Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Capital Update 28-Jul-2023 / 07:18 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 28 July 2023 Metro Bank Holdings PLC ("Metro Bank") Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Capital Update Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company") today announces that the Bank of England's Resolution Directorate has agreed to a further extension to the pre-existing adjustment (announced 9 December 2022) with respect to the existing GBP250 million 9.139% Tier 2 Notes (the "Notes") issued by Metro Bank PLC (the "Operating Company") regarding minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities ("MREL") eligibility. The adjustment permits the Notes to remain eligible to count towards the Company's MREL requirement until the maturity date of 26 June 2028. The Notes' recognition as Tier 2 regulatory capital will amortise from the call date (26 June 2023) over the remaining life of the instrument. The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (which forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) and was authorised for release by Stephanie Wallace, Company Secretary. ENDS For more information, please contact: Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations Jo Roberts +44 (0) 20 3402 8900 IR@metrobank.plc.uk Metro Bank PLC Media Relations Mona Patel +44 (0) 7815 506845 pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk Teneo Charles Armitstead / Haya Herbert Burns +44 (0)7703 330269 / +44 (0) 7342 031051 Metrobank@teneo.com About Metro Bank Metro Bank services 2.7 million customer accounts and is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It is the highest rated high street bank for overall service quality for personal customers and the best bank for service in-store for personal and business customers, in the Competition and Markets Authority's Service Quality Survey in February 2023. Metro Bank has also been awarded "2023 Best Lender of the Year - UK" in the M&A Today, Global Awards, "Best Mortgage Provider of the Year" in 2022 MoneyAge Mortgage Awards, "Best Business Credit Card" in 2022 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards, "Best Business Credit Card 2022", Forbes Advisor, "Best Current Account for Overseas Use" by Forbes 2022 and accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2022. It was "Banking Brand of The Year" at the Moneynet Personal Finance Awards 2021 and received the Gold Award in the Armed Forces Covenant's Employer Recognition Scheme 2021. The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities it serves. Whether that's through its network of 76 stores open seven days a week, 362 days a year; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice. Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of Metro Bank PLC. Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval. Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MTRO LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Sequence No.: 260739 EQS News ID: 1690505 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

