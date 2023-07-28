Sanofi - Aventis Groupe: Press Release: Sanofi to acquire Qunol®, a fast-growing U.S. brand in the healthy aging segment

Sanofi to acquireQunol®,a fast-growing U.S. brand in the healthy aging segment

Transaction brings Qunol ® , a trusted, profitable double-digit growth and market-leading brand in health & wellness to Sanofi's CHC U.S. portfolio

Paris, July28, 2023. Sanofi announces today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ownership of Qunol®, a U.S.-based, market-leading brand in health & wellness. This transaction will strengthen Sanofi's Consumer Healthcare's (CHC) Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements (VMS) category, one of the largest and fastest-growing consumer health categories in the U.S., focusing on the active 'healthy aging' segment. With Qunol's CoQ10 in heart health and Turmeric in joint health, CHC at Sanofi adds a trusted, profitable double-digit growth brand to its U.S. portfolio, focused on chronic conditions with growing consumer demand. With this acquisition, Sanofi continues to pursue growth opportunities and value creation for its consumer healthcare business.

Julie Van Ongevalle

Executive Vice President, Consumer Healthcare, Sanofi

"The acquisition of Qunol further strengthens our portfolio in the wellness category. Ittaps into the growing 'healthy aging' segment and fills one of our white spaces in the US, unlocking an opportunity for us to build on our U.S. presence and accelerate our growth. VMS now functions as long-term support for overall health and wellness whereproactive preventive health has become the new normpost-pandemic.We are excited to welcome Qunol and, with this addition to our consumer healthcare portfolio, reinforce our commitment to bring more health into the hands of people."

Qunol CoQ10 and Turmeric products are both backed by science literature and strong market positioning in their segments. Qunol's high product quality and efficacy have resulted in strong brand equity among consumers and customers, as well as above category consumer loyalty. The Qunol brand will benefit from Sanofi's CHC resources to expand into other chronic conditions and develop its footprint outside the U.S.

Peter Boutros

CEO, Quten Research Institute, LLC

"Qunol is looking forward to joining Sanofi's consumer healthcare team and developing synergies that will further drive brand awarenessfor our productswith our consumers and customers.With Sanofi, we have the opportunity to further grow in the U.S. and beyond, tapping into Sanofi Consumer Healthcare's commercial breadth and strength."

Transaction terms

Sanofi entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ownership of Qunol, subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals. The acquisition is expected to close Q3 2023.

About Qunol

Founded in 2006 with the goal of delivering efficacious, science-backed health solutions, Qunol is a market leader in the VMS industry and at the forefront of the fast-growing healthy aging sector. The brand's CoQ10 and Turmeric products are differentiated solutions that combine high-quality ingredients with unique absorption technology to deliver powerful support for heart health and joint health respectively. Qunol's products enjoy multiple #1 market positions across leading Club, Mass and Ecommerce retailers in North America.



About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

