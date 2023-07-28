

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) reported first-half profit from continuing operations of 2.53 billion pounds compared to 1.82 billion pounds, last year. Earnings per ordinary share from continuing operations was 25.2 pence compared to 16.7 pence.



Net interest income increased to 5.73 billion pounds from 4.33 billion pounds, previous year. Total income increased to 7.73 billion pounds from 6.22 billion pounds.



The Board announced an interim dividend of 5.5 pence per share and plans to commence an on-market buyback programme of up to 500 million pounds in the second half of 2023.



On 25 July 2023, Alison Rose stepped down as CEO and as a Director of NatWest Group plc. Paul Thwaite was appointed as CEO and as a Director of NatWest Group plc for an initial period of 12 months.



