

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini SE (CGEMY.PK, CAPP), a French IT services and consulting company, reported that its group share-net profit for the first six months of 2023 increased 21% year-on-year to 809 million euros. Earnings per share also rose by 20% year-on-year to 4.54 euros.



Normalized earnings per share were 5.80 euros, compared to 4.87 euros in the previous year.



Revenues were 11.43 billion euros in the first-half 2023, up 6.9% on a reported basis and 7.9% at constant exchange rates. Organic revenues growth, excluding the impacts of currency fluctuations and changes in Group scope, was 7.3%.



For 2023, the Group still expects revenue growth of 4% to 7% at constant currency; operating margin of 13.0% to 13.2%; and an organic free cash flow of around 1.8 billion euros.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken