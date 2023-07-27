Anzeige
WKN: A0RA8R | ISIN: US33621E1091 | Ticker-Symbol: 8N4
Frankfurt
28.07.23
08:06 Uhr
14,500 Euro
+0,300
+2,11 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,50015,00010:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.07.2023 | 23:36
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

During the June 2023 quarter, the Company repurchased $2.0 million of subordinated debt that was issued by the Company in March 2022 at a discount during the 2023 period, which resulted in a $660,000 gain. The Company used this gain as an opportunity to sell $78.5 million of available-for-sale securities during the quarter for a net loss of $540,000. The sale of these securities was a strategic initiative to improve the Company's liquidity posture and remove an inefficient portion of the Company's balance sheet in which the cost of funding was higher than the yield earned on the securities. The proceeds from the sale of the securities were used to reduce FHLB borrowings in the June 2023 quarter.

Commenting on the Company's performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated "This challenging environment for the banking industry will pass, but as it persists we're active to realign the balance sheet, stabilize the margin, manage expenses and make select investments in opportunities that will be fruitful in future quarters and years. We continue to focus on core banking; asset quality; selective high-quality lending; lesser reliance on wholesale funding; improvement of liquidity, capital and interest rate sensitivity positions; and evaluation of options and opportunities to achieve such. We have acted to protect from persistently higher interest rates, which has adversely affected the current margin, while still remaining well-positioned to benefit from a potential rates-down environment. The underperformance of the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments are recognized but the macroeconomic environment for these businesses to perform well continues to improve. We are focused on managing through the remainder of this economic dislocation and positioning the company for enhanced shareholder value."

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Net interest income decreased $1.0 million, or 6.6%, to $14.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period 2022. The decrease in net interest income was due to a $9.4 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by an $8.3 million increase in interest income. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $372.9 million, from $1.74 billion for 2022 to $2.11 billion for 2023, and an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.36% for 2022 to 5.20% for 2023. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total loans of $334.1 million. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $387.8 million, from $1.37 billion for 2022 to $1.76 billion for 2023, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.75% for 2022 to 2.71% for 2023. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2023 was due primarily to higher rates paid for FHLB borrowings, brokered deposits and money market deposit accounts primarily due to the increase in market interest rates.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $441,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 due primarily to loan portfolio growth, compared to a provision for loan losses of $532,000 for the same period in 2022. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $61,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $27,000 in 2022.

Noninterest income decreased $2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to a $2.4 million decrease in mortgage banking income in 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 and the aforementioned $540,000 net loss on sale of available-for-sale securities compared to a $476,000 gain recognized in 2022, partially offset by the aforementioned $660,000 gain on the repurchase of subordinated debt. The decrease in mortgage banking income was primarily due to lower origination and sales volume in 2023 compared to 2022. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $199.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to $421.4 million for the same period in 2022.

Noninterest expense decreased $3.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in compensation and benefits of $4.1 million. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staff and incentive compensation for the Company's mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking income.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $331,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to income tax benefit of $61,000 for the same period in 2022. The effective tax rate for the 2023 period was 12.5%. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to Company's utilization of capital loss carryovers during the 2022 period with no corresponding utilization in the 2023 period.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

The Company reported net income of $8.9 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 compared to net income of $14.0 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest income increased $2.2 million, or 5.0%, to $46.0 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period 2022. The increase in net interest income was due to a $25.1 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $22.8 million increase in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $429.9 million, from $1.61 billion for 2022 to $2.04 billion for 2023, and an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.25% for 2022 to 5.03% for 2023. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to increases in the average balance of total loans and investment securities of $324.7 million and $109.7 million, respectively. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $417.2 million, from $1.27 billion for 2022 to $1.68 billion for 2023, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.65% for 2022 to 2.30% for 2023. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2023 was due primarily to higher rates for FHLB borrowings, brokered deposits and money market deposit accounts as a result of increases in market interest rates.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $1.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 due primarily to loan portfolio growth, compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2022. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, increased $851,000 from $10.9 million at September 30, 2022 to $11.7 million at June 30, 2023. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $319,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2023, of which $264,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $349,000 in 2022, of which $218,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income decreased $26.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in mortgage banking income and net gain on sale of SBA loans of $24.8 million and $1.3 million, respectively. The decrease in mortgage banking income was primarily due to lower origination and sales volume in the 2023 period compared to 2022. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $392.2 million in the nine months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to $1.42 billion in 2022. The decrease in net gain on sales of SBA loans was due primarily to decreased sales volume from the SBA lending segment and lower premiums in the secondary market.

Noninterest expense decreased $18.7 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in compensation and benefits, advertising expense and professional fees of $17.8 million, $1.1 million and $1.0 million, respectively. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staff and incentive compensation for the Company's mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity. The decreases in professional fees and advertising expense were related to the reduced activity and loan origination volume of the mortgage banking segment.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $747,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 compared to tax expense of $2.4 million for the same period in 2022. The effective tax rate for the 2023 period was 7.7%, which was a decrease from the effective tax rate of 14.5% in 2022. The decrease was due to recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in 2023 and lower pre-tax income in 2023 as compared to 2022.

Comparison of Financial Condition at June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022

Total assets increased $166.7 million, from $2.09 billion at September 30, 2022 to $2.26 billion at June 30, 2023. Net loans held for investment increased $216.7 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2023 due primarily to growth in residential mortgage loans and single-tenant net lease commercial real estate loans. Available-for-sale securities decreased $68.1 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2023 due primarily to the sale of $78.5 million of securities in June 2023

Total liabilities increased $153.2 million due primarily to increases in total deposits and FHLB borrowings of $143.9 million and $37.7 million, respectively, partially offset by a $39.8 million decrease in other borrowings primarily due to the reversal of secured borrowings recorded at September 30, 2022. The increase in total deposits was primarily due to a $121.9 million increase in brokered deposits, partially offset by a $24.6 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits. The increases in deposits and FHLB borrowings were primarily used to fund loan growth. As of June 30, 2023, deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 per insured account were estimated to be not greater than 19.6% of total deposits. The amount is believed to be less than 19.6% of total deposits due to certain accounts being structured to achieve a level of insurance above the FDIC limit, but is difficult to quantify.

Common stockholders' equity increased $13.5 million, from $151.6 million at September 30, 2022 to $165.1 million at June 30, 2023, due primarily to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss and increase in retained net income of $9.5 million and $6.1 million, respectively. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss was primarily due to decreasing long term market interest rates during the nine months ended June 30, 2023, which resulted in an increase in the fair value of the available-for-sale securities portfolio. At June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, the Bank was considered "well-capitalized" under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has three national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate, SBA lending and residential mortgage banking, with offices located throughout the United States. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization's vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company's common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "FSFG."

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.


FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
OPERATING DATA:June 30, June 30,
(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022
Total interest income$26,798 $18,479 $75,092 $50,042
Total interest expense 11,933 2,568 29,054 6,215
Net interest income 14,865 15,911 46,038 43,827
Provision for loan losses 441 532 1,797 1,028
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,424 15,379 44,241 42,799
Total noninterest income 7,196 10,033 19,900 46,696
Total noninterest expense 18,965 22,835 54,475 73,148
Income before income taxes 2,655 2,577 9,666 16,347
Income tax expense (benefit) 331 (61) 747 2,369
Net income$2,324 $2,638 $8,919 $13,978
Net income per share, basic$0.34 $0.37 $1.30 $1.97
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 6,816,608 7,073,204 6,858,739 7,082,034
Net income per share, diluted$0.34 $0.37 $1.29 $1.95
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,819,748 7,145,288 6,893,766 7,166,632
Performance ratios (annualized)
Return on average assets 0.41% 0.55% 0.54% 1.04%
Return on average equity 5.60% 6.06% 7.41% 10.33%
Return on average common stockholders' equity 5.60% 6.06% 7.41% 10.33%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 2.94% 3.77% 3.13% 3.73%
Efficiency ratio 85.97% 88.02% 82.62% 80.81%
QTD FYTD
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:June 30, March 31, Increase September 30, Increase
(In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 (Decrease) 2022 (Decrease)
Total assets$2,260,421 $2,239,606 $20,815 $2,093,725 $166,696
Cash and cash equivalents 42,475 41,810 665 41,665 810
Investment securities 249,788 336,317 (86,529) 318,075 (68,287)
Loans held for sale 63,142 48,783 14,359 60,462 2,680
Gross loans 1,708,127 1,614,898 93,229 1,489,904 218,223
Allowance for loan losses 16,838 16,458 380 15,360 1,478
Interest earning assets 2,048,891 2,032,610 16,281 1,898,051 150,840
Goodwill 9,848 9,848 - 9,848 -
Core deposit intangibles 614 668 (54) 775 (161)
Loan servicing rights 64,139 65,045 (906) 67,194 (3,055)
Noninterest-bearing deposits 315,602 318,869 (3,267) 340,172 (24,570)
Interest-bearing deposits (1) 1,344,163 1,224,013 120,150 1,175,662 168,501
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 345,000 437,795 (92,795) 307,303 37,697
Subordinated debt and other borrowings, net of issuance costs 48,387 50,330 (1,943) 88,206 (39,819)
Total liabilities 2,095,353 2,072,708 22,645 1,942,160 153,193
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (17,565) (14,199) (3,366) (27,079) 9,514
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests 165,068 166,898 (1,830) 151,565 13,503
Book value per share$24.04 $24.31 $(0.27) $21.74 $2.30
Tangible book value per share (2) 22.52 22.78 (0.26) 20.22 2.30
Non-performing assets:
Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed$5,753 $5,456 $297 $5,474 $279
Nonaccrual loans - unguaranteed 5,954 6,993 (1,039) 5,382 572
Total nonaccrual loans$11,707 $12,449 $(742) $10,856 $851
Accruing loans past due 90 days - - - - -
Total non-performing loans 11,707 12,449 (742) 10,856 851
Foreclosed real estate 30 - 30 - 30
Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans 2,373 2,446 (73) 2,714 (341)
Total non-performing assets$14,110 $14,895 $(785) $13,570 $540
Asset quality ratios:
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans 0.99% 1.02% (0.03%) 1.03% (0.04%)
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 143.83% 132.20% 11.63% 141.49% 2.34%
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans 0.69% 0.77% (0.09%) 0.73% (0.04%)
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.62% 0.67% (0.04%) 0.65% (0.03%)
(1) Includes $414.2 million, $337.0 million and $292.5 million of brokered certificates of deposit at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.
(2) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's
performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to
evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the
Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.
QTD FYTD
Tangible Book Value Per ShareJune 30, March 31, Increase September 30, Increase
(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2023 (Decrease) 2023 (Decrease)
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP)$165,068 $166,898 $(1,830) $151,565 $13,503
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles (10,462) (10,516) 54 (10,623) 161
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)$154,606 $156,382 (1,776) $140,942 13,664
Outstanding common shares 6,865,921 6,865,921 - 6,970,631 (104,710)
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)$22.52 $22.78 $(0.26) $20.22 $2.30
Book value per share (GAAP)$24.04 $24.31 $(0.27) $21.74 $2.30
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED):As of
Summarized Consolidated Balance SheetsJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
Total cash and cash equivalents$42,475 $41,810 $38,278 $41,665 $37,468
Total investment securities 249,788 336,317 330,683 318,075 309,027
Total loans held for sale 63,142 48,783 44,281 60,462 188,031
Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,691,289 1,598,440 1,582,940 1,474,544 1,267,816
Loan servicing rights 64,139 65,045 65,598 67,194 69,039
Total assets 2,260,421 2,239,606 2,196,919 2,093,725 2,006,666
Retail deposits$1,245,534 $1,206,154 $1,211,677 $1,223,330 $1,186,582
Brokered deposits 414,231 336,728 326,164 292,504 159,125
Total deposits 1,659,765 1,542,882 1,537,841 1,515,834 1,345,707
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 345,000 437,795 377,643 307,303 404,098
Common stock and additional paid-in capital$27,518 $27,443 $27,425 $26,848 $27,236
Retained earnings - substantially restricted 168,015 166,652 163,890 161,927 161,438
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (17,565) (14,199) (19,000) (27,079) (12,560)
Unearned stock compensation (1,113) (1,211) (1,361) (969) (1,075)
Less treasury stock, at cost (11,787) (11,787) (10,810) (9,162) (5,826)
Total stockholders' equity 165,068 166,898 160,144 151,565 169,213
Outstanding common shares 6,865,921 6,865,921 6,917,921 6,970,631 7,110,706
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Statements of IncomeJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
Total interest income$26,798 $24,811 $23,483 $21,152 $18,479
Total interest expense 11,933 9,899 7,222 4,327 2,568
Net interest income 14,865 14,912 16,261 16,825 15,911
Provision for loan losses 441 372 984 880 532
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,424 14,540 15,277 15,945 15,379
Total noninterest income 7,196 7,516 5,188 4,531 10,033
Total noninterest expense 18,965 17,999 17,511 19,514 22,835
Income before income taxes 2,655 4,057 2,954 962 2,577
Income tax expense (benefit) 331 333 83 (446) (61)
Net income$2,324 $3,724 $2,871 $1,408 $2,638
Net income per share, basic$0.34 $0.54 $0.42 $0.20 $0.37
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 6,816,608 6,842,897 6,915,909 6,988,873 7,073,204
Net income per share, diluted$0.34 $0.54 $0.41 $0.20 $0.37
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,819,748 6,881,496 6,972,055 7,056,138 7,145,288
Three Months Ended
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
Consolidated Performance Ratios (annualized) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
Return on average assets 0.41% 0.68% 0.54% 0.28% 0.55%
Return on average equity 5.60% 9.15% 7.50% 3.30% 6.06%
Return on average common stockholders' equity 5.60% 9.15% 7.50% 3.30% 6.06%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 2.94% 3.06% 3.41% 3.75% 3.77%
Efficiency ratio 85.97% 80.25% 81.64% 91.37% 88.02%
As of or for the Three Months Ended
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans 0.69% 0.77% 0.72% 0.73% 0.77%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.62% 0.67% 0.64% 0.65% 0.63%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 0.99% 1.02% 1.01% 1.03% 1.17%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 143.83% 132.20% 139.55% 141.49% 151.59%
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans 0.00% -0.00% 0.02% 0.03% 0.00%
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended
Segmented Statements of Income InformationJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
Core Banking Segment:
Net interest income$13,407 $13,632 $15,008 $14,994 $13,848
Provision for loan losses 880 422 701 769 910
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,527 13,210 14,307 14,225 12,938
Noninterest income 1,965 1,733 1,928 1,808 2,379
Noninterest expense 11,010 10,651 9,797 10,499 10,187
Income before income taxes 3,482 4,292 6,438 5,534 5,130
Income tax expense 561 401 946 735 568
Net income$2,921 $3,891 $5,492 $4,799 $4,562
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):
Net interest income$1,098 $1,093 $995 $1,182 $1,449
Provision (credit) for loan losses (439) (50) 283 111 (378)
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 1,537 1,143 712 1,071 1,827
Noninterest income 580 1,636 754 480 584
Noninterest expense 2,107 2,662 1,924 1,891 2,341
Income (loss) before income taxes 10 117 (458) (340) 70
Income tax expense (benefit) (21) 20 (107) (123) 26
Net income (loss)$31 $97 $(351) $(217) $44
Mortgage Banking Segment:
Net interest income 360 $187 $258 $649 $614
Provision for loan losses - - - - -
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 360 187 258 649 614
Noninterest income 4,651 4,147 2,506 2,243 7,070
Noninterest expense 5,848 4,686 5,790 7,124 10,307
Loss before income taxes (837) (352) (3,026) (4,232) (2,623)
Income tax benefit (209) (88) (756) (1,058) (655)
Net loss$(628) $(264) $(2,270) $(3,174) $(1,968)
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended
Segmented Statements of Income InformationJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment
Net income per share, basic - Core Banking$0.43 $0.57 $0.80 $0.68 $0.64
Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2) - 0.01 (0.05) (0.03) 0.01
Net loss per share, basic - Mortgage Banking (0.09) (0.04) (0.33) (0.45) (0.28)
Total net income per share, basic$0.34 $0.54 $0.42 $0.20 $0.37
Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment
Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking$0.43 $0.57 $0.79 $0.68 $0.64
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2) - 0.01 (0.05) (0.03) 0.01
Net loss per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking (0.09) (0.04) (0.33) (0.45) (0.28)
Total net income per share, diluted$0.34 $0.54 $0.41 $0.20 $0.37
Return on Average Assets by Segment (annualized)
Core Banking 0.61% 0.85% 1.17% 1.08% 1.12%
SBA Lending 0.15% 0.42% (1.38%) (0.85%) 0.17%
Mortgage Banking (2.24%) (1.14%) (9.31%) (9.44%) (4.50%)
Efficiency Ratio by Segment (annualized)
Core Banking 71.62% 69.32% 57.85% 62.49% 62.78%
SBA Lending 125.57% 97.54% 110.01% 113.78% 115.15%
Mortgage Banking 116.70% 108.12% 209.48% 246.33% 134.14%
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended
Noninterest Expense Detail by SegmentJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(In thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
Core Banking Segment:
Compensation (3)$4,978 $5,578 $5,275 $4,444 $5,995 $1,017
Occupancy 1,738 1,401 1,443 1,374 1,412 -$326
Advertising 334 298 213 272 284 -$50
Other 3,960 3,374 2,866 4,409 2,496 -$1,464
Total Noninterest Expense$11,010 $10,651 $9,797 $10,499 $10,187
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):
Compensation$1,803 $1,800 $1,622 $1,690 $1,619 -$184
Occupancy 70 70 54 41 60 -$10
Advertising 11 8 2 8 3 -$8
Other 223 784 246 152 659 $436
Total Noninterest Expense$2,107 $2,662 $1,924 $1,891 $2,341
Mortgage Banking Segment:
Compensation (3)$4,357 $3,029 $3,788 $5,091 $7,601 $3,244
Occupancy 469 449 363 491 597 $128
Advertising 191 213 203 319 519 $328
Other 831 995 1,436 1,223 1,590 $759
Total Noninterest Expense$5,848 $4,686 $5,790 $7,124 $10,307
(3) Compensation includes increases for Core Banking and corresponding decreases for Mortgage $4,077
Banking segment that represent intersegment allocations for loans originated by the -$208
Mortgage Banking segment to be held for investment in the Core Banking loan portfolio of:$1,440 $1,328 $1,192 $945 $1,164 $270
-$269
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
Mortgage Banking Noninterest Expense Fixed vs. Variable 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
(In thousands)
Noninterest Expense - Fixed Expenses$3,715 $3,513 $4,561 $5,724 $6,989
Noninterest Expense - Variable Expenses (4) 2,133 1,173 1,229 1,400 3,318
Total Noninterest Expense$5,848 12,202$4,686 12,202$5,790 12,202$7,124 12,202$10,307
Three Months Ended
SBA Lending (Q2) DataJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(In thousands, except percentage data) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA$7,721 $15,337 $11,293 $3,772 $5,364
Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA$780 $1,293 $936 $393 $592
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA 10.10% 8.43% 8.29% 10.42% 11.04%
Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (5)$497 $907 $775 $249 $486
Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA 6.44% 5.91% 6.86% 6.60% 9.06%
Three Months Ended
Mortgage Banking DataJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(In thousands, except percentage data) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
Mortgage originations for sale in the secondary market$199,601 $115,011 $77,605 $185,981 $421,426
Mortgage sales$185,557 $99,711 $96,177 $241,804 $426,200
Gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking (6)$3,570 $2,308 $1,217 $2,630 $7,419
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking 1.92% 2.31% 1.27% 1.09% 1.74%
Mortgage banking income (7)$4,668 $4,149 $2,496 $2,246 $7,093
(4) Variable expenses include incentive compensation and advertising expenses.
(5) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment.
(6) Inclusive of gains on capitalized mortgage servicing rights, realized hedging gains and loan fees, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses.
(7) Inclusive of loan fees, servicing income, gains or losses on mortgage servicing rights, fair value adjustments and gains or losses on derivative instruments, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses.
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance SheetsJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(In thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
Interest-earning assets
Average balances:
Interest-bearing deposits with banks$20,661 $27,649 $19,379 $28,318 $25,068
Loans, excluding PPP loans 1,719,733 1,621,147 1,583,182 1,479,167 1,385,637
Investment securities - taxable 109,319 110,373 111,936 94,836 103,536
Investment securities - nontaxable 234,118 242,530 241,504 230,312 202,534
FRB and FHLB stock 24,509 23,289 20,063 19,890 18,691
Total interest-earning assets$2,108,340 $2,024,988 $1,976,064 $1,852,523 $1,735,466
Interest income (tax equivalent basis):
Interest-bearing deposits with banks$267 $192 $144 $97 $37
Loans 23,279 21,339 20,222 18,029 15,965
Investment securities - taxable 984 957 955 740 769
Investment securities - nontaxable 2,456 2,533 2,505 2,352 1,987
FRB and FHLB stock 423 364 220 265 169
Total interest income (tax equivalent basis)$27,409 $25,385 $24,046 $21,483 $18,927
Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 5.17% 2.78% 2.97% 1.37% 0.59%
Loans 5.41% 5.27% 5.11% 4.88% 4.61%
Investment securities - taxable 3.60% 3.47% 3.41% 3.12% 2.97%
Investment securities - nontaxable 4.20% 4.18% 4.15% 4.08% 3.92%
FRB and FHLB stock 6.90% 6.25% 4.39% 5.33% 3.62%
Total interest-earning assets 5.20% 5.01% 4.87% 4.64% 4.36%
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance SheetsJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(In thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
Interest-bearing liabilities
Average balances:
Interest-bearing deposits$1,278,776 $1,251,080 $1,213,419 $1,125,659 $998,868
Fed funds purchased 11 - - - -
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 434,182 374,593 311,146 301,027 325,460
Subordinated debt and other borrowings 49,339 50,293 88,304 50,179 50,152
Total interest-bearing liabilities$1,762,308 $1,675,966 $1,612,869 $1,476,865 $1,374,480
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing deposits$7,791 $6,265 $4,158 $2,306 $1,047
Fed funds purchased - - - - -
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 3,446 2,915 1,919 1,111 811
Subordinated debt and other borrowings 696 719 1,145 714 710
Total interest expense$11,933 $9,899 $7,222 $4,131 $2,568
Weighted average cost (annualized):
Interest-bearing deposits 2.44% 2.00% 1.37% 0.82% 0.42%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 3.17% 3.11% 2.47% 1.48% 1.00%
Subordinated debt and other borrowings 5.64% 5.72% 5.19% 5.69% 5.66%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.71% 2.36% 1.79% 1.12% 0.75%
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis) 15,476 15,486 16,824 17,352 16,359
Less: taxable equivalent adjustment (611) (574) (563) (527) (448)
Net interest income 14,865 14,912 16,261 16,825 15,911
Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 2.49% 2.65% 3.08% 3.52% 3.61%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 2.94% 3.06% 3.41% 3.75% 3.77%


