Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.: Eos Energy Enterprises Provides Preliminary Results & Issues Statement Regarding Its Customer Commitments and Backlog

EDISON, N.J., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the "Company"), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced that it expects to record revenue of $0.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as the Company transitions manufacturing to the Eos Z3 battery, with expected second quarter gross margin to improve by 20% to 50% over the prior quarter, cash balance (excluding restricted cash) of $23.2 million as of June 30, 2023, and booked orders of $86.9 million for the first half of 2023.



The Company also issues the following response to statements made about its customer backlog in external reports, republished and amplified on social media, regarding two of the Company's customers:

International Electric Power, LLC ("IEP"), who was referred to as a "dubious counterparty", has partnered with Eos since 2020 to co-develop two energy projects in Texas, with Eos providing upfront funding that was repaid when the project secured financing. The first of these projects is currently scheduled to break ground later this summer with product shipments expected in 2023.

The report also referred to legal proceedings involving multiple Bridgelink legal entities. The Company believes that its customer, Bridgelink Commodities, LLC, is a separate legal entity which is not implicated in the legal matters highlighted in today's statements. This customer, representing 45% of the Company's backlog, reconfirmed today that it continues to build pipeline and is actively seeking financing for energy storage projects covered by Eos's multi-year Master Supply Agreement.

Eos' commercial pipeline remains strong and continues to grow in line with independent third party market forecasts. The Company believes its long-term business fundamentals are strongly supported by the secular shift occurring in the energy industry requiring long duration energy storage.

The Company continues to progress through the Department of Energy (DOE) Loan Programs Office's (LPO) process for its Title XVII loan and is awaiting a conditional approval decision which may be taking longer due to changes from the recent Interim Final Rule announced in May. If approved, the conditional commitment would be the result of a thorough and rigorous due diligence program conducted by the LPO and multiple external industry experts to evaluate the Company's technology and its ability to meet certain market and financial expectations.

The Eos Z3 transition is fully underway, and the first semi-automated battery manufacturing line is installed and ready to start commercial production. Eos Z3 batteries utilize the same chemistry, which has over 3 million cycles, that incorporates a new mechanical design aimed at improving performance, lowering cost and increasing manufacturability. The Company expects to deliver its first customer orders from this line in the third quarter. Eos's progression to the Z3 battery incorporates valuable lessons learned from the past 15 years into a new system design which the Company expects to result in efficiencies as it develops its new state-of-the-art manufacturing line.

Eos will release its full second quarter 2023 financial results after the U.S. market closes on August 14, 2023. A conference call to discuss its results will take place the following morning on August 15 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at https://investors.eose.com. To access the call by phone, please register in advance using this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details via email upon registration. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Eos' investor relations website for twelve months following the live presentation. The webcast replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on August 15, 2023, and can be accessed by visiting https://investors.eose.com/events-and-presentations.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable-and manufactured in the U.S-it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.

