Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28

onNotification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Timothy James Livett 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC b) LEI 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary 25p shares GB0003385308 b) Nature of the transaction Dividend reinvestment c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3055.00 pence per share 16 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 16 ordinary 25p shares 3055.00 pence per share e) Date of the transaction 26 July 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Mark Pope, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC