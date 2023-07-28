Burnham Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results, Board Actions and Executive Officer Appointment

LANCASTER, Pa., July 27, 2023 Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, today reported its financial results for the six months ended July 2, 2023, announced a quarterly common stock dividend and an update to its executive leadership team.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s financial performance for the first half of 2023 included the following:
- Net sales were $52.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, essentially flat with the second quarter of 2022. Year to date net sales were $111.7 million, an increase of 6.4% over the first six months of 2022.
- Gross profit margin was 22.2% and 14.5% for the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, primarily due to continued realization of pricing actions to offset inflation. Year to date gross profit margins were 22.9% for 2023 versus 15.2% for 2022.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were up as a percentage of sales to 19.1% in the second quarter of 2023 versus 16.5% in the second quarter of 2022. Prior year spend was lower than historical norms as we slowly returned to pre-Covid staffing, travel, and administrative spending levels. For the first six months of 2023 and 2022, SG&A as a percentage of sales was 17.9% and 16.9%, respectively.
- Net income for the second quarter 2023 was $1.0 million versus a net loss of ($1.1) million for the second quarter of 2022. First half net income was $4.0 million for 2023 versus a first half net loss of ($1.8) million in 2022.
- Earnings per share were $0.20 for the second quarter of 2023 versus a loss per share of ($0.23) for the second quarter of 2022. For the first half of 2023 and 2022, earnings per share and loss per share was $0.85 and ($0.40), respectively.
For the first half of 2023, sales of residential products were higher by 3.7% versus the same period in 2022, while sales of commercial products increased by 14.7% in 2023 versus 2022. Residential and commercial backlogs decreased $9.8 million and $0.8 million compared to the prior year. Backlogs entering 2023 were higher than expected due to part availability and production staffing challenges hampering our ability to complete and ship units in the back half of 2022. 2023 order velocity remains strong, and we believe current backlog levels are in line with seasonal operating cycles.
We are pleased with the recent financial performance of the Company. Several new product introductions during the first half supported stronger sales levels across multiple business units. Additionally, the multiple pricing actions undertaken throughout 2022 across all subsidiaries in response to continuing inflationary pressures had a positive impact resulting in improved price realization during the first half of 2023. Component part and commodity inflation continued through the first half of 2023, and we continue to monitor the need for additional pricing actions to maintain margins as well as remaining diligent and ready to respond to continued instability and uncertainty in the greater macro-economic environment.
Although long-term debt was $18.9 million higher than last year due to a combination of increased working capital levels and inflationary pressures impacting inventory valuations, it is in line with our expectations given the higher sales levels. Accordingly, interest expense for both the second quarter and year to date 2023 was higher versus the same periods in 2022. We will continue to evaluate our working capital needs, including inventory levels, to ensure we can appropriately meet production volumes.
At its meeting on July 27, 2023, the Burnham Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share payable August 23, 2023 with a record date of August 15, 2023. Additionally, the Board of Directors amended the bylaws to lower the minimum number of directors from nine to eight and increase the maximum age, at the time of election, at which a director may be elected to the board from 70 to 72.
We are pleased to announce that Samantha L. Fugagli has been appointed General Counsel and Secretary of the Company effective July 27, 2023. Ms. Fugagli joined the Company on June 26, 2023 after serving previously in roles at McNees Wallace & Nurick and Deloitte Tax LLP. She received her B.S. in Accounting from Gannon University and J.D. from the University of Pittsburgh, School of Law.
Burnham Holdings, Inc
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 2,
July 3,
July 2,
July 3,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net sales
$ 52,167
$ 52,500
$ 111,701
$ 104,938
Cost of goods sold
40,568
44,906
86,124
88,984
Gross profit
11,599
7,594
25,577
15,954
Selling, general and administrative expenses
9,940
8,680
19,982
17,718
Operating income (loss)
1,659
(1,086)
5,595
(1,764)
Other expense:
Non-service related pension credit
138
107
275
213
Interest and investment gain (loss)
207
(85)
489
(218)
Interest expense
(687)
(330)
(1,186)
(605)
Other expense
(342)
(308)
(422)
(610)
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,317
(1,394)
5,173
(2,374)
Income tax expense (benefit)
303
(321)
1,190
(546)
Net income (loss)
$ 1,014
$ (1,073)
$ 3,983
$ (1,828)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$ 0.20
$ (0.23)
$ 0.85
$ (0.40)
Diluted
$ 0.20
$ (0.23)
$ 0.85
$ (0.40)
Cash dividends per share
$ 0.22
$ 0.22
$ 0.44
$ 0.44
Burnham Holdings, Inc
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
July 2,
December 31,
July 3,
ASSETS
2023
2022
2022
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 6,733
$ 6,994
$ 5,857
Trade accounts receivable, net
24,496
29,243
19,933
Inventories, net
75,453
59,635
63,427
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,555
3,747
4,857
Total Current Assets
111,237
99,619
94,074
Property, plant and equipment, net
62,244
59,980
57,828
Lease assets
2,853
1,793
1,997
Other long-term assets
15,747
14,866
22,901
Total Assets
$ 192,081
$ 176,258
$ 176,800
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable & accrued expenses
$ 25,176
$ 36,047
$ 29,349
Current portion of long-term liabilities
152
152
152
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
810
854
824
Total Current Liabilities
26,138
37,053
30,325
Long-term debt
56,642
33,721
37,775
Lease liabilities
2,043
939
1,173
Other postretirement liabilities
6,148
5,636
6,068
Deferred income taxes
7,827
7,822
8,972
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred Stock
530
530
530
Class A Common Stock
3,626
3,626
3,623
Class B Convertible Common Stock
1,318
1,318
1,321
Additional paid-in capital
16,824
16,565
16,564
Retained earnings
116,420
114,526
109,668
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(27,529)
(27,549)
(21,291)
Treasury stock, at cost
(17,906)
(17,929)
(17,928)
Total Shareholders' Equity
93,283
91,087
92,487
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 192,081
$ 176,258
$ 176,800
Burnham Holdings, Inc
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
July 2,
July 3,
2023
2022
Net income (loss)
$ 3,983
$ (1,828)
Depreciation and amortization
2,511
2,388
Pension and postretirement liabilities expense
(208)
86
Other net adjustments
(496)
(549)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(20,349)
(11,224)
Net cash used by operating activities
(14,559)
(11,127)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(4,842)
(2,797)
Net proceeds from borrowings
20,947
15,946
Share-based and treasury activity, net
282
267
Dividends paid
(2,089)
(2,086)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
$ (261)
$ 203
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
$ 6,994
$ 5,654
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(261)
203
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 6,733
$ 5,857
Burnham Holdings, Inc
Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Class B
Accumulated
Class A
Convertible
Additional
Other
Treasury
Preferred
Common
Common
Paid-in
Retained
Comprehensive
Stock,
Shareholders'
Stock
Stock
Stock
Capital
Earnings
Loss
at Cost
Equity
Balance at December 31, 2022
$ 530
$ 3,626
$ 1,318
$ 16,565
$ 114,526
$ (27,549)
$ (17,929)
$ 91,087
Cash dividends declared:
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
-
-
-
-
(1,012)
-
-
(1,012)
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
2,969
-
-
2,969
Other comprehensive loss,
net of tax ($88)
-
-
-
-
-
(296)
-
(296)
Balance at April 2, 2023
$ 530
$ 3,626
$ 1,318
$ 16,565
$ 116,483
$ (27,845)
$ (17,929)
$ 92,748
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
259
-
-
23
282
Cash dividends declared:
Preferred stock - 6%
-
-
-
-
(9)
-
-
(9)
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
-
-
-
-
(1,068)
-
-
(1,068)
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
1,014
-
-
1,014
Other comprehensive income,
net of tax ($94)
-
-
-
-
-
316
-
316
Balance at July 2, 2023
$ 530
$ 3,626
$ 1,318
$ 16,824
$ 116,420
$ (27,529)
$ (17,906)
$ 93,283
Class B
Accumulated
Class A
Convertible
Additional
Other
Treasury
Preferred
Common
Common
Paid-in
Retained
Comprehensive
Stock,
Shareholders'
Stock
Stock
Stock
Capital
Earnings
Loss
at Cost
Equity
Balance at December 31, 2021
$ 530
$ 3,615
$ 1,329
$ 16,317
$ 113,582
$ (22,260)
$ (17,948)
$ 95,165
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
37
-
-
3
40
Conversion of common stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends declared:
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
-
-
-
-
(1,011)
-
-
(1,011)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(755)
-
-
(755)
Other comprehensive income,
net of tax ($166)
-
-
-
-
-
751
-
751
Balance at April 3, 2022
$ 530
$ 3,615
$ 1,329
$ 16,354
$ 111,816
$ (21,509)
$ (17,945)
$ 94,190
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
210
-
-
17
227
Conversion of common stock
-
8
(8)
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends declared:
Preferred stock - 6%
-
-
-
-
(9)
-
-
(9)
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
-
-
-
-
(1,066)
-
-
(1,066)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(1,073)
-
-
(1,073)
Other comprehensive income,
net of tax ($166)
-
-
-
-
-
218
-
218
Balance at April 3, 2022
$ 530
$ 3,623
$ 1,321
$ 16,564
$ 109,668
$ (21,291)
$ (17,928)
$ 92,487
