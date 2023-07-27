Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Reports Q2 2023 Results

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAMG) (the "Company" or "Silvercrest") today reported the results of its operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Business Update

Markets continued their recovery during the second quarter of 2023, with Silvercrest concluding the quarter with Total Assets under Management ("AUM") of $31.9 billion and Discretionary AUM of $21.5 billion. Discretionary AUM, which primarily drives revenue, increased $0.2 billion over the first quarter and has increased $0.6 billion or 2.9 % for the first half of 2023. Discretionary AUM has increased $1.1 billion or 5.4% year-over-year, since the second quarter of 2022. The firm's Total AUM increased by $3.2 billion or 11.2% over the second quarter of 2022, from $28.7 to $31.9 billion.

While the business is improving, most metrics remain down on a year-over-year basis as markets recover. Revenue, for example, fell 9.9% for the first half of 2023 compared with 2022. This decline in revenue affected Adjusted EBITDA1 and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share1, 2. Silvercrest's Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 of 27.5% for the first half of 2023 remains historically healthy for the company, and represents a 5.8 % increase over the year-end 2022 Adjusted EBITDA1 Margin.

Silvercrest's pipeline of new business opportunities remain robust. We are focused on those opportunities as well as investments to drive future growth in the business.

On July 26, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on or about September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 8, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total AUM of $31.9 billion, inclusive of discretionary AUM of $21.5 billion and non-discretionary AUM of $10.4 billion at June 30, 2023.

Revenue of $29.7 million.

U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") consolidated net income and net income attributable to Silvercrest of $5.1 million and $3.1 million, respectively.

Basic and diluted net income per share of $0.33.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") 1 of $8.1 million.

of $8.1 million. Adjusted net income 1 of $4.9 million.

of $4.9 million. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share1, 2 of $0.35 and $0.34, respectively.



The table below presents a comparison of certain GAAP and non-GAAP ("Adjusted") financial measures and AUM.

For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, (in thousands except as indicated) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 29,734 $ 32,173 $ 59,164 $ 65,683 Income before other income (expense), net $ 6,518 $ 11,900 $ 13,269 $ 27,339 Net income $ 5,135 $ 9,473 $ 10,445 $ 21,869 Net income margin 17.3 % 29.4 % 17.7 % 33.3 % Net income attributable to Silvercrest $ 3,085 $ 5,770 $ 6,289 $ 13,338 Net income per basic share $ 0.33 $ 0.58 $ 0.66 $ 1.35 Net income per diluted share $ 0.33 $ 0.58 $ 0.66 $ 1.35 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 8,116 $ 9,163 $ 16,297 $ 19,413 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 27.3 % 28.5 % 27.5 % 29.6 % Adjusted net income1 $ 4,877 $ 5,799 $ 9,919 $ 12,451 Adjusted basic earnings per share1, 2 $ 0.35 $ 0.40 $ 0.71 $ 0.86 Adjusted diluted earnings per share1, 2 $ 0.34 $ 0.39 $ 0.69 $ 0.83 Assets under management at period end (billions) $ 31.9 $ 28.7 $ 31.9 $ 28.7 Average assets under management (billions)3 $ 30.9 $ 30.0 $ 30.4 $ 30.5 Discretionary assets under management (billions) $ 21.5 $ 20.4 $ 21.5 $ 20.4

1 Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures and are explained and reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in Exhibits 2 and 3. 2 Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 are based on the number of shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share are further based on the addition of unvested restricted stock units, and non-qualified stock options to the extent dilutive at the end of the reporting period. 3 We have computed average AUM by averaging AUM at the beginning of the applicable period and AUM at the end of the applicable period.

AUM at $31.9 Billion

Silvercrest's discretionary assets under management increased by $1.1 billion, or 5.4%, to $21.5 billion at June 30, 2023, from $20.4 billion at June 30, 2022. The increase was attributable to market appreciation of $2.0 billion partially offset by net client outflows of $0.9 billion. Silvercrest's total AUM increased by $3.2 billion, or 11.1%, to $31.9 billion at June 30, 2023, from $28.7 billion at June 30, 2022. The increase was attributable to market appreciation of $2.4 billion and net client inflows of $0.8 billion.

Silvercrest's discretionary assets under management increased by $0.2 billion, or 0.9%, to $21.5 billion at June 30, 2023, from $21.3 billion at March 31, 2023. The increase was attributable to market appreciation of $0.6 billion partially offset by net client outflows of $0.4 billion. Silvercrest's total AUM increased by $2.0 billion, or 6.7%, to $31.9 billion at June 30, 2023, from $29.9 billion at March 31, 2023. The increase was attributable to market appreciation of $0.7 billion and net client inflows of $1.3 billion.

Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022

Revenue decreased by $2.4 million, or 7.6%, to $29.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $32.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. This decrease was driven by a decrease in the average annual management fee based on the mix of discretionary and non-discretionary assets.

Total expenses increased by $2.9 million, or 14.5%, to $23.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $20.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Compensation and benefits expense decreased by $1.2 million, or 6.8%, to $16.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $18.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in the accrual for bonuses of $1.6 million partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits of $0.3 million primarily as a result of merit-based increases and newly hired staff and an increase in equity-based compensation of $0.1 million due to the granting of additional RSUs. General and administrative expenses increased by $4.2 million, or 180.6%, to $6.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. This was primarily attributable to an adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration related to the acquisition of Cortina of ($4.1) million recorded during the three months ended June 30, 2022, increases in portfolio and system expenses of $0.1 million, professional fees of $0.1 million, marketing expenses of 0.1 million and depreciation and amortization expense of $0.1 million, partially offset by decreases in travel and entertainment expenses of $0.3 million.

Consolidated net income was $5.1 million or 17.3% of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to consolidated net income of $9.5 million or 29.4% of revenue for the same period in the prior year. Net income attributable to Silvercrest was $3.1 million, or $0.33 per basic share and diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Our Adjusted Net Income1 was $4.9 million, or $0.35 per adjusted basic share and $0.34 per adjusted diluted share2 for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $8.1 million or 27.3% of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $9.2 million or 28.5% of revenue for the same period in the prior year.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs. Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Revenue decreased by $6.5 million, or 9.9%, to $59.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $65.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. This decrease was driven by market depreciation and net client outflows in discretionary assets under management.

Total expenses increased by $7.6 million, or 19.7%, to $45.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $38.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Compensation and benefits expense decreased by $3.4 million, or 9.2%, to $33.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $36.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in the accrual for bonuses of $4.3 million partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits of $0.7 million primarily as a result of merit-based increases and newly hired staff an increase in equity-based compensation of $0.2 million due to the granting of additional RSUs. General and administrative expenses increased by $10.9 million to $12.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. This was primarily attributable to an adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration related to the Cortina Acquisition of ($10.6) million recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2022, increases in portfolio and system expenses of $0.3 million, marketing expenses of 0.1 million and depreciation and amortization expense of $0.1 million, partially offset by decreases in travel and entertainment expenses of $0.2 million.

Consolidated net income was $10.4 million or 17.7% of revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to consolidated net income of $21.9 million or 33.3% of revenue for the same period in the prior year. Net income attributable to Silvercrest was $6.3 million, or $0.66 per basic share and diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Our Adjusted Net Income1 was $9.9 million, or $0.71 per adjusted basic share and $0.69 per adjusted diluted share2 for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $16.3 million or 27.5% of revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $19.4 million or 29.6% of revenue for the same period in the prior year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash and cash equivalents were $47.4 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $77.4 million at December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, there was $3.6 million outstanding under our term loan with City National Bank and nothing outstanding on our revolving credit facility with City National Bank.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.'s total equity was $82.9 million at June 30, 2023. We had 9,373,443 shares of Class A common stock outstanding and 4,529,370 shares of Class B common stock outstanding at June 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional insight, promote transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, we supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with GAAP with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, which are non-GAAP financial measures of earnings. These adjustments, and the non-GAAP financial measures that are derived from them, provide supplemental information to analyze our operations between periods and over time. Investors should consider our non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA represents net income before provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA without giving effect to the Delaware franchise tax, professional fees associated with acquisitions or financing transactions, gains on extinguishment of debt or other obligations related to acquisitions, impairment charges and losses on disposals or abandonment of assets and leaseholds, client reimbursements and fund redemption costs, severance and other similar expenses, but including partner incentive allocations, prior to our initial public offering, as an expense. We feel that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring earnings of the Company, taking into account earnings attributable to both Class A and Class B shareholders.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenue. We feel that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted EBITDA Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring profitability of the Company, taking into account profitability attributable to both Class A and Class B shareholders.

Adjusted Net Income represents recurring net income without giving effect to professional fees associated with acquisitions or financing transactions, losses on forgiveness of notes receivable from our principals, gains on extinguishment of debt or other obligations related to acquisitions, impairment charges and losses on disposals or abandonment of assets and leaseholds, client reimbursements and fund redemption costs, severance and other similar expenses, but including partner incentive allocations, prior to our initial public offering, as an expense. Furthermore, Adjusted Net Income includes income tax expense assuming a blended corporate rate of 26%. We feel that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring income of the Company, taking into account income attributable to both Class A and Class B shareholders.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share represents Adjusted Net Income divided by the actual Class A and Class B shares outstanding as of the end of the reporting period for basic Adjusted Earnings Per Share, and to the extent dilutive, we add unvested restricted stock units ("RSUs") and non-qualified stock options to the total shares outstanding to compute diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share. As a result of our structure, which includes a non-controlling interest, we feel that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted Earnings Per Share, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring earnings per share of the Company as a whole as opposed to being limited to our Class A common stock.

Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Disclosures

About Silvercrest

Silvercrest was founded in April 2002 as an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser. With offices in New York, Boston, Virginia, New Jersey, California and Wisconsin, Silvercrest provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors.

Exhibit 1

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts or as noted) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Management and advisory fees $ 28,652 $ 31,103 $ 57,020 $ 63,551 Performance fees - 2 - 2 Family office services 1,082 1,068 2,144 2,130 Total revenue 29,734 32,173 59,164 65,683 Expenses Compensation and benefits 16,756 17,971 33,254 36,630 General and administrative 6,460 2,302 12,641 1,714 Total expenses 23,216 20,273 45,895 38,344 Income before other (expense) income, net 6,518 11,900 13,269 27,339 Other (expense) income, net Other (expense) income, net 23 7 68 15 Interest income 26 3 45 4 Unrealized gain (loss) - (1 ) - (1 ) Interest expense (112 ) (83 ) (228 ) (161 ) Total other (expense) income, net (63 ) (74 ) (115 ) (143 ) Income before provision for income taxes 6,455 11,826 13,154 27,196 Provision for income taxes (1,320 ) (2,353 ) (2,709 ) (5,327 ) Net income 5,135 9,473 10,445 21,869 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (2,050 ) (3,703 ) (4,156 ) (8,531 ) Net income attributable to Silvercrest $ 3,085 $ 5,770 $ 6,289 $ 13,338 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.58 $ 0.66 $ 1.35 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.58 $ 0.66 $ 1.35 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 9,456,347 9,887,018 9,502,301 9,878,130 Diluted 9,480,079 9,913,437 9,528,720 9,901,738







Exhibit 2

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP ("Adjusted") Adjusted EBITDA Measure

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts or as noted) Adjusted EBITDA For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure: Net income $ 5,135 $ 9,473 $ 10,445 $ 21,869 Provision for income taxes 1,320 2,353 2,709 5,327 Delaware Franchise Tax 50 50 100 100 Interest expense 112 83 228 161 Interest income (26 ) (3 ) (45 ) (4 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,057 970 2,016 1,927 Equity-based compensation 382 276 694 504 Other adjustments (A) 86 (4,039 ) 150 (10,471 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,116 $ 9,163 $ 16,297 $ 19,413 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27.3 % 28.5 % 27.5 % 29.6 %

(A) Other adjustments consist of the following:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Acquisition costs (a) $ - $ 11 $ 5 $ 27 Severance 19 - 19 - Other (b) 67 (4,050 ) 126 (10,498 ) Total other adjustments $ 86 $ (4,039 ) $ 150 $ (10,471 )

(a) For the six months ended June 30, 2023, represents professional fees of $5 related to the acquisition of Cortina. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, represents insurance costs of $11 related to the acquisition of Cortina. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, represents insurance costs of $22 and professional fees of $5 related to the acquisition of Cortina. (b) For the three months ended June 30, 2023, represents an ASC 842 rent adjustment of $48 related to the amortization of property lease incentives, $12 related to moving costs, a fair value adjustment to the Cortina contingent purchase price consideration of ($2) and software implementation costs of $9. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, represents an ASC 842 rent adjustment of $96 related to the amortization of property lease incentives, $12 related to moving costs, a fair value adjustment to the Cortina contingent purchase price consideration of ($2) and software implementation costs of $20. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, represents a fair value adjustment to the Cortina contingent purchase price consideration of ($4,100), an ASC 842 rent adjustment of $48 related to the amortization of property lease incentives and expenses related to the Coronavirus pandemic of $2. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, represents a fair value adjustment to the Cortina contingent purchase price consideration of ($10,600), an ASC 842 rent adjustment of $96 related to the amortization of property lease incentives and expenses related to the Coronavirus pandemic of $6.



Exhibit 3

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP ("Adjusted")

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Measures

(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts or as noted) Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure: Net income $ 5,135 $ 9,473 $ 10,445 $ 21,869 Consolidated GAAP Provision for income taxes 1,320 2,353 2,709 5,327 Delaware Franchise Tax 50 50 100 100 Other adjustments (A) 86 (4,039 ) 150 (10,471 ) Adjusted earnings before provision for income taxes 6,591 7,837 13,404 16,825 Adjusted provision for income taxes: Adjusted provision for income taxes (26% assumed tax rate) (1,714 ) (2,038 ) (3,485 ) (4,375 ) Adjusted net income $ 4,877 $ 5,799 $ 9,919 $ 12,451 GAAP net income per share (B): Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.58 $ 0.66 $ 1.35 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.58 $ 0.66 $ 1.35 Adjusted earnings per share/unit (B): Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.40 $ 0.71 $ 0.86 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.39 $ 0.69 $ 0.83 Shares/units outstanding: Basic Class A shares outstanding 9,373 9,911 9,373 9,911 Basic Class B shares/units outstanding 4,529 4,603 4,529 4,603 Total basic shares/units outstanding 13,902 14,514 13,902 14,514 Diluted Class A shares outstanding (C) 9,397 9,943 9,397 9,943 Diluted Class B shares/units outstanding (D) 5,046 4,977 5,046 4,977 Total diluted shares/units outstanding 14,443 14,920 14,443 14,920

(A) See A in Exhibit 2. (B) GAAP earnings per share is strictly attributable to Class A shareholders. Adjusted earnings per share takes into account earnings attributable to both Class A and Class B shareholders. (C) Includes 23,732 and 31,974 unvested restricted stock units at June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (D) Includes 264,037 and 120,772 unvested restricted stock units at June 30, 2023and 2022, respectively, and 252,904 unvested non-qualified options at June 30, 2023 and 2022.



Exhibit 4

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited and in thousands) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,437 $ 77,432 Investments 146 146 Receivables, net 9,301 9,118 Due from Silvercrest Funds 1,766 577 Furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 6,934 5,021 Goodwill 63,675 63,675 Operating lease assets 21,798 23,653 Finance lease assets 283 342 Intangible assets, net 20,124 21,349 Deferred tax asset-tax receivable agreement 5,989 6,915 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,087 4,447 Total assets $ 182,540 $ 212,675 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,891 $ 1,704 Accrued compensation 16,472 39,734 Borrowings under credit facility 3,630 6,337 Operating lease liabilities 28,567 29,552 Finance lease liabilities 286 344 Deferred tax and other liabilities 9,522 9,172 Total liabilities 60,368 86,843 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10) Equity Preferred Stock, par value $0.01, 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 10,144,078 and 9,373,443 issued and outstanding, respectively, as of June 30, 2023; 10,068,369 and 9,559,587 issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2022 101 101 Class B Common Stock, par value $0.01, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 4,529,370 and 4,545,380 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 44 44 Additional Paid-In Capital 54,448 53,982 Treasury Stock, at cost, 770,635 and 508,782 shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (14,284 ) (9,295 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (5 ) - Retained earnings 42,621 39,761 Total Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.'s equity 82,925 84,593 Non-controlling interests 39,247 41,239 Total equity 122,172 125,832 Total liabilities and equity $ 182,540 $ 212,675







Exhibit 5

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Total Assets Under Management

(Unaudited and in billions) Total Assets Under Management: Three Months Ended

June 30, % Change from

June 30, 2023 2022 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 29.9 $ 31.2 -4.2 % Gross client inflows 2.4 2.9 -17.2 % Gross client outflows (1.1 ) (2.2 ) -50.0 % Net client flows 1.3 0.7 100.0 % Market appreciation/(depreciation) 0.7 (3.2 ) -121.9 % Ending assets under management $ 31.9 $ 28.7 11.1 %

Six Months Ended

June 30, % Change from

June 30, 2023 2022 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 28.9 $ 32.3 -10.5 % Gross client inflows 3.9 4.4 -11.4 % Gross client outflows (2.7 ) (3.7 ) -27.0 % Net client flows 1.2 0.7 71.4 % Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1.8 (4.3 ) -141.9 % Ending assets under management $ 31.9 $ 28.7 11.1 %







Exhibit 6

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Discretionary Assets Under Management

(Unaudited and in billions) Discretionary Assets Under Management: Three Months Ended

June 30, % Change from

June 30, 2023 2022 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 21.3 $ 23.8 -10.5 % Gross client inflows 0.5 1.2 -58.3 % Gross client outflows (0.9 ) (2.1 ) -57.1 % Net client flows (0.4 ) (0.9 ) -55.6 % Market appreciation/(depreciation) 0.6 (2.5 ) -124.0 % Ending assets under management $ 21.5 $ 20.4 5.4 %

Six Months Ended

June 30, % Change from

June 30, 2023 2022 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 20.9 $ 25.1 -16.7 % Gross client inflows 1.9 2.6 -26.9 % Gross client outflows (2.4 ) (3.6 ) -33.3 % Net client flows (0.5 ) (1.0 ) -50.0 % Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1.1 (3.7 ) -129.7 % Ending assets under management $ 21.5 $ 20.4 5.4 %







Exhibit 7

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Non-Discretionary Assets Under Management

(Unaudited and in billions) Non-Discretionary Assets Under Management: Three Months Ended

June 30, % Change from

June 30, 2023 2022 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 8.6 $ 7.4 16.2 % Gross client inflows 1.9 1.7 11.8 % Gross client outflows (0.2 ) (0.1 ) 100.0 % Net client flows 1.7 1.6 100.0 % Market appreciation/(depreciation) 0.1 (0.7 ) 100.0 % Ending assets under management $ 10.4 $ 8.3 25.3 %

Six Months Ended

June 30, % Change from

June 30, 2023 2022 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 8.0 $ 7.2 11.1 % Gross client inflows 2.0 1.8 11.1 % Gross client outflows (0.3 ) (0.1 ) 200.0 % Net client flows 1.7 1.7 100.0 % Market appreciation/(depreciation) 0.7 (0.6 ) -100.0 % Ending assets under management $ 10.4 $ 8.3 25.3 %

Exhibit 8

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Assets Under Management

(Unaudited and in billions) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Total AUM as of March 31, $ 29.902 $ 31.230 Discretionary AUM: Total Discretionary AUM as of March 31, $ 21.251 $ 23.779 New client accounts/assets (1) 0.022 0.110 Closed accounts (2) (0.037 ) (0.008 ) Net cash inflow/(outflow) (3) (0.332 ) (0.963 ) Non-discretionary to Discretionary AUM (4) (0.040 ) (0.006 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 0.636 (2.486 ) Change to Discretionary AUM 0.249 (3.353 ) Total Discretionary AUM at June 30, 21.500 20.426 Change to Non-Discretionary AUM (5) 1.773 0.809 Total AUM as of June 30, $ 31.924 $ 28.686

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Total AUM as of January 1, $ 28.905 $ 32.320 Discretionary AUM: Total Discretionary AUM as of January 1, $ 20.851 $ 25.073 New client accounts/assets (1) 0.097 0.184 Closed accounts (2) (0.085 ) (0.029 ) Net cash inflow/(outflow) (3) (0.506 ) (1.126 ) Non-discretionary to Discretionary AUM (4) (0.038 ) (0.003 ) Market (depreciation)/appreciation 1.181 (3.673 ) Change to Discretionary AUM 0.649 (4.647 ) Total Discretionary AUM at June 30, 21.500 20.426 Change to Non-Discretionary AUM (5) 2.370 1.013 Total AUM as of June 30, $ 31.924 $ 28.686

(1) Represents new account flows from both new and existing client relationships. (2) Represents closed accounts of existing client relationships and those that terminated. (3) Represents periodic cash flows related to existing accounts. (4) Represents client assets that converted to Discretionary AUM from Non-Discretionary AUM. (5) Represents the net change to Non-Discretionary AUM.



Exhibit 9

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Equity Investment Strategy Composite Performance1, 2

As of June 30, 2023

(Unaudited) PROPRIETARY EQUITY PERFORMANCE 1, 2 ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE INCEPTION 1-YEAR 3-YEAR 5-YEAR 7-YEAR INCEPTION Large Cap Value Composite 4/1/02 12.6 13.9 10.0 11.9 9.3 Russell 1000 Value Index 11.5 14.3 8.1 8.9 7.5 Small Cap Value Composite 4/1/02 11.4 16.4 6.2 9.4 10.1 Russell 2000 Value Index 6.0 15.4 3.5 7.7 7.5 Smid Cap Value Composite 10/1/05 5.2 12.9 4.9 8.9 9.1 Russell 2500 Value Index 10.4 16.1 5.3 8.0 7.3 Multi Cap Value Composite 7/1/02 8.3 11.5 6.8 9.8 9.3 Russell 3000 Value Index 11.2 14.4 7.8 8.9 8.0 Equity Income Composite 12/1/03 8.4 11.9 6.5 9.1 10.7 Russell 3000 Value Index 11.2 14.4 7.8 8.9 8.1 Focused Value Composite 9/1/04 -1.2 6.6 2.9 6.7 9.1 Russell 3000 Value Index 11.2 14.4 7.8 8.9 7.9 Small Cap Opportunity Composite 7/1/04 20.7 13.9 7.8 11.4 10.8 Russell 2000 Index 12.3 10.8 4.2 8.8 7.7 Small Cap Growth Composite 7/1/04 19.9 13.0 9.7 15.2 10.8 Russell 2000 Growth Index 18.5 6.1 4.2 9.3 8.2 Smid Cap Growth Composite 1/1/06 13.4 8.1 11.8 16.0 10.8 Russell 2500 Growth Index 18.6 6.6 7.0 11.0 9.2