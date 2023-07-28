Many homeowners install solar panels on their roofs to gain free renewable energy. But having a solar panel system isn't a sure thing when power outages occur at night or on rainy days.

Investing in a solar battery will allow excess solar power to be stored for later use instead of being wasted. There will be enough free power in storage for emergencies or peak hours.

Common Types of Batteries for Solar Systems

Lead-Acid Batteries

Lead-Acid batteries have been in use for a long time and are relatively affordable. They offer high surge currents and have a relatively high energy density. Yet, they have a shorter lifespan and require regular maintenance.

Nickel-Cadmium Batteries

Nickel-cadmium batteries are known for their durability and ability to withstand extreme temperatures. They have a long lifespan and high efficiency of charge/discharge.

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Lithium-ion batteries are lightweight, require minimal maintenance, and offer high energy density. Two main lithium-ion types, lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) and lithium iron phosphate (LFP), are the most popular for solar energy storage.

Why Choose a LiFePO4 Battery?

LiFePO4 batteries stand out as a favorable option for solar system owners with added safety, stability, and a long life span of up to 3.500 cycles.

Some of the Top LiFePO4 Battery Solutions

Aside from the inherent benefits of LiFePO4 batteries, BLUETTI battery systems offer some outstanding features, including the self-heating function to ensure smooth operation at temperatures as low as -20° C (-4° F), UPS function, and wide compatibility with existing or new solar systems.

For Residential Solar Systems

The BLUETTI EP600&B500 and AC500&B300S modular battery systems are perfect for rooftop solar systems that typically require more storage capacity. With flexible capacities ranging from 9.920Wh to 39.680Wh for the EP600, or from 3.072Wh to 18.432Wh for the AC500, anyone can customize their battery system by adding batteries as needed.

For Balcony/RV Solar Systems

Balcony and RV solar systems typically have smaller solar arrays for partial utility independence. BLUETTI's all-in-one AC200P or modular AC300 battery systems are designed for these setups. These batteries are compact, moveable, and provide 3.000W or 2.000W power to various devices.

