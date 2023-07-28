Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
28.07.23
08:04 Uhr
1,100 Euro
+0,008
+0,73 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0981,13408:49
Dow Jones News
28.07.2023 | 08:31
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
28 July 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 27 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, 
as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.114     GBP0.955 
                                    GBP0.952 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.100 
 
                                    GBP0.953467 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.109152

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,873,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3545       1.100         XDUB      08:38:08      00066385287TRLO0 
2804       1.108         XDUB      10:38:27      00066390579TRLO0 
1356       1.108         XDUB      10:38:27      00066390580TRLO0 
660       1.110         XDUB      10:46:34      00066390878TRLO0 
3071       1.110         XDUB      10:46:34      00066390879TRLO0 
3619       1.110         XDUB      11:53:25      00066392956TRLO0 
209       1.110         XDUB      11:53:25      00066392957TRLO0 
4122       1.108         XDUB      13:06:30      00066395081TRLO0 
3320       1.114         XDUB      14:38:14      00066399153TRLO0 
3320       1.114         XDUB      14:43:18      00066399436TRLO0 
3974       1.110         XDUB      15:43:45      00066402005TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2909       95.40         XLON      13:06:56      00066395098TRLO0 
3542       95.30         XLON      13:10:05      00066395205TRLO0 
2906       95.30         XLON      13:23:36      00066395860TRLO0 
355       95.50         XLON      14:41:50      00066399284TRLO0 
1060       95.50         XLON      14:41:50      00066399283TRLO0 
3227       95.40         XLON      15:00:55      00066400256TRLO0 
317       95.50         XLON      15:29:10      00066401286TRLO0 
434       95.50         XLON      15:30:09      00066401306TRLO0 
3190       95.20         XLON      15:43:45      00066402004TRLO0 
2060       95.40         XLON      16:07:35      00066403165TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 260732 
EQS News ID:  1690401 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1690401&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.