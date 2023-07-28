

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - German chemical company BASF (BFA.L) reported that its net income for the second quarter of 2023 dropped to 499 million euros from last year's 2.1 billion euros.



Income from operations (EBIT) before special items of 1.0 billion euros in the second quarter of 2023 was 1.3 billion euros below the figure of the prior-year period.



Group sales for the second quarter of 2023 declined 24.7 percent year-over-year to 17.3 billion euros.



As announced at the end of February, the company is executing a cost savings program with a focus on Europe and is adapting its Verbund structures in Ludwigshafen, Germany, BASF said in a statement.



The company said it will reduce fixed costs by the end of 2026 so that they will then be around 1 billion euros lower annually. By the end of 2023, BASF expects to achieve annual savings of more than 300 million euros from the cost savings program.



The company noted that it does not expect a further weakening in demand at the global level for the second half of 2023, as the inventories of chemical raw materials in most customer industries have already been greatly reduced.



In earlier this month, BASF had adjusted its outlook for 2023.



The company said on July 12 that it anticipated sales to be between 73 billion euros and 76 billion euros in 2023 compared to previous outlook of 84 billion euros to 87 billion euros.



