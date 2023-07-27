DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FirstSun Capital Bancorp ("FirstSun") (OTCQX: FSUN) reported net income of $28.0 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. Earnings per diluted share were $1.11 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $0.02 for the second quarter of 2022. Earnings for the second quarter of 2022 were impacted by $16.8 million of merger costs, net of tax, or $0.66 per diluted share.

Neal Arnold, FirstSun's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, " We are very pleased with our record earnings this quarter and our continued strong results driven by our well diversified business mix. Highlights this quarter include a net interest margin of 4.24%, along with growth in both loans and deposits. We believe our growth amidst the difficult banking environment, including declining deposit trends and rising funding costs, will position us uniquely among our peers. Additionally, with growing concern about economic uncertainty and rising commercial real estate pressures, we are heartened by the vitality of the Southwest region that we operate in and our lower exposure to commercial real estate relative to our peers. Further, we believe our strong capital base, our granular deposit base, our securities portfolio positioning, our loan portfolio credit quality and our overall asset sensitive profile provides us with the flexibility to continue to deliver responsible growth in this slowing economic environment."

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Net income totaled $28.0 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2023, compared to $26.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, during the prior quarter. The return on average total assets was 1.49% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 1.44% in the prior quarter, and the return on average stockholders' equity was 13.54% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 13.37% in the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $73.8 million during the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $0.3 million compared to the prior quarter. Our net interest margin decreased 15 basis points to 4.24% compared to the prior quarter. Results in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter, were driven by an increase of 52 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase of 24 basis points in yield on earning assets.

Average loans increased by $0.2 billion in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter. Loan yield increased by 25 basis points to 6.13% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to the rising interest rate environment and its impact on variable rate loans in the loan portfolio and higher yields on new originations. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $0.2 billion in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter. Total cost of deposits increased by 55 basis points to 1.94% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in deposit pricing as a result of the elevated interest rate environment and higher mix of certificates of deposits. Average FHLB borrowings increased $18.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter. The cost of FHLB borrowings increased by 51 basis points to 5.19% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to the rising interest rate environment.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses totaled $4.4 million during the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.1 million from $3.4 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to loan growth and deterioration on a specific customer relationship in our loan portfolio.

Net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2023 were $0.7 million, resulting in an annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans of 0.05%, compared to net charge-offs of $0.1 million, resulting in an annualized ratio of net-charge offs to average loans of 0.00% in the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.26% at June 30, 2023, an increase of three basis points from the prior quarter.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 1.00% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.51% at March 31, 2023.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $24.3 million during the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $5.4 million from the prior quarter. Mortgage banking income increased $4.2 million during the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in fair value of our mortgage servicing rights portfolio. Total originations of mortgage loans held-for-sale were $236.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, or an increase of $38.4 million from the prior quarter. Other noninterest income increased $0.7 million during the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in loan syndication fees and customer accommodation swap fees. Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue was 24.8%, an increase of 4.4% from the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $58.0 million during the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.8 million from the prior quarter. Amortization of intangible assets increased $1.0 million from the prior quarter. Data processing and insurance expenses increased by $0.9 million and $0.7 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a $1.0 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits from the prior quarter primarily due to higher benefit costs generally incurred in the first quarter of each year.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2023 was 59.15% compared to 60.47% in the prior quarter.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate was 21.5% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 21.4% in the prior quarter.

Loans

Total loans were $6.2 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $6.1 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $94.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, or 6.2% on an annualized basis, resulting primarily from growth in commercial and industrial and residential real estate balances.

Deposits

Average deposits were $6.0 billion for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $5.8 billion for the prior quarter, an increase of $140.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, or 9.7% on an annualized basis. Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts represented 27.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2023 and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 100.1% at June 30, 2023.

The ratio of total uninsured deposits to total deposits was estimated to be 32.5% at June 30, 2023, compared to 35.8% at March 31, 2023. The ratio of total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to total deposits was estimated to be 24.1% at June 30, 2023, compared to 26.4% at March 31, 2023.1

1 Uninsured deposits and uninsured and uncollateralized deposits are reported for our wholly-owned subsidiary Sunflower Bank, N.A.

Capital

Capital ratios remain strong and above "well-capitalized" thresholds. As of June 30, 2023, our common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.40%, total risk-based capital ratio was 12.52% and tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.00%. Book value per common share was $33.02 at June 30, 2023, an increase of $0.96 from March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $28.76 at June 30, 2023, an increase of $1.04 from March 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release (including the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section) contains financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). FirstSun management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of FirstSun's performance and the efficiency of its operations. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant items in the current period. FirstSun believes a meaningful analysis of its financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying that performance. FirstSun management believes investors may find these non-GAAP financial measures useful. These non-GAAP financial measures, however, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Below is a listing of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release:

Tangible common stockholders' equity;

Tangible assets;

Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets;

Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets, reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax;

Tangible book value per common share;

Net income excluding merger costs;

Return on average total assets excluding merger costs;

Return on average stockholders' equity excluding merger costs;

Efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses;

Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related costs; and

Fully tax equivalent ("FTE") net interest income and net interest margin on FTE basis.

The tables beginning within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure contained in this press release to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is the financial holding company for Sunflower Bank, N.A., which operates as Sunflower Bank, First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage. Sunflower Bank provides a full range of relationship-focused services to meet personal, business and wealth management financial objectives, with a branch network in five states and mortgage capabilities in 43 states. FirstSun had total consolidated assets of $7.8 billion as of June 30, 2023.

First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage are divisions of Sunflower Bank, N.A. To learn more, visit ir.firstsuncb.com, SunflowerBank.com, FirstNational1870.com or GuardianMortgageOnline.com.

Summary Data:

As of and for the quarter ended As of and for the six months ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net interest income $ 73,835 $ 74,117 $ 58,585 $ 147,952 $ 99,870 Provision for credit losses 4,422 3,360 5,000 7,782 8,700 Noninterest income 24,290 18,931 22,302 43,221 45,995 Noninterest expense 58,043 56,266 75,668 114,309 128,135 Income before income taxes 35,660 33,422 219 69,082 9,030 Provision for income taxes 7,654 7,141 (211 ) 14,795 931 Net income 28,006 26,281 430 54,287 8,099 Net income, excluding merger costs (1) 28,006 26,281 17,208 54,287 25,130 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.11 $ 1.03 $ 0.02 $ 2.14 $ 0.36 Diluted earnings per share, excluding merger costs (1) $ 1.11 $ 1.03 $ 0.68 $ 2.14 $ 1.13 Return on average total assets 1.49 % 1.44 % 0.02 % 1.46 % 0.25 % Return on average total assets, excluding merger costs (1) 1.49 % 1.44 % 0.96 % 1.46 % 0.78 % Return on average stockholders' equity 13.54 % 13.37 % 0.23 % 13.46 % 2.54 % Return on average stockholders' equity, excluding merger costs (1) 13.54 % 13.37 % 9.19 % 13.46 % 7.89 % Net interest margin 4.24 % 4.39 % 3.56 % 4.31 % 3.34 % Net interest margin (FTE basis) (1) 4.32 % 4.46 % 3.64 % 4.39 % 3.43 % Efficiency ratio 59.15 % 60.47 % 93.55 % 59.79 % 87.84 % Efficiency ratio, excluding merger related expenses (1) 59.15 % 60.47 % 70.74 % 59.79 % 74.99 % Noninterest income to total revenue 24.8 % 20.3 % 27.6 % 22.6 % 31.5 % Total assets $ 7,797,344 $ 7,610,456 $ 7,060,692 $ 7,797,344 $ 7,060,692 Total loans held-for-sale 56,350 66,255 61,253 56,350 61,253 Total loans held-for-investment 6,155,090 6,060,975 5,387,928 6,155,090 5,387,928 Total deposits 6,150,418 5,994,266 5,933,022 6,150,418 5,933,022 Total stockholders' equity 823,635 799,050 727,542 823,635 727,542 Period end loan-to-deposit ratio 100.1 % 101.1 % 90.8 % 100.1 % 90.8 % Book value per common share $ 33.02 $ 32.06 $ 29.28 $ 33.02 $ 29.28 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 28.76 $ 27.72 $ 24.76 $ 28.76 $ 24.76 (1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited):

As of and for the quarter ended As of and for the six months ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Total interest income $ 102,032 $ 94,903 $ 63,228 $ 196,935 $ 107,889 Total interest expense 28,197 20,786 4,643 48,983 8,019 Net interest income 73,835 74,117 58,585 147,952 99,870 Provision for credit losses 4,422 3,360 5,000 7,782 8,700 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 69,413 70,757 53,585 140,170 91,170 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 5,358 5,015 4,379 10,373 8,304 Credit and debit card fees 3,057 2,981 2,990 6,038 5,405 Trust and investment advisory fees 1,478 1,461 1,909 2,939 3,856 Mortgage banking income, net 11,659 7,429 11,671 19,088 26,232 Other noninterest income 2,738 2,045 1,353 4,783 2,198 Total noninterest income 24,290 18,931 22,302 43,221 45,995 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 34,056 35,049 35,248 69,105 69,473 Occupancy and equipment 7,948 8,174 7,753 16,122 14,586 Amortization of intangible assets 2,050 1,044 935 3,094 1,262 Merger related expenses - - 18,448 - 18,751 Other noninterest expenses 13,989 11,999 13,284 25,988 24,063 Total noninterest expense 58,043 56,266 75,668 114,309 128,135 Income before income taxes 35,660 33,422 219 69,082 9,030 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 7,654 7,141 (211 ) 14,795 931 Net income $ 28,006 $ 26,281 $ 430 $ 54,287 $ 8,099 Earnings per share - basic $ 1.12 $ 1.05 $ 0.02 $ 2.18 $ 0.38 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.11 $ 1.03 $ 0.02 $ 2.14 $ 0.36

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of (Unaudited):

($ in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 492,735 $ 388,349 $ 510,701 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 515,956 532,650 578,751 Securities held-to-maturity 37,883 38,470 39,803 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 56,350 66,255 61,253 Loans 6,155,090 6,060,975 5,387,928 Allowance for credit losses (77,362 ) (74,459 ) (56,077 ) Loans, net 6,077,728 5,986,516 5,331,851 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 78,390 73,424 66,047 Premises and equipment, net 84,483 86,430 89,674 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets, net 10,139 6,358 5,391 Goodwill 93,483 93,483 93,483 Intangible assets, net 12,712 14,762 18,760 All other assets 337,485 323,759 264,978 Total assets $ 7,797,344 $ 7,610,456 $ 7,060,692 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts $ 1,667,247 $ 1,764,440 $ 1,942,078 Interest-bearing deposit accounts: Interest-bearing demand accounts 379,779 238,658 165,287 Savings accounts and money market accounts 2,441,349 2,705,315 3,204,704 NOW accounts 48,270 45,192 50,126 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,613,773 1,240,661 570,827 Total deposits 6,150,418 5,994,266 5,933,022 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 32,861 31,645 70,838 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 570,585 577,285 159,968 Other borrowings 80,511 80,373 79,959 Other liabilities 139,334 127,837 89,363 Total liabilities 6,973,709 6,811,406 6,333,150 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - - Common stock 2 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 461,856 461,174 460,263 Retained earnings 408,276 380,270 306,714 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (46,499 ) (42,396 ) (39,437 ) Total stockholders' equity 823,635 799,050 727,542 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,797,344 $ 7,610,456 $ 7,060,692

Share Data as of and for the periods ended:

As of and for the quarter ended As of and for the six months ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 24,933,664 24,923,259 24,760,282 24,928,485 21,570,924 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 25,206,359 25,487,582 25,458,311 25,368,702 22,195,814 Period end common shares outstanding 24,941,468 24,920,984 24,850,954 24,941,468 24,850,954 Book value per common share $ 33.02 $ 32.06 $ 29.28 $ 33.02 $ 29.28 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 28.76 $ 27.72 $ 24.76 $ 28.76 $ 24.76

Consolidated Capital Ratios as of:

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Stockholders' equity to total assets 10.56 % 10.50 % 10.30 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 9.33 % 9.21 % 8.86 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (1) (2) 9.28 % 9.16 % 8.82 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.00 % 9.86 % 8.89 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.40 % 10.11 % 9.59 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.40 % 10.11 % 9.59 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.52 % 12.19 % 11.60 % (1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent. (2) Tangible common stockholders' equity and tangible assets have been adjusted to reflect net unrealized losses on held-to-maturity securities, net of tax.

Summary of Net Interest Margin:

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023 For the quarter ended March 31, 2023 For the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets Loans held-for-sale $ 63,988 $ 969 6.06 % $ 50,129 $ 654 5.22 % $ 70,430 $ 1,269 7.21 % Loans held-for-investment (1) 6,156,845 94,351 6.13 % 5,978,860 87,947 5.88 % 5,264,355 57,316 4.35 % Investment securities 563,902 4,227 3.00 % 570,682 4,164 2.92 % 651,180 3,333 2.05 % Interest-bearing cash and other assets 176,672 2,485 5.63 % 156,262 2,138 5.47 % 591,208 1,310 0.89 % Total earning assets 6,961,407 102,032 5.86 % 6,755,933 94,903 5.62 % 6,577,173 63,228 3.85 % Other assets 556,105 553,961 585,760 Total assets $ 7,517,512 $ 7,309,894 $ 7,162,933 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand and NOW deposits $ 332,695 $ 2,124 2.55 % $ 227,170 $ 1,234 2.17 % $ 219,502 $ 229 0.42 % Savings deposits 448,059 491 0.44 % 470,000 445 0.38 % 516,045 133 0.10 % Money market deposits 2,107,379 5,874 1.11 % 2,296,469 5,068 0.88 % 2,774,713 1,172 0.17 % Certificates of deposits 1,392,847 12,240 3.52 % 1,073,006 7,432 2.77 % 581,803 638 0.44 % Total deposits 4,280,980 20,729 1.94 % 4,066,645 14,179 1.39 % 4,092,063 2,172 0.21 % Repurchase agreements 33,673 68 0.80 % 29,672 30 0.41 % 56,247 15 0.11 % Total deposits and repurchase agreements 4,314,653 20,797 1.93 % 4,096,317 14,209 1.39 % 4,148,310 2,187 0.21 % FHLB borrowings 472,105 6,121 5.19 % 454,081 5,317 4.68 % 184,100 771 1.67 % Other long-term borrowings 80,440 1,279 6.36 % 80,300 1,260 6.28 % 82,154 1,685 8.21 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,867,198 28,197 2.32 % 4,630,698 20,786 1.80 % 4,414,564 4,643 0.42 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,694,961 1,768,381 1,923,870 Other liabilities 128,118 124,543 75,768 Stockholders' equity 827,235 786,272 748,731 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,517,512 $ 7,309,894 $ 7,162,933 Net interest income $ 73,835 $ 74,117 $ 58,585 Net interest spread 3.54 % 3.82 % 3.43 % Net interest margin 4.24 % 4.39 % 3.56 % Net interest margin (on FTE basis) (2) 4.32 % 4.46 % 3.64 % (1) Includes nonaccrual loans. (2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (In thousands) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets Loans held-for-sale $ 57,097 $ 1,623 5.68 % $ 65,689 $ 1,963 5.98 % Loans held-for-investment (1) 6,068,344 182,298 6.01 % 4,697,288 98,480 4.19 % Investment securities 567,273 8,391 2.96 % 616,947 5,608 1.82 % Interest-bearing cash and other assets 166,523 4,623 5.55 % 591,839 1,838 0.62 % Total earning assets 6,859,237 196,935 5.74 % 5,971,763 107,889 3.61 % Other assets 555,040 450,652 Total assets $ 7,414,277 $ 6,422,415 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand and NOW deposits $ 280,224 $ 3,358 2.40 % $ 221,251 $ 353 0.32 % Savings deposits 458,969 936 0.41 % 492,510 224 0.09 % Money market deposits 2,201,401 10,942 0.99 % 2,541,968 2,012 0.16 % Certificates of deposits 1,233,810 19,672 3.19 % 450,604 1,157 0.51 % Total deposits 4,174,404 34,908 1.67 % 3,706,333 3,746 0.20 % Repurchase agreements 31,683 98 0.62 % 63,795 23 0.07 % Total deposits and repurchase agreements 4,206,087 35,006 1.66 % 3,770,128 3,769 0.20 % FHLB borrowings 463,142 11,438 4.94 % 112,562 919 1.63 % Other long-term borrowings 80,370 2,539 6.32 % 84,161 3,331 7.91 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,749,599 48,983 2.06 % 3,966,851 8,019 0.40 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,731,468 1,745,967 Other liabilities 126,343 72,403 Stockholders' equity 806,867 637,194 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,414,277 $ 6,422,415 Net interest income $ 147,952 $ 99,870 Net interest spread 3.68 % 3.21 % Net interest margin 4.31 % 3.34 % Net interest margin (on FTE basis) (2) 4.39 % 3.43 % (1) Includes nonaccrual loans. (2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

Deposits:

($ in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 vs March 31, 2023 % change June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 vs June 30, 2022 % change Consumer Noninterest bearing deposit accounts $ 375,583 $ 399,008 (5.87 )% $ 397,354 (5.48 )% Interest-bearing deposit accounts: Demand and NOW deposits 34,731 25,284 37.36 % 27,183 27.77 % Savings deposits 378,193 407,173 (7.12 )% 453,051 (16.52 )% Money market deposits 1,174,883 1,296,099 (9.35 )% 1,667,482 (29.54 )% Certificates of deposits 1,095,754 759,726 44.23 % 491,945 122.74 % Total interest-bearing deposit accounts 2,683,561 2,488,282 7.85 % 2,639,661 1.66 % Total consumer deposits $ 3,059,144 $ 2,887,290 5.95 % $ 3,037,015 0.73 % Business Noninterest bearing deposit accounts $ 1,291,664 $ 1,365,432 (5.40 )% $ 1,544,724 (16.38 )% Interest-bearing deposit accounts: Demand and NOW deposits 393,318 258,566 52.12 % 188,230 108.96 % Savings deposits 55,994 59,308 (5.59 )% 58,293 (3.94 )% Money market deposits 832,279 942,735 (11.72 )% 1,025,878 (18.87 )% Certificates of deposits 518,019 480,935 7.71 % 78,882 556.70 % Total interest-bearing deposit accounts 1,799,610 1,741,544 3.33 % 1,351,283 33.18 % Total business customer deposits $ 3,091,274 $ 3,106,976 (0.51 )% $ 2,896,007 6.74 % Total deposits $ 6,150,418 $ 5,994,266 2.61 % $ 5,933,022 3.66 %

Balance Sheet Ratios:

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Cash to total assets (1) 6.20 % 4.10 % 4.40 % Loan to deposit ratio 100.08 % 101.11 % 90.81 % Uninsured deposits to total deposits (2) 32.5 % 35.8 % 41.4 % Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to total deposits (2) 24.1 % 26.4 % 33.9 % Wholesale borrowings to total liabilities (3) 8.2 % 8.5 % 2.5 % Wholesale deposits and borrowings to total liabilities (3) (4) 14.9 % 15.4 % 3.2 % (1) Cash consists of cash and amounts due from banks and interest-bearing deposits with other financial institutions.

(2) Uninsured deposits and uninsured and uncollateralized deposits are reported for our wholly-owned subsidiary Sunflower Bank, N.A. and are estimated.

(3) Wholesale borrowings consists of FHLB overnight borrowings and term advances.

(4) Wholesale deposits consists of brokered deposits included in our condensed consolidated balance sheets within certificate of deposit balances.

Loan Portfolio:

($ in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 vs March 31, 2023 % change June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 vs June 30, 2022 % change Commercial and industrial $ 2,474,531 $ 2,418,771 2.3 % $ 1,972,681 25.4 % Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 723,365 709,977 1.9 % 863,664 (16.2 )% Owner occupied 643,191 659,999 (2.5 )% 624,433 3.0 % Construction and land 316,399 320,193 (1.2 )% 262,785 20.4 % Multifamily 100,464 103,767 (3.2 )% 78,316 28.3 % Total commercial real estate 1,783,419 1,793,936 (0.6 )% 1,829,198 (2.5 )% Residential real estate 1,082,991 1,046,047 3.5 % 840,264 28.9 % Public Finance 611,748 597,850 2.3 % 602,905 1.5 % Consumer 39,909 40,806 (2.2 )% 44,423 (10.2 )% Other 162,492 163,565 (0.7 )% 98,457 65.0 % Total loans, net of deferred costs, fees, premiums, and discounts $ 6,155,090 $ 6,060,975 1.6 % $ 5,387,928 14.2 %

Asset Quality:

As of and for the quarter ended As of and for the six months ended ($ in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 717 $ 54 $ (568 ) $ 771 $ 170 Allowance for credit losses $ 77,362 $ 74,459 $ 56,077 $ 77,362 $ 56,077 Nonperforming loans, including nonaccrual loans, and accrual loans greater than 90 days past due (1) $ 67,840 $ 32,833 $ 29,621 $ 67,840 $ 29,621 Nonperforming assets (1) $ 77,979 $ 39,191 $ 35,012 $ 77,979 $ 35,012 Ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.05 % - % (0.04 )% 0.03 % 0.01 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding 1.26 % 1.23 % 1.04 % 1.26 % 1.04 % Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans (1) 114.04 % 226.78 % 189.32 % 114.04 % 189.32 % Nonperforming loans to total loans (1) 1.10 % 0.54 % 0.55 % 1.10 % 0.55 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 1.00 % 0.51 % 0.50 % 1.00 % 0.50 % (1) On January 1, 2023, we adopted ASU 2022-02, whereby we no longer recognize or account for TDRs. The loans previously classified as accrual TDRs are no longer considered nonperforming. We have adjusted prior periods to reflect this change in accounting.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations:

As of and for the quarter ended As of and for the six months ended ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Tangible common stockholders' equity: Total common stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 823,635 $ 799,050 $ 727,542 $ 823,635 $ 727,542 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets: Goodwill (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) Other intangible assets (12,712 ) (14,762 ) (18,760 ) (12,712 ) (18,760 ) Total tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1) $ 717,440 $ 690,805 $ 615,299 $ 717,440 $ 615,299 Tangible assets: Total assets (GAAP) $ 7,797,344 $ 7,610,456 $ 7,060,692 $ 7,797,344 $ 7,060,692 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets: Goodwill (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) Other intangible assets (12,712 ) (14,762 ) (18,760 ) (12,712 ) (18,760 ) Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,691,149 $ 7,502,211 $ 6,948,449 $ 7,691,149 $ 6,948,449 Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets: Common stockholders' equity to total assets (GAAP) 10.56 % 10.50 % 10.30 % 10.56 % 10.30 % Less: Impact of goodwill and other intangible assets (1.23 )% (1.29 )% (1.44 )% (1.23 )% (1.44 )% Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 9.33 % 9.21 % 8.86 % 9.33 % 8.86 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets, reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax: Total tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 717,440 $ 690,805 $ 615,299 $ 717,440 $ 615,299 Less: Net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (3,821 ) (3,754 ) (2,977 ) (3,821 ) (2,977 ) Total tangible common stockholders' equity less net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 713,619 $ 687,051 $ 612,322 $ 713,619 $ 612,322 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,691,149 $ 7,502,211 $ 6,948,449 $ 7,691,149 $ 6,948,449 Less: Net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (3,821 ) (3,754 ) (2,977 ) (3,821 ) (2,977 ) Total tangible assets less net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 7,687,328 $ 7,498,457 $ 6,945,472 $ 7,687,328 $ 6,945,472 Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.33 % 9.21 % 8.86 % 9.33 % 8.86 % Less: Net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.04 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (non-GAAP) 9.28 % 9.16 % 8.82 % 9.28 % 8.82 % Tangible book value per common share: Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 823,635 $ 799,050 $ 727,542 $ 823,635 $ 727,542 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1) $ 717,440 $ 690,805 $ 615,299 $ 717,440 $ 615,299 Total common shares outstanding 24,941,468 24,920,984 24,850,954 24,941,468 24,850,954 Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 33.02 $ 32.06 $ 29.28 $ 33.02 $ 29.28 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 28.76 $ 27.72 $ 24.76 $ 28.76 $ 24.76 Net income excluding merger costs: Net income (GAAP) $ 28,006 $ 26,281 $ 430 $ 54,287 $ 8,099 Add: Merger costs Merger related expenses - - 18,448 - 18,751 Income tax effect on merger related expenses - - (4,033 ) (4,083 ) Total merger costs - - 16,778 - 17,031 Net income excluding merger costs (non-GAAP) $ 28,006 $ 26,281 $ 17,208 $ 54,287 $ 25,130 Return on average total assets excluding merger costs: Return on average total assets (ROAA) (GAAP) 1.49 % 1.44 % 0.02 % 1.46 % 0.25 % Add: Impact of merger costs, net of tax - % - % 0.94 % - % 0.53 % ROAA excluding merger costs (non-GAAP) 1.49 % 1.44 % 0.96 % 1.46 % 0.78 % Return on average stockholders' equity excluding merger costs: Return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) (GAAP) 13.54 % 13.37 % 0.23 % 13.46 % 2.54 % Add: Impact of merger costs, net of tax - % - % 8.96 % - % 5.35 % ROAE excluding merger costs (non-GAAP) 13.54 % 13.37 % 9.19 % 13.46 % 7.89 % Efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses: Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 59.15 % 60.47 % 93.55 % 59.79 % 87.84 % Less: Impact of merger related expenses - % - % 22.81 % - % 12.85 % Efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses (non-GAAP) 59.15 % 60.47 % 70.74 % 59.79 % 74.99 % Diluted earnings per share excluding merger costs: Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.11 $ 1.03 $ 0.02 $ 2.14 $ 0.36 Add: Impact of merger costs, net of tax - - 0.66 - 0.77 Diluted earnings per share excluding merger costs (non-GAAP) $ 1.11 $ 1.03 $ 0.68 $ 2.14 $ 1.13 Fully tax equivalent ("FTE") net interest income and net interest margin on FTE basis: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 73,835 $ 74,117 $ 58,585 $ 147,952 $ 99,870 Gross income effect of tax exempt income 1,288 1,242 1,284 2,530 2,605 FTE net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 75,123 $ 75,359 $ 59,869 $ 150,482 $ 102,475 Average earning assets $ 6,961,407 $ 6,755,933 $ 6,577,173 $ 6,859,237 $ 5,971,763 Net interest margin 4.24 % 4.39 % 3.56 % 4.31 % 3.34 % Net interest margin on FTE basis (non-GAAP) 4.32 % 4.46 % 3.64 % 4.39 % 3.43 % (1) For all periods presented tangible stockholders' equity is the same as tangible common stockholders' equity.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Kelly C. Rackley

Corporate Secretary & Stockholder Relations Manager

303.962.0150 | stockholder.relations@sunflowerbank.com