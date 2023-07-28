

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British bank Standard Chartered Plc (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) reported Friday that its second-quarter profit before taxation grew 18 percent to $1.52 billion from last year's $1.28 billion.



Profit for the year was $1.04 billion, up 15 percent from $909 million a year ago.



Underlying profit before tax was $1.60 billion, compared to $1.26 billion last year. Underlying earnings per share were 37.3 US cents, compared to 26.6 US cents a year earlier.



Income went up 20 percent from last year to $4.6 billion. The growth was 24 percent at constant currency. Net interest income grew 33 percent. Underlying net interest income grew 29 percent to $2.44 billion.



Further, the company announced its plan to return a further $1 billion to shareholders through a new share buy-back.



Looking ahead, the company upgraded its 2023 guidance for income, which is now expected to increase in the 12-14 percent range at constant currency rates.



The company previously expected income to increase by around 10 percent, the top end of the 8-10 per cent range at constant currency in 2023 and in the 8-10 per cent range at constant currency in 2024.



