Meritage Homes Corporation: Meritage Homes reports second quarter 2023 results including record second quarter closing units and home closing revenue and 24.4% home closing gross margin

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2023.

Summary Operating Results (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Chg 2023 2022 % Chg Homes closed (units) 3,490 3,221 8 % 6,387 6,079 5 % Home closing revenue $ 1,543,021 $ 1,408,947 10 % $ 2,804,944 $ 2,654,403 6 % Average sales price - closings $ 442 $ 437 1 % $ 439 $ 437 - % Home orders (units) 3,340 3,767 (11) % 6,827 7,641 (11) % Home order value $ 1,474,713 $ 1,809,870 (19) % $ 2,981,606 $ 3,577,580 (17) % Average sales price - orders $ 442 $ 480 (8) % $ 437 $ 468 (7) % Ending backlog (units) 3,772 7,241 (48) % Ending backlog value $ 1,687,536 $ 3,438,853 (51) % Average sales price - backlog $ 447 $ 475 (6) % Earnings before income taxes $ 239,524 $ 331,695 (28) % $ 404,827 $ 617,578 (34) % Net earnings $ 186,836 $ 250,084 (25) % $ 318,137 $ 467,338 (32) % Diluted EPS $ 5.02 $ 6.77 (26) % $ 8.56 $ 12.55 (32) %

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"Homebuying demand in the second quarter of 2023 remained strong as homebuyers acclimated to the higher mortgage interest rates. The new home market continues to benefit from the sustained shortage of resale homes and favorable demographic trends, translating to quarterly sales per community near our absorption target of 4 net sales per month," said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes. "In the second quarter of 2023, our nearly 90% backlog conversion driven by our spec strategy led to our highest second quarter of home closings and home closing revenue."

"Home closings were 3,490 this quarter, 8% greater than prior year, highlighting our effort to improve cycle times. Nearly 1,100 homes were sold and delivered within the quarter from our available inventory of completed and near-completed homes," added Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. "Our second quarter 2023 home closing revenue of $1.5 billion combined with a strong home closing gross margin of 24.4% and SG&A leverage of 9.6% led to diluted EPS of $5.02 this quarter."

"Given the healthy demand environment, our second quarter 2023 sales orders totaled 3,340 homes, which was 11% lower year-over-year. This decline resulted from the pull-forward of sales in the prior year, as we were one of the first builders at that time to offer expansive rate locks. In the second quarter of 2022, Meritage was one of only two builders with positive year-over-year sales order growth," Mr. Lord continued. "The second quarter 2023 average absorption pace of 3.9 per month was down from 4.4 per month in the prior year. Timing of community openings and closings impacted the calculation of the current quarter's sales orders pace."

"We ended the quarter with 291 active communities at June 30, 2023, which was 5% higher sequentially compared to March 31, 2023, yet 4% lower than prior year's 303 active communities. During the quarter, we invested in growth, spending $409 million on land acquisition and development. Approximately 2,800 net new lots were secured, more than doubling year-over-year, bringing our total lot supply to nearly 60,000 at June 30, 2023 or 4.1 years supply," said Mr. Lord.

"We continue to generate positive cash flow and return capital to shareholders via our $0.27 per share cash dividend this quarter," remarked Mr. Lord. "Since we had nothing drawn under our credit facility, $1.2 billion of cash and a negative net debt-to-capital of (0.2)% at June 30, 2023, we feel confident that we have ample liquidity and a strong balance sheet."

Mr. Lord concluded, "As the housing market continues to normalize, we are projecting 13,300-13,800 home closings for full year 2023, which we anticipate will generate home closing revenue of $5.85-6.07 billion. Home closing gross margin is projected to be in the low 24% range. With an estimated effective tax rate of 22.5%, we expect diluted EPS to be in the range of $19.12-19.80 for full year 2023."

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Orders of 3,340 homes for the second quarter of 2023 decreased 11% year-over-year, reflecting an 11% decrease in average absorption pace to 3.9 per month from 4.4 per month in the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2023 average community count remained consistent with prior year. Entry-level represented 85% of second quarter 2023 sales orders, which compared to 86% in the prior year. Average sales price ("ASP") on orders in the second quarter of 2023 of $442,000 was down 8% from the second quarter of 2022.

The 10% year-over-year increase in home closing revenue to $1.5 billion resulted from 8% higher home closing volume and a 1% increase in ASP on closings due to a greater number of closings in higher ASP markets.

Home closing gross margin declined 720 bps to 24.4% in the second quarter 2023 from 31.6% in the prior year from greater sales incentives and continued elevated direct costs. Our use of mortgage rate locks and buy-downs did not begin to impact our home closing gross margins until the latter half of 2022.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") as a percentage of second quarter 2023 home closing revenue of 9.6% deteriorated 130 bps from 8.3% in the second quarter of 2022 as a result of higher broker commissions and marketing costs, which reflect the current sales environment, although sequentially marketing costs decreased from the first quarter of 2023.

Second quarter 2023 other income, net of $12.9 million increased from an expense of $0.5 million in 2022, and consists mainly of higher interest income earned on a larger cash balance.

The second quarter effective income tax rate was 22.0% in 2023 compared to 24.6% in 2022. The 2023 rate benefited from earned eligible energy tax credits on qualifying homes under the Internal Revenue Code's Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA"). There was no such benefit recognized in the second quarter of 2022.

Net earnings were $186.8 million ($5.02 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2023, a 25% decrease from $250.1 million ($6.77 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2022. Lower gross margin and deleveraging of overhead were partially offset by increased home closing revenue and the favorable tax rate, which resulted in a 26% year-over-year decrease in diluted EPS.

YEAR TO DATE RESULTS

Total sales orders for the first half of 2023 decreased 11% over the prior year, driven by an 11% decrease in average absorption pace and a slight increase in average communities compared to the first half of 2022.

Home closing revenue increased 6% in the first half of 2023 to $2.8 billion due to a 5% increase in home closing volume and slight increase in ASP on closings due to geographic mix.

Home closing gross margin declined 750 bps to 23.5% in the first half of 2023 from 31.0% in the prior year as a result of greater sales incentives and continued elevated direct costs. Our use of mortgage rate locks and buy-downs did not begin to impact our home closing gross margins until the second half of 2022.

SG&A expenses of 9.9% of home closing revenue deteriorated from 8.4% in the prior year given higher broker commissions and marketing costs.

The first half 2023 other income, net of $21.7 million increased from an expense of $0.8 million in 2022, due to higher interest income earned on a larger cash balance.

The effective tax rate for the first half of 2023 was 21.4%, compared to 24.3% for the first half of 2022. The 2023 rate benefited from earned eligible energy tax credits on qualifying homes under the IRA. There was no such benefit recognized in the first half of 2022.

Net earnings were $318.1 million ($8.56 per diluted share) for the first half of 2023, a 32% decrease from $467.3 million ($12.55 per diluted share) for the first half of 2022, primarily reflecting lower gross margin and deleveraging of overhead, partially offset by higher home closing revenue and the favorable tax rate.

BALANCE SHEET

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2023 totaled $1.2 billion, compared to $861.6 million at December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of retained cash from earnings over the past year.

A total of about 60,000 lots were owned or controlled as of June 30, 2023, compared to approximately 71,000 total lots at June 30, 2022. We added over 2,800 net new lots in the second quarter of 2023, representing an estimated 26 future communities, all of which are for entry-level product.

Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 21.4% and (0.2)%, respectively, at June 30, 2023, which compared to 22.6% and 6.8%, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

The Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.27 per share in the second quarter of 2023, totaling $9.9 million. Year to date, $19.9 million was paid in dividends.

The Company repurchased 93,297 shares of stock for a total of $10.0 million during the first half of 2023. There were no share repurchases during the current quarter. As of June 30, 2023, $234.1 million remained available to repurchase under our authorized share repurchase program.

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Income Statements

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 1,543,021 $ 1,408,947 $ 134,074 10 % Land closing revenue 24,379 3,434 20,945 610 % Total closing revenue 1,567,400 1,412,381 155,019 11 % Cost of home closings (1,166,041 ) (964,208 ) 201,833 21 % Cost of land closings (24,202 ) (2,784 ) 21,418 769 % Total cost of closings (1,190,243 ) (966,992 ) 223,251 23 % Home closing gross profit 376,980 444,739 (67,759 ) (15) % Land closing gross profit 177 650 (473 ) (73) % Total closing gross profit 377,157 445,389 (68,232 ) (15) % Financial Services: Revenue 6,210 5,139 1,071 21 % Expense (2,972 ) (2,581 ) 391 15 % (Loss)/earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net (5,795 ) 1,521 (7,316 ) (481) % Financial services (loss)/profit (2,557 ) 4,079 (6,636 ) (163) % Commissions and other sales costs (95,798 ) (69,383 ) 26,415 38 % General and administrative expenses (52,140 ) (47,932 ) 4,208 9 % Interest expense - - - - % Other income/(expense), net 12,862 (458 ) 13,320 (2,908) % Earnings before income taxes 239,524 331,695 (92,171 ) (28) % Provision for income taxes (52,688 ) (81,611 ) (28,923 ) (35) % Net earnings $ 186,836 $ 250,084 $ (63,248 ) (25) % Earnings per common share: Basic Change $ or shares Change % Earnings per common share $ 5.08 $ 6.82 $ (1.74 ) (26) % Weighted average shares outstanding 36,765 36,647 118 - % Diluted Earnings per common share $ 5.02 $ 6.77 $ (1.75 ) (26) % Weighted average shares outstanding 37,191 36,962 229 1 %









Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Income Statements

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 2,804,944 $ 2,654,403 $ 150,541 6 % Land closing revenue 41,764 44,912 (3,148 ) (7) % Total closing revenue 2,846,708 2,699,315 147,393 5 % Cost of home closings (2,145,503 ) (1,832,015 ) 313,488 17 % Cost of land closings (40,147 ) (33,469 ) 6,678 20 % Total cost of closings (2,185,650 ) (1,865,484 ) 320,166 17 % Home closing gross profit 659,441 822,388 (162,947 ) (20) % Land closing gross profit 1,617 11,443 (9,826 ) (86) % Total closing gross profit 661,058 833,831 (172,773 ) (21) % Financial Services: Revenue 11,941 9,811 2,130 22 % Expense (6,039 ) (5,093 ) 946 19 % (Loss)/earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net (5,536 ) 2,695 (8,231 ) (305) % Financial services profit 366 7,413 (7,047 ) (95) % Commissions and other sales costs (178,644 ) (134,923 ) 43,721 32 % General and administrative expenses (99,659 ) (87,927 ) 11,732 13 % Interest expense - (41 ) (41 ) (100) % Other income/(expense), net 21,706 (775 ) 22,481 (2,901) % Earnings before income taxes 404,827 617,578 (212,751 ) (34) % Provision for income taxes (86,690 ) (150,240 ) (63,550 ) (42) % Net earnings $ 318,137 $ 467,338 $ (149,201 ) (32) % Earnings per common share: Basic Change $ or shares Change % Earnings per common share $ 8.67 $ 12.69 $ (4.02 ) (32) % Weighted average shares outstanding 36,715 36,820 (105 ) - % Diluted Earnings per common share $ 8.56 $ 12.55 $ (3.99 ) (32) % Weighted average shares outstanding 37,149 37,239 (90 ) - %









Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,163,243 $ 861,561 Other receivables 210,068 215,019 Real estate (1) 4,348,600 4,358,263 Deposits on real estate under option or contract 70,984 76,729 Investments in unconsolidated entities 12,451 11,753 Property and equipment, net 47,312 38,635 Deferred tax asset, net 45,036 45,452 Prepaids, other assets and goodwill 167,947 164,689 Total assets $ 6,065,641 $ 5,772,101 Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 276,123 $ 273,267 Accrued liabilities 336,098 360,615 Home sale deposits 49,779 37,961 Loans payable and other borrowings 11,204 7,057 Senior notes, net 1,144,142 1,143,590 Total liabilities 1,817,346 1,822,490 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 368 366 Additional paid-in capital 328,277 327,878 Retained earnings 3,919,650 3,621,367 Total stockholders' equity 4,248,295 3,949,611 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,065,641 $ 5,772,101



(1) Real estate - Allocated costs: Homes under contract under construction $ 987,983 $ 822,428 Unsold homes, completed and under construction 932,984 1,155,543 Model homes 113,919 97,198 Finished home sites and home sites under development 2,313,714 2,283,094 Total real estate $ 4,348,600 $ 4,358,263









Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 318,137 $ 467,338 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,196 11,723 Stock-based compensation 10,401 10,045 Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities (2,882 ) (2,145 ) Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities 3,418 2,339 Other 2,148 (601 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease/(increase) in real estate 14,950 (729,450 ) Decrease/(increase) in deposits on real estate under option or contract 5,491 (7,288 ) Decrease/(increase) in other receivables, prepaids and other assets 8,962 (90,419 ) (Decrease)/increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (27,754 ) 113,421 Increase in home sale deposits 11,818 18,210 Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 355,885 (206,827 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in unconsolidated entities (1,277 ) (5,653 ) Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities 43 - Purchases of property and equipment (21,134 ) (12,852 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 228 247 Maturities/sales of investments and securities 750 1,032 Payments to purchase investments and securities (750 ) (1,032 ) Net cash used in investing activities (22,140 ) (18,258 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings (2,209 ) (11,800 ) Dividends paid (19,854 ) - Repurchase of shares (10,000 ) (109,303 ) Net cash used in financing activities (32,063 ) (121,103 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 301,682 (346,188 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 861,561 618,335 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 1,163,243 $ 272,147









Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Homes Value Homes Value Homes Closed: West Region 997 519,217 925 486,078 Central Region 1,094 456,801 1,048 422,327 East Region 1,399 567,003 1,248 500,542 Total 3,490 $ 1,543,021 3,221 $ 1,408,947 Homes Ordered: West Region 990 515,325 1,075 632,227 Central Region 1,065 440,377 1,096 491,394 East Region 1,285 519,011 1,596 686,249 Total 3,340 $ 1,474,713 3,767 $ 1,809,870

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Homes Value Homes Value Homes Closed: West Region 1,782 936,539 1,789 949,502 Central Region 2,142 881,681 1,921 770,155 East Region 2,463 986,724 2,369 934,746 Total 6,387 $ 2,804,944 6,079 $ 2,654,403 Homes Ordered: West Region 2,276 1,151,261 2,180 1,245,576 Central Region 2,138 860,898 2,392 1,039,961 East Region 2,413 969,447 3,069 1,292,043 Total 6,827 $ 2,981,606 7,641 $ 3,577,580 Order Backlog: West Region 1,366 669,636 2,257 1,259,771 Central Region 959 401,601 2,349 1,042,689 East Region 1,447 616,299 2,635 1,136,393 Total 3,772 $ 1,687,536 7,241 $ 3,438,853

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Ending Average Ending Average Ending Average Ending Average Active Communities: West Region 98 97.0 107 94.0 98 96.0 107 88.7 Central Region 82 82.0 80 77.5 82 81.7 80 76.1 East Region 111 105.5 116 114.0 111 102.4 116 112.1 Total 291 284.5 303 285.5 291 280.1 303 276.9

We aggregate our homebuilding operating segments into reporting segments based on similar long-term economic characteristics and geographical proximity. Our three reportable homebuilding segments are as follows:

West: Arizona, California, Colorado, and Utah

Central: Texas

East: Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee









Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplement and Non-GAAP information

(Unaudited)

Supplemental Information (Dollars in thousands): Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Depreciation and amortization $ 5,988 $ 5,964 $ 11,196 $ 11,723 Summary of Capitalized Interest: Capitalized interest, beginning of period $ 62,452 $ 59,082 $ 60,169 $ 56,253 Interest incurred 15,144 15,171 30,174 30,384 Interest expensed - - - (41 ) Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings (16,518 ) (12,794 ) (29,265 ) (25,137 ) Capitalized interest, end of period $ 61,078 $ 61,459 $ 61,078 $ 61,459









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information (Dollars in thousands):

Debt-to-Capital Ratios June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,155,346 $ 1,150,647 Stockholders' equity 4,248,295 3,949,611 Total capital $ 5,403,641 $ 5,100,258 Debt-to-capital 21.4 % 22.6 % Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,155,346 $ 1,150,647 Less: cash and cash equivalents (1,163,243 ) (861,561 ) Net debt $ (7,897 ) $ 289,086 Stockholders' equity 4,248,295 3,949,611 Total net capital $ 4,240,398 $ 4,238,697 Net debt-to-capital (1) (0.2)% 6.8 %

(1) Net debt-to-capital reflects certain adjustments to the debt-to-capital ratio and is defined as net debt (debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net debt plus stockholders' equity). Net debt-to-capital is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measures. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operating results and may be helpful in comparing the Company with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. We encourage investors to understand the methods used by other companies in the homebuilding industry to calculate non-GAAP financial measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing to our non-GAAP financial measures.



About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage Homes is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2022. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 170,000 homes in its 37-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, a ten-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ("EPA") ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA's 2023 Market Leader Award for Certified Homes as well as the EPA's 2022 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include expectations about the housing market in general and expectations about our future results, including but not limited to, our full year projected home closings, home closing revenue, home closing gross margin, effective tax rate and diluted earnings per share.

