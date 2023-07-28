PayPoint plc: Trading update for the three months ended 30 June 2023

PayPoint Plc

Trading update for the three months ended 30 June 20231

28 July 2023

A positive quarter across the PayPoint Group with further revenue growth and strategic progress delivered

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive of PayPoint Plc, said:

"This has been another positive quarter for the PayPoint Group where we have delivered further net revenue growth across the Group and continued the strong performance seen in FY23. Our enhanced platform and expanded capabilities across the Group, combined with our business-wide partnership philosophy and intensity of execution, give the Board confidence in delivering further progress in the year and meeting expectations.

In Shopping, our enhanced retailer proposition has continued to drive further value and opportunities to earn for our retailer partners, with more FMCG campaigns delivered, the further rollout of Counter Cash and our Net Promoter Score moving from negative to positive. Our sales momentum across the Group has also continued to grow in the quarter across both Handepay and PayPoint, with strong site growth in our EVO card processing estate driven by further proposition enhancements, including EPoS and loyalty, and supported by positive results from our increased focus on customer retention.

In E-commerce, the positive momentum built in FY23 has continued, with strong volumes delivered over the quarter and detailed plans in place with all our carrier partners to drive further growth. We have seen excellent volumes in Vinted parcels, which is being supported by the expansion of Zebra printers into more stores and the launch of our new Store to Store service in partnership with Yodel.

In Payments and Banking, our integrated digital payments platform, MultiPay, continues to deliver positive revenue and transaction growth, with two major new clients in Housing launched in the quarter. Our Open Banking solutions continue to attract strong demand, delivered in partnership with OBConnect, with 13 clients signed for Confirmation of Payee services, Ovo becoming our first client live for Payment Information Services (PISP) and both Ovo and Citizens Advice signed up for Account Information Services (AIS).

In Love2shop, there has been growing momentum over the quarter in Love2shop Business, with a strong pipeline of new clients and a positive performance and retention of existing clients delivered. Park Christmas Savings is on track for a return to growth this year, supported by an enhanced proposition, increased agent engagement and reinforcing the important role this service can play in helping consumers budget during the current economic challenges. We were also delighted to launch our partnership with The Fed (Federation of Independent Retailers) to create a network of 1,500 Super Agents over the coming months for the Christmas 2024 savings season.

Our compelling characteristics of strong cash flow and resilient earnings remain constant, and our materially enhanced platform is positioned to deliver sustainable and profitable growth for our shareholders, and further progress in the delivery of these objectives in the current year."

HIGHLIGHTS

Positive performance across the Group

PayPoint Group

Group net revenue increased by 19.7% in the quarter to £35.8 million (Q1 FY23: £29.9 million)

Shopping

Shopping divisional net revenue increased by 3.4% to £15.8 million (Q1 FY23: £15.3 million), driven by the growth of our PayPoint One estate, the annual RPI increase and further enhancements to our retailer and SME propositions.

Retail services net revenue increased by 5.3% to £7.8 million (Q1 FY23: £7.4 million), reflecting growth in the number of revenue-generating PayPoint One sites to 18,612 (31 March 2023: 18,453) and the impact of the annual RPI increase

Card payment net revenue increased by 1.5% to £8.0 million (Q1 FY23: £7.8m), with further enhancements to our Handepay proposition delivered, including EPoS, loyalty and legal support, as well as positive results from our increased focus on customer retention driven by AI and data analytics

Card payment sites in the Handepay EVO estate grew strongly to 18,941 (31 March 2023: 18,397) driven by the enhanced proposition, expanded range of features delivered via our Android terminal and the increased optimisation of our sales and retention efforts

Strong quarter of FMCG activity, leveraging our consumer engagement solution, PayPoint Engage, and partnering with Coca-Cola, Amazon, AG Barr and JTI

Positive progress on retailer partner Net Promoter Score, moving from negative to positive, driven by our enhanced proposition and additional value and opportunities to earn delivered over the past year

UK retail network increased to 28,489 sites (31 March 2023: 28,478), with 70.0% in independent retailer partners and 30.0% in multiple retail groups

E-commerce

E-commerce divisional net revenue increased strongly by 65.9% to £2.4 million (Q1 FY23: £1.4 million) and transactions grew by 68.4% to 19.2 million (Q1 FY23: 11.4 million) through our e-commerce technology platform, Collect+.

Excellent transaction volumes driven by continued growth in Vinted, the launch of Consumer Send for FedEx and an increase in Amazon sites to 7,109 in time for Prime Day 2023

Store to store service launched for Yodel/Vinted, averaging circa 100k parcels per week

New partnership launched with OOHPod in Northern Ireland, enabling Yodel Click & Collect customers to have their parcels delivered to secure lockers when checking out online

Zebra printer expansion plans underway to rollout a further 2,000 devices ahead of Christmas Peak 2023

Payments & Banking

Payments & Banking divisional net revenue decreased by 5.8% to £12.4 million (Q1 FY23: £13.1 million), driven by continued growth in digital transactions, but offset by a reduction in cash bill payments as consumer behaviour has adjusted following the end of government support schemes.

Continued digital payments growth to 12.3 million transactions (Q1 FY23: 11.0 million) and net revenue increasing by 14.7% to £3.4 million (Q1 FY23: £2.9 million)

Further client wins for our integrated digital payments platform, MultiPay, and Open Banking services: 2 major new clients in Housing (Network Homes and POBL), first Open Banking client live for PISP (Ovo), 2 clients signed for AIS services (Ovo and Citizens Advice) and 13 clients signed for Confirmation of Payee. In addition, we successfully tendered for the new government framework (DPS) through the Crown Commercial Service.

Over £263 million of Energy Bills Support Scheme vouchers were redeemed across PayPoint's extensive network of over 28,000 retailer partners by the end of the government support scheme in June 2023, providing a £400 payment to households across the UK, leveraging our Cash Out digital capability

Cash through to digital net revenue decreased slightly by 4.5% to £1.7 million (Q1 FY23: £1.8 million) and transactions decreased to 2.1 million (Q1 FY23: 2.2 million). In addition to the range of digital brands we work with, we are launching new partnerships with neo-banks, including JPMorgan Chase, enabling withdrawals and deposits across our extensive network of retailer partners

Cash payments net revenue decreased by 13.2% to £7.3 million (Q1 FY23: £8.4 million) and transactions decreasing by 17.1% to 35.8 million (Q1 FY23: 43.2 million), with growth seen in housing and a stable performance in mobile top ups, but offset by a reduction in energy transactions





Love2shop

Love2shop divisional net revenue of £5.2 million, driven by positive performance in Love2shop Business and continued momentum in Park Christmas Savings as it returns to growth.

Love2shop Business growing momentum over the quarter, with building pipeline of new clients, strong retention and performance of existing clients and reshaped Business Development team to focus on small/medium accounts and drive opportunities ahead of seasonal peak

Park Christmas Savings on track to return to growth for first time since 2018, with an enhanced proposition bringing more choice, partner offers and value for customers and increased engagement activity with Agents leading to improved saver retention

Partnership launched with the Fed (Federation of Independent Retailers) to create a Super Agent network of 1,500 stores within the PayPoint retailer partner network, with pilot launched in June 2023 to test appetite, review tools and best practices ahead of rollout over the summer

8 new partners onboarded to our multi-retailer products to ensure our products continue to offer choice and flexibility, including B&Q, WHSmith, Robert Dyas and Matalan

BALANCE SHEET AS AT 30 JUNE 2023

The Group had net corporate debt of £74.8 million (31 March 2023: £72.4 million) comprising cash balances of £14.7 million (31 March 2023: £22.0 million), less loans and borrowings of £89.5 million (31 March 2023: £94.4 million).

DIVIDEND

The Board have declared an increased dividend of 18.6 pence per share, consistent with our progressive dividend policy, and representing an increase of 3.3% vs the final dividend declared on 26 May 2022 of 18.0 pence per share. The dividend is payable in equal instalments of 9.3 pence per share on 1 September 2023 and 22 September 2023

