

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French economy grew more than expected in the second quarter, underpinned by a rebound in exports while consumption decreased and investment growth was modest, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.5 percent from the first quarter, when the second biggest economy in the euro area expanded 0.1 percent, which was revised down from 0.2 percent.



Economists were looking for 0.1 percent growth in the second quarter.



Foreign trade made a positive contribution of 0.7 point to GDP growth after 0.5 points in the previous quarter.



Exports rebounded with 2.6 percent growth in the second quarter after a 0.8 percent slump in the first three months of the year.



Imports rose 0.4 percent following a 2.0 percent fall.



Domestic demand made a negative contribution of 0.1 points. Household consumption declined 0.4 percent after stagnating in the previous quarter. Gross fixed capital formation grew just 0.1 percent following a 0.4 percent decline.



