BIGBANK AS: Bigbank's Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 2023

Bigbank's loan portfolio grew by 89 million euros (+6%) in Q2 and by 162 million euros (+12%) in H1, increasing to a record 1.5 billion euros. The home loan portfolio grew by 23 million euros (+9%) to 269 million euros, the corporate loan portfolio increased by 37 million euros (+7%) to 550 million euros and the consumer loan portfolio grew by 19 million euros (+3%) to 693 million euros during the quarter. Compared to Q2 2022, the gross loan portfolio increased by 390 million euros (+35%).

The quality of the loan portfolio remained high in Q2 with just 1.3% of loans over 90 days past due at the reporting date.

The deposit portfolio grew by 100 million euros (+7%) during the quarter and by 231 million euros (17%) during the half year, increasing to 1.6 billion euros. Compared to H1 2022, the deposit portfolio grew by 430 million euros (+37%). The term deposit portfolio increased by 136 million euros (+18%) to 877 million euros and the savings deposit portfolio grew by 94 million euros (+15%) to 721 million euros in H1 2023.

Bigbank earned a net profit of 17.0 million euros in H1 2023, which is 2.9 million euros (+21%) more than in H1 2022 when net profit was 14.1 million euros. Net profit for Q2 2023 was 7.4 million euros, which is 4% less than a year earlier when Bigbank delivered a net profit of 7.7 million euros.

Profit before loss allowances and income tax for H1 was 28.9 million euros, up 6.2 million euros on the same period last year. Expenses on credit loss allowances in the same period were 9.0 million euros. Due to significant growth in the loan portfolio, expenses on loss allowances increased by 2.4 million euros (+36%) compared to H1 2022.

Net interest income for H1 was 46.7 million euros, exceeding the figure for the same period in 2022 (39.7 million euros) by 7.0 million euros. Net interest income for Q2 was 24.2 million euros, which is 3.6 million euros higher than in Q2 2022.

The Group's investment property portfolio, which includes both agricultural land and commercial real estate, stood at 45.5 million euros at the end of the quarter. Compared to the end of Q1, the investment property portfolio decreased by 1.0 million euros.

Income statement, in thousands of euros Q2 2023 Q2 2022 6M 2023 6M 2022 Net interest income 24,181 20,623 46,700 39,742 Net fee and commission income 2,046 1,841 4,019 3,620 Net income (loss) on financial assets 439 -210 1,011 -320 Net other operating income -536 -86 -653 -178 Total net operating income 26,130 22,168 51,077 42,864 Salaries and associated charges -5,963 -5,252 -11,615 -10,179 Administrative expenses -3,790 -4,175 -7,313 -8,060 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment -1,347 -915 -2,360 -1,796 Other gains (losses) -966 -121 -961 -131 Total expenses -12,066 -10,463 -22,249 -20,166 Profit before loss allowances 14,064 11,705 28,828 22,698 Net loss allowances on loans and financial investments -5,053 -2,795 -8,962 -6,558 Profit before income tax 9,011 8,910 19,866 16,140 Income tax expense -1,169 -993 -2,282 -1,762 Profit for the period from continuing operations 7,842 7,917 17,584 14,378 Loss from discontinued operations -497 -239 -618 -316 Profit for the period 7,345 7,678 16,966 14,062

Statement of financial position, in thousands of euros 30 June 2023 31 March 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 June 2022 Cash and cash equivalents 297,194 258,316 173,447 173,611 Debt securities at FVOCI 14,877 18,531 19,213 46,065 Loans to customers 1,512,110 1,422,702 1,349,811 1,114,146 Other assets 91,116 104,985 103,918 101,584 Total assets 1,915,297 1,804,534 1,646,389 1,435,406 Customer deposits and loans received 1,607,328 1,507,115 1,376,934 1,204,918 Subordinated notes 66,014 62,908 40,113 20,023 Other liabilities 17,066 17,310 15,912 17,449 Total liabilities 1,690,408 1,587,333 1,432,959 1,242,390 Equity 224,889 217,201 213,430 193,016 Total liabilities and equity 1,915,297 1,804,534 1,646,389 1,435,406

Commentary by Martin Länts, chairman of the management board of Bigbank AS:

"Despite the uncertainties in the external environment and the ongoing rise in interest rates, Bigbank delivered excellent financial results and strong growth in the loan and deposit portfolios in the first half of 2023. The loan portfolio grew vigorously across all product categories and the deposit portfolio expanded as anticipated, supported by our policy of leading the way in paying fair deposit interest.

Sales of corporate loans and leases in the second quarter extended to 101 million euros with sales of corporate loans increasing by 83% compared to the first quarter. There has also been a notable change in the sales structure. While a year earlier corporate loans were mostly taken for housing development, this year the largest share of corporate loans has been taken to build production or warehouse facilities for own use and to develop commercial real estate in order to earn long-term income.

In addition to successful sales of corporate loans and leases, there is a positive trend in the sales of home loans. A continuously growing home loan portfolio reflects that customers trust us as reliable partners in financing their homes and confirms that we have been able to offer them better terms than our competitors.

The financing of Bigbank's operations in the second quarter was supported by the issue of bonds qualifying as additional own funds (AT1 capital) in a private placement by which we raised 3.39 million euros of additional capital. I am deeply grateful to all our investors for their trust and support.

Bigbank passed an important milestone in the second quarter - in May we relocated our head office to a new building at Narva mnt 11 in Tallinn, which also houses the Estonian National Library. We hope that the spacious and modern new premises will provide our people with additional motivation to continue contributing to Bigbank's growth plans."

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu) is an Estonian capital-based bank specialising in loans and deposits for private and business customers. In addition to operations in Estonia, the bank has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Bulgaria and offers its products on a cross-border basis in Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands. Bigbank's total assets exceed 1.9 billion euros.

