LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.: LPL Financial Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results



Net Income was $286 million , translating to diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $3.65 , up 85% from a year ago

Adjusted EPS* increased 76% year-over-year to $3.94 Gross profit* increased 39% year-over-year to $990 million Core G&A* increased 18% year-over-year to $337 million EBITDA* increased 67% year-over-year to $519 million





Key Business Results

Total advisory and brokerage assets increased 16% year-over-year to $1.24 trillion Advisory assets increased 18% year-over-year to $662 billion Advisory assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 53.3%, up from 52.5% a year ago

Total organic net new assets were $22 billion , representing 7.4% annualized growth Prior to large enterprises, organic net new assets for the year ago period were $12 billion, representing 4.1% annualized growth Organic net new advisory assets were $18 billion, representing 12% annualized growth Organic net new brokerage assets were $4 billion, representing 3% annualized growth

Recruited assets (1) were $19 billion Recruited assets over the trailing twelve months were $60 billion. Prior to large enterprises, recruited assets over the trailing twelve months were $55 billion, up approximately 4% from a year ago.

LPL Services Group had annualized revenue of $39 million , up 22% from a year ago Services Group subscriptions were 5,238, up 1,342 year-over-year

Advisor count (2) was 21,942 , up 421 sequentially and 1,071 year-over-year

Total client cash balances were $50 billion, a decrease of $5 billion sequentially and $20 billion y ear-over-year Client cash balances as a percentage of total assets were 4.0%, down from 4.6% in the prior quarter and down from 6.5% a year ago



Key Capital and Liquidity Results

Corporate cash ( 3 ) was $325 million

Leverage ratio (4) was 1.25x

Share repurchases were $350 million and dividends paid were $23 million



*See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section and the endnotes to this release for further details about these non-GAAP financial measures



Key Updates

Crown Capital Securities, L.P. ("Crown Capital") : Entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of the wealth management business of Crown Capital, a firm with ~260 advisors who collectively serve ~$6.5B of brokerage and advisory assets

: Entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of the wealth management business of Crown Capital, a firm with ~260 advisors who collectively serve ~$6.5B of brokerage and advisory assets Core G&A*: Raised the low end of our 2023 outlook range by $10 million, translating to an updated 2023 Core G&A* range of $1,345 million to $1,370 million

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the "Company") today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023, reporting net income of $286 million, or $3.65 per share. This compares with $161 million, or $1.97 per share, in the second quarter of 2022 and $339 million, or $4.24 per share, in the prior quarter.

"Over the past quarter, we remained focused on our mission of taking care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients," said Dan Arnold, President and CEO. "This focus lead to another quarter of solid recruiting, retention, and business growth. As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in order to enhance the appeal of our model, as we strive to increase our market share within the advisor-centered marketplace."

"We delivered another quarter of solid results," said Matt Audette, CFO. "We recorded strong organic growth, while continuing to invest in our industry leading value proposition. Additionally, in July we signed an agreement to acquire the wealth management business of Crown Capital and onboarded Bank of the West, and we are preparing to onboard Commerce Bank later this quarter. As we look ahead, our business momentum and financial strength position us well to continue creating long-term shareholder value."

Dividend Declaration

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.30 per share dividend to be paid on August 25, 2023 to all stockholders of record as of August 11, 2023.

Conference Call and Additional Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 27. The conference call will be accessible at investor.lpl.com/events , with a replay available until August 17.

Contacts

Investor Relations

investor.relations@lplfinancial.com

Media Relations

media.relations@lplfinancial.com

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve(5), serving nearly 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 550 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements regarding:

the amount and timing of the onboarding of acquired or recruited brokerage and advisory assets;

the pending acquisition of the assets of the wealth management business of Crown Capital;

the Company's future financial and operating results, growth, plans, priorities and business strategies; and

future capabilities, future advisor service experience, future investments and capital deployment, including share repurchase activity and dividends, if any, and long-term shareholder value.

These and any other statements that are not related to present facts or current conditions, or that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements. They reflect the Company's expectations and objectives as of July 27, 2023 and are not guarantees that expectations or objectives expressed or implied will be achieved. The achievement of such expectations and objectives involves risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, levels of activity or the timing of events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include:

difficulties and delays in onboarding the assets of acquired or recruited advisors;

disruptions in the businesses of the Company that could make it more difficult to maintain relationships with advisors and their clients;

the choice by clients of acquired or recruited advisors not to open brokerage and/or advisory accounts at the Company;

changes in general economic and financial market conditions, including retail investor sentiment;

changes in interest rates and fees payable by banks participating in the Company's client cash programs, including the Company's success in negotiating agreements with current or additional counterparties;

the Company's strategy and success in managing client cash program fees;

changes in the growth and profitability of the Company's fee-based offerings;

fluctuations in the levels of advisory and brokerage assets, including net new assets, and the related impact on revenue;

effects of competition in the financial services industry and the success of the Company in attracting and retaining financial advisors and enterprises, and their ability to market financial products and services effectively;

whether the retail investors served by newly-recruited advisors choose to move their respective assets to new accounts at the Company;

the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulation and regulatory actions, including disciplinary actions imposed by federal and state regulators and self-regulatory organizations;

the cost of settling and remediating issues related to regulatory matters or legal proceedings, including actual costs of reimbursing customers for losses in excess of our reserves;

changes made to the Company's services and pricing, and the effect that such changes may have on the Company's gross profit streams and costs;

the failure to satisfy the closing conditions applicable to the acquisition of the assets of the wealth management business of Crown Capital, including receipt of transaction approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority;

the execution of the Company's plans and its success in realizing the synergies, expense savings, service improvements and efficiencies expected to result from its initiatives, acquisitions and programs; and

the other factors set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be amended or updated in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this earnings release, and you should not rely on statements contained herein as representing the Company's view as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2023 Change 2022 Change REVENUE Advisory $ 1,014,565 $ 954,057 6 % $ 1,001,851 1 % Commission: Trailing 323,925 317,653 2 % 320,883 1 % Sales-based 298,961 286,072 5 % 252,493 18 % Total commission 622,886 603,725 3 % 573,376 9 % Asset-based: Client cash 378,415 418,275 (10 %) 154,700 145 % Other asset-based 211,300 203,473 4 % 208,897 1 % Total asset-based 589,715 621,748 (5 %) 363,597 62 % Service and fee 123,122 118,987 3 % 112,802 9 % Transaction 46,936 48,935 (4 %) 44,416 6 % Interest income, net 37,972 37,358 2 % 10,121 n/m Other 33,608 33,022 2 % (67,276 ) (150 %) Total revenue 2,468,804 2,417,832 2 % 2,038,887 21 % EXPENSE Advisory and commission 1,448,763 1,370,634 6 % 1,304,422 11 % Compensation and benefits 231,680 233,533 (1 %) 196,699 18 % Promotional 102,565 98,223 4 % 78,027 31 % Occupancy and equipment 65,005 60,173 8 % 55,906 16 % Depreciation and amortization 58,377 56,054 4 % 48,453 20 % Interest expense on borrowings 44,842 39,184 14 % 28,755 56 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange 29,148 26,126 12 % 23,362 25 % Amortization of other intangibles 26,741 24,092 11 % 21,168 26 % Communications and data processing 20,594 17,675 17 % 16,223 27 % Professional services 18,092 14,220 27 % 17,290 5 % Other 34,178 33,421 2 % 36,261 (6 %) Total expense 2,079,985 1,973,335 5 % 1,826,566 14 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 388,819 444,497 (13 %) 212,321 83 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 103,299 105,613 (2 %) 51,776 100 % NET INCOME $ 285,520 $ 338,884 (16 %) $ 160,545 78 % EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 3.70 $ 4.30 (14 %) $ 2.01 84 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 3.65 $ 4.24 (14 %) $ 1.97 85 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 77,234 78,750 (2 %) 79,947 (3 %) Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 78,194 79,974 (2 %) 81,410 (4 %)





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change REVENUE Advisory $ 1,968,622 $ 2,048,948 (4 %) Commission: Trailing 641,578 666,077 (4 %) Sales-based 585,033 492,824 19 % Total commission 1,226,611 1,158,901 6 % Asset-based: Client cash 796,690 239,416 n/m Other asset-based 414,773 420,582 (1 %) Total asset-based 1,211,463 659,998 84 % Service and fee 242,109 225,614 7 % Transaction 95,871 91,142 5 % Interest income, net 75,330 17,866 n/m Other 66,630 (97,889 ) n/m Total revenue 4,886,636 4,104,580 19 % EXPENSE Advisory and commission 2,819,397 2,678,556 5 % Compensation and benefits 465,213 388,733 20 % Promotional 200,788 165,029 22 % Occupancy and equipment 125,178 107,018 17 % Depreciation and amortization 114,431 93,907 22 % Interest expense on borrowings 84,026 55,966 50 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange 55,274 45,962 20 % Amortization of other intangibles 50,833 42,364 20 % Communications and data processing 38,269 31,350 22 % Professional services 32,312 36,312 (11 %) Other 67,599 73,683 (8 %) Total expense 4,053,320 3,718,880 9 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 833,316 385,700 116 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 208,912 91,411 129 % NET INCOME $ 624,404 $ 294,289 112 % EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 8.01 $ 3.68 118 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 7.90 $ 3.61 119 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 77,988 79,961 (2 %) Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 79,083 81,493 (3 %)





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 761,187 $ 469,785 $ 847,519 Cash and equivalents segregated under federal or other regulations 1,548,065 1,807,283 2,199,362 Restricted cash 103,741 105,587 90,389 Receivables from clients, net 579,143 582,055 561,569 Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 66,924 51,596 56,276 Advisor loans, net 1,230,477 1,154,298 1,123,004 Other receivables, net 670,998 695,088 677,766 Investment securities ($34,732, $36,683 and $36,758 at fair value at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 50,080 50,807 52,610 Property and equipment, net 850,139 816,496 780,357 Goodwill 1,772,162 1,765,890 1,642,468 Other intangibles, net 606,180 580,063 427,676 Other assets 1,153,100 1,088,857 1,023,230 Total assets $ 9,392,196 $ 9,167,805 $ 9,482,226 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Client payables $ 2,088,669 $ 2,132,621 $ 2,694,929 Payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 155,985 112,706 147,752 Accrued advisory and commission expenses payable 208,314 195,607 203,292 Corporate debt and other borrowings, net 3,001,136 2,850,791 2,717,444 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 421,043 397,735 448,630 Other liabilities 1,394,983 1,285,412 1,102,627 Total liabilities 7,270,130 6,974,872 7,314,674 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 130,141,562 shares, 130,085,949 shares, and 129,655,843 shares issued at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 130 130 130 Additional paid-in capital 1,952,828 1,933,988 1,912,886 Treasury stock, at cost - 53,515,229 shares, 51,748,968 shares and 50,407,844 shares at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (3,514,364 ) (3,159,714 ) (2,846,536 ) Retained earnings 3,683,472 3,418,529 3,101,072 Total stockholders' equity 2,122,066 2,192,933 2,167,552 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,392,196 $ 9,167,805 $ 9,482,226





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Management's Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Certain information in this release is presented as reviewed by the Company's management and includes information derived from the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income, non-GAAP financial measures and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release.

Quarterly Results Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Change Q2 2022 Change Gross Profit ( 6 ) Advisory $ 1,014,565 $ 954,057 6 % $ 1,001,851 1 % Trailing commissions 323,925 317,653 2 % 320,883 1 % Sales-based commissions 298,961 286,072 5 % 252,493 18 % Advisory fees and commissions 1,637,451 1,557,782 5 % 1,575,227 4 % Production-based payout ( 7 ) (1,419,659 ) (1,342,668 ) 6 % (1,370,046 ) 4 % Advisory fees and commissions, net of payout 217,792 215,114 1 % 205,181 6 % Client cash ( 8 ) 396,238 438,612 (10 %) 156,219 154 % Other asset-based ( 9 ) 211,300 203,473 4 % 208,489 1 % Service and fee 123,122 118,987 3 % 112,802 9 % Transaction 46,936 48,935 (4 %) 44,416 6 % Interest income and other, net ( 10 ) 23,567 20,960 12 % 7,358 n/m Total net advisory fees and commissions and attachment revenue 1,018,955 1,046,081 (3 %) 734,465 39 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense (29,148 ) (26,126 ) 12 % (23,362 ) 25 % Gross Profit ( 6 ) 989,807 1,019,955 (3 %) 711,103 39 % G&A Expense Core G&A ( 11 ) 337,025 326,177 3 % 285,973 18 % Regulatory charges 6,600 7,732 (15 %) 8,069 (18 %) Promotional (ongoing) ( 12 )( 13 ) 106,535 101,163 5 % 83,791 27 % Acquisition costs ( 13 ) 4,091 3,092 32 % 8,909 (54 %) Employee share-based compensation 16,777 17,964 (7 %) 13,664 23 % Total G&A 471,028 456,128 3 % 400,406 18 % EBITDA ( 14 ) 518,779 563,827 (8 %) 310,697 67 % Depreciation and amortization 58,377 56,054 4 % 48,453 20 % Amortization of other intangibles 26,741 24,092 11 % 21,168 26 % Interest expense on borrowings 44,842 39,184 14 % 28,755 56 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 388,819 444,497 (13 %) 212,321 83 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 103,299 105,613 (2 %) 51,776 100 % NET INCOME $ 285,520 $ 338,884 (16 %) $ 160,545 78 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 3.65 $ 4.24 (14 %) $ 1.97 85 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 78,194 79,974 (2 %) 81,410 (4 %) Adjusted EPS ( 15 ) $ 3.94 $ 4.49 (12 %) $ 2.24 76 %





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Change Q2 2022 Change Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 4,450 4,109 8 % 3,785 18 % Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 1,889 1,802 5 % 1,708 11 % Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 499 452 47bps 73 426bps Advisory and Brokerage Assets ( 16 ) Advisory assets $ 661.6 $ 620.9 7 % $ 558.6 18 % Brokerage assets 578.6 554.3 4 % 506.0 14 % Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,240.2 $ 1,175.2 6 % $ 1,064.6 16 % Advisory as a % of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 53.3 % 52.8 % 50bps 52.5 % 80bps Assets by Platform Corporate advisory assets ( 17 ) $ 442.1 $ 415.3 6 % $ 372.1 19 % Independent RIA advisory assets ( 17 ) 219.5 205.6 7 % 186.5 18 % Brokerage assets 578.6 554.3 4 % 506.0 14 % Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,240.2 $ 1,175.2 6 % $ 1,064.6 16 % Centrally Managed Assets Centrally managed assets ( 18 ) $ 99.8 $ 94.6 5 % $ 85.6 17 % Centrally Managed as a % of Total Advisory Assets 15.1 % 15.2 % (10bps) 15.3 % (20bps)





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Change Q2 2022 Change Net New Assets (NNA) ( 19 ) Net new advisory assets $ 18.1 $ 14.6 n/m $ 11.4 n/m Net new brokerage assets 3.6 9.9 n/m 25.8 n/m Total Net New Assets $ 21.7 $ 24.5 n/m $ 37.2 n/m Organic Net New Assets Organic net new advisory assets $ 18.1 $ 13.7 n/m $ 11.4 n/m Organic net new brokerage assets 3.6 7.1 n/m 25.8 n/m Total Organic Net New Assets $ 21.7 $ 20.8 n/m $ 37.2 n/m Net brokerage to advisory conversions ( 20 ) $ 2.2 $ 2.1 n/m $ 1.8 n/m Organic advisory NNA annualized growth ( 21 ) 11.7 % 9.4 % n/m 7.3 % n/m Total organic NNA annualized growth ( 21 ) 7.4 % 7.5 % n/m 12.8 % n/m Net New Advisory Assets ( 19 ) Corporate RIA net new advisory assets $ 11.8 $ 10.4 n/m $ 8.3 n/m Independent RIA net new advisory assets 6.4 4.2 n/m 3.1 n/m Total Net New Advisory Assets $ 18.1 $ 14.6 n/m $ 11.4 n/m Centrally managed net new advisory assets ( 19 ) $ 2.0 $ 1.7 n/m $ 3.2 n/m Client Cash Balances ( 22 ) Insured cash account sweep $ 36.0 $ 39.7 (9 %) $ 40.8 (12 %) Deposit cash account sweep 9.5 10.2 (7 %) 12.3 (23 %) Total Bank Sweep 45.5 49.9 (9 %) 53.1 (14 %) Money market sweep 2.3 2.6 (12 %) 15.0 (85 %) Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 47.9 52.5 (9 %) 68.1 (30 %) Client cash account 2.1 2.1 - % 1.5 40 % Total Client Cash Balances $ 50.0 $ 54.6 (8 %) $ 69.6 (28 %) Client Cash Balances as a % of Total Assets 4.0 % 4.6 % (60bps) 6.5 % (250bps) Client Cash Balances Average Yields - bps ( 23 ) Insured cash account sweep 322 320 2 134 188 Deposit cash account sweep 334 318 16 63 271 Money market sweep 30 30 - 44 (14 ) Client cash account ( 24 ) 440 400 40 52 388 Total Client Cash Balances Average Yield - bps 314 308 6 98 216 Net buy (sell) activity ( 25 ) $ 32.3 $ 36.9 n/m $ 5.3 n/m

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Monthly Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

June 2023 May 2023 Change April 2023 March 2023 Advisory and Brokerage Assets ( 16 ) Advisory assets $ 661.6 $ 629.8 5 % $ 628.2 $ 620.9 Brokerage assets 578.6 560.2 3 % 559.5 554.3 Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,240.2 $ 1,190.0 4 % $ 1,187.7 $ 1,175.2 Net New Assets (NNA) ( 19 ) Net new advisory assets $ 7.7 $ 7.0 n/m $ 3.4 $ 6.3 Net new brokerage assets 1.5 1.2 n/m 1.0 4.3 Total Net New Assets $ 9.2 $ 8.1 n/m $ 4.4 $ 10.6 Net brokerage to advisory conversions ( 20 ) $ 0.8 $ 0.7 n/m $ 0.6 $ 0.7 Organic Net New Assets (NNA) Net new advisory assets $ 7.7 $ 7.0 n/m $ 3.4 $ 6.3 Net new brokerage assets 1.5 1.2 n/m 1.0 3.9 Total Organic Net New Assets $ 9.2 $ 8.1 n/m $ 4.4 $ 10.1 Client Cash Balances ( 22 ) Insured cash account sweep $ 36.0 $ 36.5 (1 %) $ 37.0 $ 39.7 Deposit cash account sweep 9.5 9.7 (2 %) 9.5 10.2 Total Bank Sweep 45.5 46.2 (2 %) 46.5 49.9 Money market sweep 2.3 2.5 (8 %) 2.5 2.6 Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 47.9 48.7 (2 %) 49.0 52.5 Client cash account 2.1 2.0 5 % 1.9 2.1 Total Client Cash Balances $ 50.0 $ 50.6 (1 %) $ 50.9 $ 54.6 Net buy (sell) activity ( 25 ) $ 11.7 $ 9.5 n/m $ 11.1 $ 13.4 Market Drivers S&P 500 index (end of period) 4,450 4,180 6 % 4,169 4,109 Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 1,889 1,750 8 % 1,769 1,802 Fed funds effective rate (average bps) 508 505 3bps 483 465

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Change Q2 2022 Change Commission Revenue by Product Annuities $ 358,845 $ 344,061 4 % $ 311,263 15 % Mutual funds 165,194 165,038 - % 168,234 (2 %) Fixed income 36,183 35,267 3 % 29,013 25 % Equities 27,474 25,890 6 % 29,909 (8 %) Other 35,190 33,469 5 % 34,957 1 % Total commission revenue $ 622,886 $ 603,725 3 % $ 573,376 9 % Commission Revenue by Sales-based and Trailing Sales-based commissions Annuities $ 172,540 $ 162,176 6 % $ 129,371 33 % Mutual funds 36,431 37,477 (3 %) 39,522 (8 %) Fixed income 36,183 35,267 3 % 29,013 25 % Equities 27,474 25,890 6 % 29,909 (8 %) Other 26,333 25,262 4 % 24,678 7 % Total sales-based commissions $ 298,961 $ 286,072 5 % $ 252,493 18 % Trailing commissions Annuities $ 186,305 $ 181,885 2 % $ 181,892 2 % Mutual funds 128,763 127,561 1 % 128,712 - % Other 8,857 8,207 8 % 10,279 (14 %) Total trailing commissions $ 323,925 $ 317,653 2 % $ 320,883 1 % Total commission revenue $ 622,886 $ 603,725 3 % $ 573,376 9 % Payout Rate ( 7 ) 86.70 % 86.19 % 51bps 86.97 % (27bps)





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Capital Management Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Cash and equivalents $ 761,187 $ 469,785 $ 847,519 Cash at regulated subsidiaries (648,981 ) (408,288 ) (392,571 ) Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement 213,254 172,705 4,439 Corporate Cash ( 3 ) $ 325,460 $ 234,202 $ 459,387 Corporate Cash ( 3 ) Cash at the Parent $ 104,967 $ 54,603 $ 448,180 Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement 213,254 172,705 4,439 Cash at non-regulated subsidiaries 7,239 6,894 6,768 Corporate Cash $ 325,460 $ 234,202 $ 459,387 Leverage Ratio Total debt $ 3,019,550 $ 2,870,225 $ 2,737,900 Total corporate cash 325,460 234,202 459,387 Credit Agreement Net Debt $ 2,694,090 $ 2,636,023 $ 2,278,513 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) ( 26 ) $ 2,163,202 $ 1,963,737 $ 1,639,114 Leverage Ratio 1.25x 1.34x 1.39x

June 30, 2023 Total Debt Balance Current Applicable

Margin Interest Rate Maturity Revolving Credit Facility (a) $ 287,000 ABR+25 bps / SOFR+135 bps 7.363 % 3/15/2026 Broker-Dealer Revolving Credit Facility (b) - SOFR+135 bps 6.440 % 8/3/2023 Senior Secured Term Loan B 1,032,550 SOFR+185 bps (c) 7.010 % 11/12/2026 Senior Unsecured Notes 400,000 4.625% Fixed 4.625 % 11/15/2027 Senior Unsecured Notes 900,000 4.000% Fixed 4.000 % 3/15/2029 Senior Unsecured Notes 400,000 4.375% Fixed 4.375 % 5/15/2031 Total / Weighted Average $ 3,019,550 5.482 %

(a) Secured borrowing capacity of $1 billion at LPL Holdings, Inc. (the "Parent"). The Parent's outstanding balance at June 30, 2023 was comprised of an ABR-based balance of $128.0 million with the applicable margin of ABR + 25 bps (8.500%) and SOFR-based balance of $159.0 million with the applicable margin of SOFR + 135 bps (6.448%). On July 18, 2023, LPL Holdings, Inc. amended its revolving credit facility to increase the maximum borrowing from $1.0 billion to $2.0 billion. (b) On July 18, 2023, LPL Financial LLC renewed its revolving credit facility and extended the maturity date to July 16, 2024. (c) The SOFR rate option is a one-month SOFR rate and subject to an interest rate floor of 0 bps.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Key Business and Financial Metrics

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Change Q2 2022 Change Advisors Advisors 21,942 21,521 2 % 20,871 5 % Net new advisors 421 246 71 % 780 (46 %) Annualized advisory fees and commissions per advisor ( 27 ) $ 301 $ 291 3 % $ 308 (2 %) Average total assets per advisor ($ in millions) ( 28 ) $ 56.5 $ 54.6 3 % $ 51.0 11 % Transition assistance loan amortization ($ in millions) ( 29 ) $ 50.5 $ 46.7 8 % $ 42.7 18 % Total client accounts (in millions) 8.1 8.0 1 % 7.6 7 % Employees 6,827 6,648 3 % 6,099 12 % Services Group Services Group subscriptions ( 30 ) Professional Services 1,791 1,753 2 % 1,377 30 % Business Optimizers 3,118 2,955 6 % 2,425 29 % Planning and Advice 329 236 39 % 94 n/m Total Services Group subscriptions 5,238 4,944 6 % 3,896 34 % Services Group advisor count 3,506 3,324 5 % 2,656 32 % AUM retention rate (quarterly annualized) ( 31 ) 98.8 % 98.7 % 10bps 98.0 % 80bps Capital Management Capital expenditures ($ in millions) ( 32 ) $ 101.1 $ 101.3 - % $ 76.3 33 % Share repurchases ($ in millions) $ 350.0 $ 275.0 27 % $ 50.0 n/m Dividends ($ in millions) 23.1 23.6 (2 %) 20.0 16 % Total Capital Returned ($ in millions) $ 373.1 $ 298.6 25 % $ 70.0 n/m

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company's current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted net income

Adjusted EPS is defined as adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure defined as net income plus the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangibles and acquisition costs, divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents adjusted net income and adjusted EPS because management believes that these metrics can provide investors with useful insight into the Company's core operating performance by excluding non-cash items and acquisition costs that management does not believe impact the Company's ongoing operations. Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, earnings per diluted share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Gross profit

Gross profit is calculated as total revenue less advisory and commission expense; brokerage, clearing and exchange expense; and market fluctuations on employee deferred compensation. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and amortization of other intangibles, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company's gross profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers gross profit to be a non-GAAP financial measure that may not be comparable to similar measures used by others in its industry. Management believes that gross profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company's core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of gross profit, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Core G&A

Core G&A consists of total expense less the following expenses: advisory and commission; depreciation and amortization; interest expense on borrowings; brokerage, clearing and exchange; amortization of other intangibles; market fluctuations on employee deferred compensation; promotional (ongoing); employee share-based compensation; regulatory charges; and acquisition costs. Management presents core G&A because it believes core G&A reflects the corporate expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as advisory and commission, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention, including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company's total expense as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A, please see the endnote disclosures in this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total expense because it contains expense components, such as advisory and commission, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company's outlook for total expense to an outlook for core G&A cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company's earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Credit Agreement EBITDA

Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's amended and restated credit agreement ("Credit Agreement") as "Consolidated EBITDA," which is Consolidated Net Income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles, and is further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, including unusual or non-recurring charges and gains, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions. The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company's debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income to Credit Agreement EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Endnote Disclosures

(1) Represents the estimated total advisory and brokerage assets expected to transition to the Company's primary broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, in connection with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate.

(2) The terms "Financial Advisors" and "Advisors" refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor.

(3) Corporate cash, a component of cash and equivalents, is the sum of cash and equivalents from the following: (1) cash and equivalents held at LPL Holdings, Inc., (2) cash and equivalents held at regulated subsidiaries as defined by the Company's Credit Agreement, which include LPL Financial, Financial Resources Group Investment Services, LLC and The Private Trust Company, N.A., in excess of the capital requirements of the Company's Credit Agreement (which, in the case of LPL Financial and Financial Resources Group Investment Services, LLC, is net capital in excess of 10% of their aggregate debits, or five times the net capital required in accordance with Exchange Act Rule 15c3-1) and (3) cash and equivalents held at non-regulated subsidiaries.

(4) Compliance with the Leverage Ratio is only required under the Company's revolving credit facility.

(5) The Company was named Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2022 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); and, among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research and Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

(6) Gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of gross profit under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a calculation of gross profit for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Total revenue $ 2,468,804 $ 2,417,832 $ 2,038,887 Advisory and commission expense 1,448,763 1,370,634 1,304,422 Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense 29,148 26,126 23,362 Employee deferred compensation (33) 1,086 1,117 - Gross profit $ 989,807 $ 1,019,955 $ 711,103

(7) Production-based payout is a financial measure calculated as advisory and commission expense plus (less) advisor deferred compensation. The payout rate is calculated by dividing the production-based payout by total advisory and commission revenue. Below is a reconciliation of the Company's advisory and commission expense to the production-based payout and a calculation of the payout rate for the periods presented (in thousands, except payout rate):

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Advisory and commission expense $ 1,448,763 $ 1,370,634 $ 1,304,422 (Less) Plus: Advisor deferred compensation (29,104 ) (27,966 ) 65,624 Production-based payout $ 1,419,659 $ 1,342,668 $ 1,370,046 Advisory and commission revenue $ 1,637,451 $ 1,557,782 $ 1,575,227 Payout rate 86.70 % 86.19 % 86.97 %

(8) Client cash revenue as presented in Management's Statements of Operations is calculated as client cash revenue, which is a component of asset-based revenue on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income, plus interest income on client cash account ("CCA") balances segregated under federal or other regulations, less revenue from purchased money market funds. Below is a reconciliation of client cash revenue per the condensed consolidated statements of income to client cash revenue per Management's Statements of Operations for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Client cash $ 378,415 $ 418,275 $ 154,700 Plus: Interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations (10) 17,823 20,337 1,111 (Less): Revenue from purchased money market funds (9) - - 408 Total client cash revenue $ 396,238 $ 438,612 $ 156,219

(9) Consists of revenue from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers, omnibus processing and networking services, and revenue from purchased money market funds but does not include fees from client cash programs.

(10) Interest income and other, net is a financial measure calculated as interest income, net plus (less) other revenue, plus (less) deferred compensation, less interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations. Below is a reconciliation of interest income, net and other revenue to interest income and other, net for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Interest income, net $ 37,972 $ 37,358 $ 10,121 Plus (Less): Other revenue 33,608 33,022 (67,276 ) (Less) Plus: Deferred compensation ( 33 ) (30,190 ) (29,083 ) 65,624 (Less): Interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations (17,823 ) (20,337 ) (1,111 ) Interest income and other, net $ 23,567 $ 20,960 $ 7,358

(11) Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of core G&A under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Core G&A Reconciliation Total expense $ 2,079,985 $ 1,973,335 $ 1,826,566 Advisory and commission (1,448,763 ) (1,370,634 ) (1,304,422 ) Depreciation and amortization (58,377 ) (56,054 ) (48,453 ) Interest expense on borrowings (44,842 ) (39,184 ) (28,755 ) Brokerage, clearing and exchange (29,148 ) (26,126 ) (23,362 ) Amortization of other intangibles (26,741 ) (24,092 ) (21,168 ) Employee deferred compensation ( 33 ) (1,086 ) (1,117 ) - Total G&A 471,028 456,128 400,406 Promotional (ongoing) ( 12 )( 13 ) (106,535 ) (101,163 ) (83,791 ) Employee share-based compensation (16,777 ) (17,964 ) (13,664 ) Regulatory charges (6,600 ) (7,732 ) (8,069 ) Acquisition costs ( 13 ) (4,091 ) (3,092 ) (8,909 ) Core G&A $ 337,025 $ 326,177 $ 285,973

(12) Promotional (ongoing) includes $4.2 million, $3.2 million and $5.8 million of support costs related to full-time employees that are classified within Compensation and benefits expense in the condensed consolidated statements of income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively, and excludes costs that have been incurred as part of acquisitions that have been classified within acquisition costs for the same periods.

(13) Acquisition costs include the costs to setup, onboard and integrate acquired entities. The below table summarizes the primary components of acquisition costs for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Acquisition costs Professional services $ 2,575 $ 1,606 $ 1,898 Compensation and benefits 1,020 875 6,661 Promotional (12) 260 210 31 Other 236 401 319 Acquisition costs $ 4,091 $ 3,092 $ 8,909

(14) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of EBITDA under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 EBITDA Reconciliation Net income $ 285,520 $ 338,884 $ 160,545 Interest expense on borrowings 44,842 39,184 28,755 Provision for income taxes 103,299 105,613 51,776 Depreciation and amortization 58,377 56,054 48,453 Amortization of other intangibles 26,741 24,092 21,168 EBITDA $ 518,779 $ 563,827 $ 310,697

(15) Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data):

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income / earnings per diluted share $ 285,520 $ 3.65 $ 338,884 $ 4.24 $ 160,545 $ 1.97 Amortization of other intangibles 26,741 0.34 24,092 0.30 21,168 0.26 Acquisition costs 4,091 0.05 3,092 0.04 8,909 0.11 Tax benefit (8,081 ) (0.10 ) (7,152 ) (0.09 ) (7,880 ) (0.10 ) Adjusted net income / adjusted EPS $ 308,271 $ 3.94 $ 358,916 $ 4.49 $ 182,742 $ 2.24 Diluted share count 78,194 79,974 81,410

(16) Consists of total advisory and brokerage assets under custody at the Company's primary broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial.

(17) Assets on the Company's corporate advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial or Allen & Company of Florida, LLC. Assets on the Company's independent RIA advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate registered investment advisor firms rather than representatives of LPL Financial.

(18) Consists of advisory assets in LPL Financial's Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms.

(19) Consists of total client deposits into advisory or brokerage accounts less total client withdrawals from advisory or brokerage accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage or advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively.

(20) Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.

(21) Calculated as annualized current period organic net new assets divided by preceding period assets in their respective categories of advisory assets or total advisory and brokerage assets.

(22) During the second quarter of 2022, the Company updated its definition of client cash balances to include CCA and exclude purchased money market funds. CCA balances include cash that clients have deposited with LPL Financial that is included in Client payables in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. The following table presents purchased money market funds for the periods presented (in billions):

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Purchased money market funds $ 20.0 $ 15.0 $ 1.9

(23) Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period.

(24) Calculated by dividing interest income earned on cash held in the CCA for the period by the average CCA balance, excluding cash held in CCA that has been used to fund margin lending, during the period. The remaining cash is primarily held in cash segregated under federal or other regulations in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. Cash held in the CCA that has been used to fund margin lending is as follows for the periods presented (in billions):

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 CCA balances that have been used to fund margin $ 0.5 $ 0.5 $ 0.5

(25) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial.

(26) EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Under the Credit Agreement, management calculates Credit Agreement EBITDA for a trailing twelve month period at the end of each fiscal quarter and in doing so may make further adjustments to prior quarters. Below are reconciliations of trailing twelve month net income to trailing twelve month EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA Reconciliations Net income $ 1,175,817 $ 1,050,842 $ 845,702 Interest expense on borrowings 154,295 138,207 126,234 Provision for income taxes 383,452 331,929 265,951 Depreciation and amortization 220,342 210,417 199,817 Amortization of other intangibles 96,029 90,456 87,560 EBITDA $ 2,029,935 $ 1,821,851 $ 1,525,264 Credit Agreement Adjustments: Acquisition costs and other $ 35,938 $ 41,979 $ 50,685 Employee share-based compensation 58,372 55,259 50,050 M&A accretion ( 34 ) 36,366 42,031 10,570 Advisor share-based compensation 2,591 2,617 2,545 Credit Agreement EBITDA $ 2,163,202 $ 1,963,737 $ 1,639,114

(27) Calculated based on the average advisor count from the current period and prior periods.

(28) Calculated based on the end of period total advisory and brokerage assets divided by end of period advisor count.

(29) Represents amortization expense on forgivable loans for transition assistance to advisors and enterprises.

(30) Refers to active subscriptions related to professional services offerings (CFO Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Admin Solutions, Advisor Institute, Bookkeeping and Partial Book Sales) and business optimizer offerings (M&A Solutions, Digital Office, Resilience Plans and Assurance Plans), as well as planning and advice services (Paraplanning and Tax Planning) for which subscriptions are the number of advisors using the service.

(31) Reflects retention of total advisory and brokerage assets, calculated by deducting quarterly annualized attrition from total advisory and brokerage assets, divided by the prior quarter total advisory and brokerage assets.

(32) Capital expenditures represent cash payments for property and equipment during the period.

(33) During the first quarter of 2023, the Company updated its presentation of employee deferred compensation to be consistent with its presentation of advisor deferred compensation. As a result, gains or losses related to market fluctuations on advisor and employee deferred compensation plans are presented in the same line item as the related increase or decrease in compensation expense for purposes of Management's Statements of Operations. This change has not been applied retroactively as the impact on prior periods was not material.

(34) M&A accretion is an adjustment to reflect the annualized expected run rate EBITDA of an acquisition as permitted by the Credit Agreement for up to eight fiscal quarters following the close of the transaction.