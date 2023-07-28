

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L), on Friday, reported H1 statutory profit before tax of £191.7 million versus £182.8 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings rose 6.3% to 80.4p from 75.6p earned a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax increased 9.7% to £223.2 million from £203.5 million reported in the prior year period. Adjusted earnings per share was 95.2p versus 86.5p last year.



Revenue for the period amounted to £1.64 billion, 9.9% higher than the previous year's £1.49 billion.



Further, the Board has approved an interim dividend of 37.7p per share, which is an increase of 10.1% compared to the prior year's 34.2p, reflecting growth in adjusted earnings per share. The dividend will be paid on 6 October 2023 to shareholders on the register on 15 September 2023.



