further details concerning the Group's second-quarter 2023 results are provided in the "Second-quarter 2023 results and outlook" presentation and the "Factsheet", both available on Arkema's website at: www.arkema.com/global/en/investor-relations/

REGULATORY INFORMATION

The half-year financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2023 is available on the Group's website (www.arkema.com) under Investors/Financials/Financial results.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

27 September 2023: 2023 Capital Markets Day

9 November 2023: Publication of third-quarter 2023 results

29 February 2024: Publication of full-year 2023 results

DISCLAIMER

The information disclosed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial position, results of operations, business and strategy of Arkema. In the current context where the consequences of the Russian offensive in Ukraine and the resulting economic sanctions against Russia on geopolitical stability and the global economy remain uncertain, the retained assumptions and forward-looking statements could ultimately prove inaccurate.

Such statements are based on management's current views and assumptions that could ultimately prove inaccurate and are subject to risk factors such as (but not limited to) changes in raw materials prices, currency fluctuations, the pace at which cost-reduction projects are implemented, developments in the Russian offensive in Ukraine, and changes in general economic and financial conditions. Arkema does not assume any liability to update such forward-looking statements whether as a result of any new information or any unexpected event or otherwise. Further information on factors which could affect Arkema's financial results is provided in the documents filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

Balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statement data, as well as data relating to the statement of changes in shareholders' equity and information by segment included in this press release are extracted from the condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2023 as approved by Arkema's Board of Directors on 27 July 2023. Quarterly financial information is not audited.

Information by segment is presented in accordance with Arkema's internal reporting system used by management.

Details of the main alternative performance indicators used by the Group are provided in the tables appended to this press release. For the purpose of analyzing its results and defining its targets, the Group also uses EBITDA margin, which corresponds to EBITDA expressed as a percentage of sales, EBITDA equaling recurring operating income (REBIT) plus recurring depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets, as well as REBIT margin, which corresponds to recurring operating income (REBIT) expressed as a percentage of sales.

For the purpose of tracking changes in its results, and particularly its sales figures, the Group analyzes the following effects (unaudited analyses):

scope effect : the impact of changes in the Group's scope of consolidation, which arise from acquisitions and divestments of entire businesses or as a result of the first-time consolidation or deconsolidation of entities. Increases or reductions in capacity are not included in the scope effect;

currency effect : the mechanical impact of consolidating accounts denominated in currencies other than the euro at different exchange rates from one period to another. The currency effect is calculated by applying the foreign exchange rates of the prior period to the figures for the period under review;

price effect : the impact of changes in average selling prices is estimated by comparing the weighted average net unit selling price of a range of related products in the period under review with their weighted average net unit selling price in the prior period, multiplied, in both cases, by the volumes sold in the period under review;

volume effect: the impact of changes in volumes is estimated by comparing the quantities delivered in the period under review with the quantities delivered in the prior period, multiplied, in both cases, by the weighted average net unit selling price in the prior period.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 91% of Group sales in 2022, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €11.5 billion in 2022, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.

Follow us on:

Twitter.com/Arkema_group

Linkedin.com/company/arkema

ARKEMA financial statements

Consolidated financial information At the end of June 2023

Half-year information is subject to a limited review by auditors.

Consolidated financial statements as of December 2022 have been audited.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT 2nd quarter 2023 2nd quarter 2022 (In millions of euros) Sales 2,442 3,184 Operating expenses (1,900) (2,350) Research and development expenses (66) (67) Selling and administrative expenses (223) (218) Other income and expenses (32) (35) Operating income 221 514 Equity in income of affiliates (2) (0) Financial result (16) (6) Income taxes (51) (106) Net income 152 402 Attributable to non-controlling interests 0 1 Net income Group share 152 401 Earnings per share (amount in euros) 2.03 5.42 Diluted earnings per share (amount in euros) 2.03 5.40 1st half 2023 1st half 2022 (In millions of euros) Sales 4,966 6,071 Operating expenses (3,922) (4,485) Research and development expenses (136) (133) Selling and administrative expenses (452) (435) Other income and expenses (39) (70) Operating income 417 948 Equity in income of affiliates (5) (1) Financial result (35) (14) Income taxes (92) (201) Net income 285 732 Attributable to non-controlling interests 1 2 Net income Group share 284 730 Earnings per share (amount in euros) 3.73 9.80 Diluted earnings per share (amount in euros) 3.72 9.76

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2nd quarter 2023 2nd quarter 2022 (In millions of euros) Net income 152 402 Hedging adjustments (20) 17 Other items Deferred taxes on hedging adjustments and other items 0 (3) Change in translation adjustments (53) 237 Other recyclable comprehensive income (73) 251 Impact of remeasuring unconsolidated investments Actuarial gains and losses (3) 65 Deferred taxes on actuarial gains and losses 1 (10) Other non-recyclable comprehensive income (2) 55 Autres éléments du résultat global (75) 306 Autres éléments du résultat global des activités abandonnées Total income and expenses recognized directly in equity (75) 306 Total comprehensive income 77 708 Attributable to non-controlling interest (2) 2 Total comprehensive income Group share 79 706 1st half 2023 1st half 2022 (In millions of euros) Net income 285 732 Hedging adjustments (38) 16 Other items 0 Deferred taxes on hedging adjustments and other items 2 (3) Change in translation adjustments (143) 327 Other recyclable comprehensive income (179) 340 Impact of remeasuring unconsolidated investments (1) Actuarial gains and losses (7) 115 Deferred taxes on actuarial gains and losses 1 (19) Other non-recyclable comprehensive income (6) 95 Total income and expenses recognized directly in equity (185) 435 Total comprehensive income 100 1,167 Attributable to non-controlling interest (1) 3 Total comprehensive income Group share 101 1,164

INFORMATION BY SEGMENT 2 nd quarter 2023 (In millions of euros) Adhesive Solutions Advanced Materials Coating Solutions Intermediates Corporate Total Sales 692 912 617 212 9 2,442 EBITDA 95 185 88 69 (20) 417 Recurring depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (20) (68) (30) (12) (2) (132) Recurring operating income (REBIT) 75 117 58 57 (22) 285 Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (26) (3) (3) (32) Other income and expenses (5) (26) 0 0 (1) (32) Operating income 44 88 55 57 (23) 221 Equity in income of affiliates (2) (2) Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions 18 85 25 5 2 135 Of which: recurring capital expenditure 18 80 25 5 2 130 2 nd quarter 2022 (In millions of euros) Adhesive Solutions Advanced Materials Coating Solutions Intermediates Corporate Total Sales 779 1,113 960 322 10 3,184 EBITDA 111 282 207 129 (24) 705 Recurring depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (19) (67) (32) (15) (2) (135) Recurring operating income (REBIT) 92 215 175 114 (26) 570 Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (15) (5) (1) (21) Other income and expenses (14) (19) (0) (2) 0 (35) Operating income 63 191 174 112 (26) 514 Equity in income of affiliates (0) (0) (0) Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions 12 84 24 3 2 125 Of which: recurring capital expenditure 12 58 24 3 2 99

INFORMATION BY SEGMENT End of June 2023 (In millions of euros) Adhesive Solutions Advanced Materials Coating Solutions Intermediates Corporate Total Sales 1,390 1,849 1,278 430 19 4,966 EBITDA 188 345 182 118 (49) 784 Recurring depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (41) (135) (61) (25) (3) (265) Recurring operating income (REBIT) 147 210 121 93 (52) 519 Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (51) (8) (4) (63) Other income and expenses (12) (16) (1) 0 (10) (39) Operating income 84 186 116 93 (62) 417 Equity in income of affiliates (5) (5) Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions 33 137 39 8 7 224 Of which: recurring capital expenditure 33 125 39 8 7 212 End of June 2022 (In millions of euros) Adhesive Solutions Advanced Materials Coating Solutions Intermediates Corporate Total Sales 1,449 2,188 1,822 593 19 6,071 EBITDA 201 556 399 223 (55) 1,324 Recurring depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (36) (134) (63) (30) (3) (266) Recurring operating income (REBIT) 165 422 336 193 (58) 1,058 Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (28) (9) (3) (40) Other income and expenses (32) (22) (0) (2) (14) (70) Operating income 105 391 333 191 (72) 948 Equity in income of affiliates (1) 0 (1) Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions 27 160 39 5 6 237 Of which: recurring capital expenditure 27 94 39 5 6 171

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT End of June 2023 End of June 2022 (In millions of euros) Operating cash flows Net income 285 732 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of assets 334 326 Other provisions and deferred taxes (26) (22) (Gains)/losses on sales of long-term assets (28) (4) Undistributed affiliate equity earnings 5 2 Change in working capital (164) (518) Other changes 11 15 Cash flow from operating activities 417 531 Investing cash flows Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions (224) (237) Change in fixed asset payables (124) (99) Acquisitions of operations, net of cash acquired (65) (1,493) Increase in long-term loans (33) (40) Total expenditures (446) (1,869) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment 7 6 Proceeds from sale of operations, net of cash transferred 32 Repayment of long-term loans 20 13 Total divestitures 59 19 Cash flow from investing activities (387) (1,850) Financing cash flows Issuance (repayment) of shares and paid-in surplus 0 Purchase of treasury shares (23) (2) Dividends paid to parent company shareholders (253) (222) Interest paid to bearers of subordinated perpetual notes (5) (5) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests and buyout of minority interests (2) (1) Increase in long-term debt 396 3 Decrease in long-term debt (42) (37) Increase (Decrease) in short-term debt (34) 648 Cash flow from financing activities 37 384 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 67 (935) Effect of exchange rates and changes in scope 7 (8) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,592 2,285 Cash and cash equivalents at end or the period 1,666 1,342

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 30 June 2023 31 December 2022 (In millions of euros) ASSETS Goodwill 2,676 2,655 Intangible assets, net 2,109 2,178 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,364 3,429 Equity affiliates: investments and loans 18 24 Other investments 52 52 Deferred tax assets 163 166 Other non-current assets 256 245 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 8,638 8,749 Inventories 1,379 1,399 Accounts receivable 1,460 1,360 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 218 202 Income tax receivables 112 130 Other current financial assets 43 57 Cash and cash equivalents 1,666 1,592 Assets held for sale 22 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 4,878 4,762 TOTAL ASSETS 13,516 13,511 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 750 750 Paid-in surplus and retained earnings 6,214 6,218 Treasury shares (43) (20) Translation adjustments 211 352 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY GROUP SHARE 7,132 7,300 Non-controlling interests 39 39 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 7,171 7,339 Deferred tax liabilities 354 362 Provisions for pensions and other employee benefits 389 382 Other provisions and non-current liabilities 429 458 Non-current debt 2,951 2,560 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 4,123 3,762 Accounts payable 998 1,149 Other creditors and accrued liabilities 424 437 Income tax payables 88 109 Other current financial liabilities 52 13 Current debt 660 698 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 4 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,222 2,410 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 13,516 13,511

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Shares issued Treasury shares Shareholders' equity Group share Non-controlling interests Shareholders' equity (In millions of euros) Number Amount Paid-in surplus Hybrid bonds Retained earnings Translation adjustments Number Amount At 1 January 2023 75,043,514 750 1,067 700 4,451 352 (231,087) (20) 7,300 39 7,339 Cash dividend (258) (258) (1) (259) Issuance of share capital Capital decrease by cancellation of treasury shares Purchase of treasury shares (257,726) (23) (23) (23) Grants of treasury shares to employees 0 1,185 0 Sale of treasury shares Share-based payments 12 12 12 Issuance of hybrid bonds Redemption of hybrid bonds Other 2 2 Transactions with shareholders (246) (256,541) (23) (269) 1 (268) Net income 284 284 1 285 Total income and expense recognized directly through equity (42) (141) (183) (2) (185) Comprehensive income 242 (141) 101 (1) 100 At 30 June 2023 75,043,514 750 1,067 700 4,447 211 (487,628) (43) 7,132 39 7,171

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS To monitor and analyse the financial performance of the Group and its activities, the Group management uses alternative performance indicators. These are financial indicators that are not defined by the IFRS. This note presents a reconciliation of these indicators and the aggregates from the consolidated financial statements under IFRS. RECURRING OPERATING INCOME (REBIT) AND EBITDA (In millions of euros) End of June 2023 End of June 2022 2nd quarter 2023 2nd quarter 2022 OPERATING INCOME 417 948 221 514 - Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (63) (40) (32) (21) - Other income and expenses (39) (70) (32) (35) RECURRING OPERATING INCOME (REBIT) 519 1,058 285 570 - Recurring depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets (265) (266) (132) (135) EBITDA 784 1,324 417 705 Details of depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets: (In millions of euros) End of June 2023 End of June 2022 2nd quarter 2023 2nd quarter 2022 Depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets (334) (326) (170) (172) Of which: Recurring depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets (265) (266) (132) (135) Of which: Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (63) (40) (32) (21) Of which: Impairment included in other income and expenses (6) (20) (6) (16) ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (In millions of euros) End of June 2023 End of June 2022 2nd quarter 2023 2nd quarter 2022 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE 284 730 152 401 - Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (63) (40) (32) (21) - Other income and expenses (39) (70) (32) (35) - Other income and expenses Non-controlling interests - Taxes on depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses 13 8 7 4 - Taxes on other income and expenses 8 7 4 4 - One-time tax effects (4) 6 (2) 6 ADJUSTED NET INCOME 369 819 207 443 - Weighted average number of ordinary shares 74,716,206 73,954,187 - Weighted average number of potential ordinary shares 75,043,514 74,286,041 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (in euros) 4.94 11.07 2.77 5.99 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (in euros) 4.92 11.02 2.76 5.96 RECURRING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE (In millions of euros) End of June 2023 End of June 2022 2nd quarter 2023 2nd quarter 2022 INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT ADDITIONS 224 237 135 125 - Exceptional capital expenditure 12 66 5 26 - Investments relating to portfolio management operations - Capital expenditure with no impact on net debt 0 0 0 RECURRING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE 212 171 130 99 CASH FLOWS (In millions of euros) End of June 2023 End of June 2022 2nd quarter 2023 2nd quarter 2022 Cash flow from operating activities 417 531 274 381 + Cash flow from investing activities (387) (1,850) (228) (181) NET CASH FLOW 30 (1,319) 46 200 - Net cash flow from portfolio management operations (39) (1,507) (69) (11) FREE CASH FLOW 69 188 115 211 Exceptional capital expenditure (12) (66) (5) (26) - Non-recurring cash flow (43) (7) (25) 2 RECURRING CASH FLOW 124 261 145 235 The net cash flow from portfolio management operations corresponds to the impact of acquisition and divestment operations. Non-recurring cash flow corresponds to cash flow from other income and expenses.

NET DEBT (In millions of euros) End of June 2023 End of December 2022 Non-current debt 2,951 2,560 + Current debt 660 698 - Cash and cash equivalents 1,666 1,592 NET DEBT 1,945 1,666 + Hybrid bonds 700 700 NET DEBT AND HYBRID BONDS 2,645 2,366 WORKING CAPITAL (In millions of euros) End of June 2023 End of December 2022 Inventories 1,379 1,399 + Accounts receivable 1,460 1,360 + Other receivables including income taxes 330 332 + Other current financial assets 43 57 - Accounts payable 998 1,149 - Other liabilities including income taxes 512 546 - Other current financial liabilities 52 13 WORKING CAPITAL 1,650 1,440 CAPITAL EMPLOYED (In millions of euros) End of June 2023 End of December 2022 Goodwill, net 2,676 2,655 + Intangible assets (excluding goodwill), and property, plant and equipment, net 5,473 5,607 + Investments in equity affiliates 18 24 + Other investments and other non-current assets 308 297 + Working capital 1,650 1,440 CAPITAL EMPLOYED 10,125 10,023

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230727947416/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations contacts

Béatrice Zilm +33 (0)1 49 00 75 58 beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

Peter Farren +33 (0)1 49 00 73 12 peter.farren@arkema.com

Mathieu Briatta +33 (0)1 49 00 72 07 mathieu.briatta@arkema.com

Caroline Chung +33 (0)1 49 00 74 37 caroline.chung@arkema.com



Media contacts

Gilles Galinier +33 (0)1 49 00 70 07 gilles.galinier@arkema.com

Anne Plaisance +33 (0)6 81 87 48 77 anne.plaisance@arkema.com