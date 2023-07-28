DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 28-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 July 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 27 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.114 GBP0.955 GBP0.952 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.100 GBP0.953467 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.109152

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,873,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3545 1.100 XDUB 08:38:08 00066385287TRLO0 2804 1.108 XDUB 10:38:27 00066390579TRLO0 1356 1.108 XDUB 10:38:27 00066390580TRLO0 660 1.110 XDUB 10:46:34 00066390878TRLO0 3071 1.110 XDUB 10:46:34 00066390879TRLO0 3619 1.110 XDUB 11:53:25 00066392956TRLO0 209 1.110 XDUB 11:53:25 00066392957TRLO0 4122 1.108 XDUB 13:06:30 00066395081TRLO0 3320 1.114 XDUB 14:38:14 00066399153TRLO0 3320 1.114 XDUB 14:43:18 00066399436TRLO0 3974 1.110 XDUB 15:43:45 00066402005TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2909 95.40 XLON 13:06:56 00066395098TRLO0 3542 95.30 XLON 13:10:05 00066395205TRLO0 2906 95.30 XLON 13:23:36 00066395860TRLO0 355 95.50 XLON 14:41:50 00066399284TRLO0 1060 95.50 XLON 14:41:50 00066399283TRLO0 3227 95.40 XLON 15:00:55 00066400256TRLO0 317 95.50 XLON 15:29:10 00066401286TRLO0 434 95.50 XLON 15:30:09 00066401306TRLO0 3190 95.20 XLON 15:43:45 00066402004TRLO0 2060 95.40 XLON 16:07:35 00066403165TRLO0

