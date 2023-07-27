DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FirstSun Capital Bancorp ("FirstSun") (OTCQX: FSUN) reported net income of $28.0 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. Earnings per diluted share were $1.11 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $0.02 for the second quarter of 2022. Earnings for the second quarter of 2022 were impacted by $16.8 million of merger costs, net of tax, or $0.66 per diluted share.
Neal Arnold, FirstSun's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased with our record earnings this quarter and our continued strong results driven by our well diversified business mix. Highlights this quarter include a net interest margin of 4.24%, along with growth in both loans and deposits. We believe our growth amidst the difficult banking environment, including declining deposit trends and rising funding costs, will position us uniquely among our peers. Additionally, with growing concern about economic uncertainty and rising commercial real estate pressures, we are heartened by the vitality of the Southwest region that we operate in and our lower exposure to commercial real estate relative to our peers. Further, we believe our strong capital base, our granular deposit base, our securities portfolio positioning, our loan portfolio credit quality and our overall asset sensitive profile provides us with the flexibility to continue to deliver responsible growth in this slowing economic environment."
Second Quarter 2023 Results
Net income totaled $28.0 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2023, compared to $26.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, during the prior quarter. The return on average total assets was 1.49% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 1.44% in the prior quarter, and the return on average stockholders' equity was 13.54% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 13.37% in the prior quarter.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income totaled $73.8 million during the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $0.3 million compared to the prior quarter. Our net interest margin decreased 15 basis points to 4.24% compared to the prior quarter. Results in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter, were driven by an increase of 52 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase of 24 basis points in yield on earning assets.
Average loans increased by $0.2 billion in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter. Loan yield increased by 25 basis points to 6.13% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to the rising interest rate environment and its impact on variable rate loans in the loan portfolio and higher yields on new originations. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $0.2 billion in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter. Total cost of deposits increased by 55 basis points to 1.94% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in deposit pricing as a result of the elevated interest rate environment and higher mix of certificates of deposits. Average FHLB borrowings increased $18.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter. The cost of FHLB borrowings increased by 51 basis points to 5.19% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to the rising interest rate environment.
Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit losses totaled $4.4 million during the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.1 million from $3.4 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to loan growth and deterioration on a specific customer relationship in our loan portfolio.
Net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2023 were $0.7 million, resulting in an annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans of 0.05%, compared to net charge-offs of $0.1 million, resulting in an annualized ratio of net-charge offs to average loans of 0.00% in the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.26% at June 30, 2023, an increase of three basis points from the prior quarter.
The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 1.00% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.51% at March 31, 2023.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $24.3 million during the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $5.4 million from the prior quarter. Mortgage banking income increased $4.2 million during the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in fair value of our mortgage servicing rights portfolio. Total originations of mortgage loans held-for-sale were $236.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, or an increase of $38.4 million from the prior quarter. Other noninterest income increased $0.7 million during the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in loan syndication fees and customer accommodation swap fees. Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue was 24.8%, an increase of 4.4% from the prior quarter.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $58.0 million during the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.8 million from the prior quarter. Amortization of intangible assets increased $1.0 million from the prior quarter. Data processing and insurance expenses increased by $0.9 million and $0.7 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a $1.0 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits from the prior quarter primarily due to higher benefit costs generally incurred in the first quarter of each year.
The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2023 was 59.15% compared to 60.47% in the prior quarter.
Tax Rate
The effective tax rate was 21.5% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 21.4% in the prior quarter.
Loans
Total loans were $6.2 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $6.1 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $94.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, or 6.2% on an annualized basis, resulting primarily from growth in commercial and industrial and residential real estate balances.
Deposits
Average deposits were $6.0 billion for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $5.8 billion for the prior quarter, an increase of $140.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, or 9.7% on an annualized basis. Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts represented 27.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2023 and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 100.1% at June 30, 2023.
The ratio of total uninsured deposits to total deposits was estimated to be 32.5% at June 30, 2023, compared to 35.8% at March 31, 2023. The ratio of total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to total deposits was estimated to be 24.1% at June 30, 2023, compared to 26.4% at March 31, 2023.1
1 Uninsured deposits and uninsured and uncollateralized deposits are reported for our wholly-owned subsidiary Sunflower Bank, N.A.
Capital
Capital ratios remain strong and above "well-capitalized" thresholds. As of June 30, 2023, our common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.40%, total risk-based capital ratio was 12.52% and tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.00%. Book value per common share was $33.02 at June 30, 2023, an increase of $0.96 from March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $28.76 at June 30, 2023, an increase of $1.04 from March 31, 2023.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release (including the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section) contains financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). FirstSun management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of FirstSun's performance and the efficiency of its operations. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant items in the current period. FirstSun believes a meaningful analysis of its financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying that performance. FirstSun management believes investors may find these non-GAAP financial measures useful. These non-GAAP financial measures, however, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Below is a listing of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release:
- Tangible common stockholders' equity;
- Tangible assets;
- Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets;
- Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets, reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax;
- Tangible book value per common share;
- Net income excluding merger costs;
- Return on average total assets excluding merger costs;
- Return on average stockholders' equity excluding merger costs;
- Efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses;
- Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related costs; and
- Fully tax equivalent ("FTE") net interest income and net interest margin on FTE basis.
The tables beginning within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure contained in this press release to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
About FirstSun Capital Bancorp
FirstSun Capital Bancorp, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is the financial holding company for Sunflower Bank, N.A., which operates as Sunflower Bank, First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage. Sunflower Bank provides a full range of relationship-focused services to meet personal, business and wealth management financial objectives, with a branch network in five states and mortgage capabilities in 43 states. FirstSun had total consolidated assets of $7.8 billion as of June 30, 2023.
First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage are divisions of Sunflower Bank, N.A. To learn more, visit ir.firstsuncb.com, SunflowerBank.com, FirstNational1870.com or GuardianMortgageOnline.com.
Summary Data:
As of and for the quarter ended
As of and for the six months ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
June 30,
2022
June 30,
2023
June 30,
2022
Net interest income
$
73,835
$
74,117
$
58,585
$
147,952
$
99,870
Provision for credit losses
4,422
3,360
5,000
7,782
8,700
Noninterest income
24,290
18,931
22,302
43,221
45,995
Noninterest expense
58,043
56,266
75,668
114,309
128,135
Income before income taxes
35,660
33,422
219
69,082
9,030
Provision for income taxes
7,654
7,141
(211
)
14,795
931
Net income
28,006
26,281
430
54,287
8,099
Net income, excluding merger costs (1)
28,006
26,281
17,208
54,287
25,130
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.11
$
1.03
$
0.02
$
2.14
$
0.36
Diluted earnings per share, excluding merger costs (1)
$
1.11
$
1.03
$
0.68
$
2.14
$
1.13
Return on average total assets
1.49
%
1.44
%
0.02
%
1.46
%
0.25
%
Return on average total assets, excluding merger costs (1)
1.49
%
1.44
%
0.96
%
1.46
%
0.78
%
Return on average stockholders' equity
13.54
%
13.37
%
0.23
%
13.46
%
2.54
%
Return on average stockholders' equity, excluding merger costs (1)
13.54
%
13.37
%
9.19
%
13.46
%
7.89
%
Net interest margin
4.24
%
4.39
%
3.56
%
4.31
%
3.34
%
Net interest margin (FTE basis) (1)
4.32
%
4.46
%
3.64
%
4.39
%
3.43
%
Efficiency ratio
59.15
%
60.47
%
93.55
%
59.79
%
87.84
%
Efficiency ratio, excluding merger related expenses (1)
59.15
%
60.47
%
70.74
%
59.79
%
74.99
%
Noninterest income to total revenue
24.8
%
20.3
%
27.6
%
22.6
%
31.5
%
Total assets
$
7,797,344
$
7,610,456
$
7,060,692
$
7,797,344
$
7,060,692
Total loans held-for-sale
56,350
66,255
61,253
56,350
61,253
Total loans held-for-investment
6,155,090
6,060,975
5,387,928
6,155,090
5,387,928
Total deposits
6,150,418
5,994,266
5,933,022
6,150,418
5,933,022
Total stockholders' equity
823,635
799,050
727,542
823,635
727,542
Period end loan-to-deposit ratio
100.1
%
101.1
%
90.8
%
100.1
%
90.8
%
Book value per common share
$
33.02
$
32.06
$
29.28
$
33.02
$
29.28
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$
28.76
$
27.72
$
24.76
$
28.76
$
24.76
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited):
As of and for the quarter ended
As of and for the six months ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
June 30,
2022
June 30,
2023
June 30,
2022
Total interest income
$
102,032
$
94,903
$
63,228
$
196,935
$
107,889
Total interest expense
28,197
20,786
4,643
48,983
8,019
Net interest income
73,835
74,117
58,585
147,952
99,870
Provision for credit losses
4,422
3,360
5,000
7,782
8,700
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
69,413
70,757
53,585
140,170
91,170
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposits
5,358
5,015
4,379
10,373
8,304
Credit and debit card fees
3,057
2,981
2,990
6,038
5,405
Trust and investment advisory fees
1,478
1,461
1,909
2,939
3,856
Mortgage banking income, net
11,659
7,429
11,671
19,088
26,232
Other noninterest income
2,738
2,045
1,353
4,783
2,198
Total noninterest income
24,290
18,931
22,302
43,221
45,995
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits
34,056
35,049
35,248
69,105
69,473
Occupancy and equipment
7,948
8,174
7,753
16,122
14,586
Amortization of intangible assets
2,050
1,044
935
3,094
1,262
Merger related expenses
-
-
18,448
-
18,751
Other noninterest expenses
13,989
11,999
13,284
25,988
24,063
Total noninterest expense
58,043
56,266
75,668
114,309
128,135
Income before income taxes
35,660
33,422
219
69,082
9,030
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
7,654
7,141
(211
)
14,795
931
Net income
$
28,006
$
26,281
$
430
$
54,287
$
8,099
Earnings per share - basic
$
1.12
$
1.05
$
0.02
$
2.18
$
0.38
Earnings per share - diluted
$
1.11
$
1.03
$
0.02
$
2.14
$
0.36
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of (Unaudited):
($ in thousands)
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
June 30,
2022
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
492,735
$
388,349
$
510,701
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
515,956
532,650
578,751
Securities held-to-maturity
37,883
38,470
39,803
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value
56,350
66,255
61,253
Loans
6,155,090
6,060,975
5,387,928
Allowance for credit losses
(77,362
)
(74,459
)
(56,077
)
Loans, net
6,077,728
5,986,516
5,331,851
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
78,390
73,424
66,047
Premises and equipment, net
84,483
86,430
89,674
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets, net
10,139
6,358
5,391
Goodwill
93,483
93,483
93,483
Intangible assets, net
12,712
14,762
18,760
All other assets
337,485
323,759
264,978
Total assets
$
7,797,344
$
7,610,456
$
7,060,692
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts
$
1,667,247
$
1,764,440
$
1,942,078
Interest-bearing deposit accounts:
Interest-bearing demand accounts
379,779
238,658
165,287
Savings accounts and money market accounts
2,441,349
2,705,315
3,204,704
NOW accounts
48,270
45,192
50,126
Certificate of deposit accounts
1,613,773
1,240,661
570,827
Total deposits
6,150,418
5,994,266
5,933,022
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
32,861
31,645
70,838
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
570,585
577,285
159,968
Other borrowings
80,511
80,373
79,959
Other liabilities
139,334
127,837
89,363
Total liabilities
6,973,709
6,811,406
6,333,150
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
-
-
-
Common stock
2
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
461,856
461,174
460,263
Retained earnings
408,276
380,270
306,714
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(46,499
)
(42,396
)
(39,437
)
Total stockholders' equity
823,635
799,050
727,542
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,797,344
$
7,610,456
$
7,060,692
Share Data as of and for the periods ended:
As of and for the quarter ended
As of and for the six months ended
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
June 30,
2022
June 30,
2023
June 30,
2022
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
24,933,664
24,923,259
24,760,282
24,928,485
21,570,924
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
25,206,359
25,487,582
25,458,311
25,368,702
22,195,814
Period end common shares outstanding
24,941,468
24,920,984
24,850,954
24,941,468
24,850,954
Book value per common share
$
33.02
$
32.06
$
29.28
$
33.02
$
29.28
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$
28.76
$
27.72
$
24.76
$
28.76
$
24.76
Consolidated Capital Ratios as of:
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
June 30,
2022
Stockholders' equity to total assets
10.56
%
10.50
%
10.30
%
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
9.33
%
9.21
%
8.86
%
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (1) (2)
9.28
%
9.16
%
8.82
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.00
%
9.86
%
8.89
%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.40
%
10.11
%
9.59
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.40
%
10.11
%
9.59
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.52
%
12.19
%
11.60
%
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
(2) Tangible common stockholders' equity and tangible assets have been adjusted to reflect net unrealized losses on held-to-maturity securities, net of tax.
Summary of Net Interest Margin:
For the quarter ended
June 30, 2023
For the quarter ended
March 31, 2023
For the quarter ended
June 30, 2022
(In thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets
Loans held-for-sale
$
63,988
$
969
6.06
%
$
50,129
$
654
5.22
%
$
70,430
$
1,269
7.21
%
Loans held-for-investment (1)
6,156,845
94,351
6.13
%
5,978,860
87,947
5.88
%
5,264,355
57,316
4.35
%
Investment securities
563,902
4,227
3.00
%
570,682
4,164
2.92
%
651,180
3,333
2.05
%
Interest-bearing cash and other assets
176,672
2,485
5.63
%
156,262
2,138
5.47
%
591,208
1,310
0.89
%
Total earning assets
6,961,407
102,032
5.86
%
6,755,933
94,903
5.62
%
6,577,173
63,228
3.85
%
Other assets
556,105
553,961
585,760
Total assets
$
7,517,512
$
7,309,894
$
7,162,933
Interest-bearing liabilities
Demand and NOW deposits
$
332,695
$
2,124
2.55
%
$
227,170
$
1,234
2.17
%
$
219,502
$
229
0.42
%
Savings deposits
448,059
491
0.44
%
470,000
445
0.38
%
516,045
133
0.10
%
Money market deposits
2,107,379
5,874
1.11
%
2,296,469
5,068
0.88
%
2,774,713
1,172
0.17
%
Certificates of deposits
1,392,847
12,240
3.52
%
1,073,006
7,432
2.77
%
581,803
638
0.44
%
Total deposits
4,280,980
20,729
1.94
%
4,066,645
14,179
1.39
%
4,092,063
2,172
0.21
%
Repurchase agreements
33,673
68
0.80
%
29,672
30
0.41
%
56,247
15
0.11
%
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
4,314,653
20,797
1.93
%
4,096,317
14,209
1.39
%
4,148,310
2,187
0.21
%
FHLB borrowings
472,105
6,121
5.19
%
454,081
5,317
4.68
%
184,100
771
1.67
%
Other long-term borrowings
80,440
1,279
6.36
%
80,300
1,260
6.28
%
82,154
1,685
8.21
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,867,198
28,197
2.32
%
4,630,698
20,786
1.80
%
4,414,564
4,643
0.42
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,694,961
1,768,381
1,923,870
Other liabilities
128,118
124,543
75,768
Stockholders' equity
827,235
786,272
748,731
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,517,512
$
7,309,894
$
7,162,933
Net interest income
$
73,835
$
74,117
$
58,585
Net interest spread
3.54
%
3.82
%
3.43
%
Net interest margin
4.24
%
4.39
%
3.56
%
Net interest margin (on FTE basis) (2)
4.32
%
4.46
%
3.64
%
(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
For the six months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
(In thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets
Loans held-for-sale
$
57,097
$
1,623
5.68
%
$
65,689
$
1,963
5.98
%
Loans held-for-investment (1)
6,068,344
182,298
6.01
%
4,697,288
98,480
4.19
%
Investment securities
567,273
8,391
2.96
%
616,947
5,608
1.82
%
Interest-bearing cash and other assets
166,523
4,623
5.55
%
591,839
1,838
0.62
%
Total earning assets
6,859,237
196,935
5.74
%
5,971,763
107,889
3.61
%
Other assets
555,040
450,652
Total assets
$
7,414,277
$
6,422,415
Interest-bearing liabilities
Demand and NOW deposits
$
280,224
$
3,358
2.40
%
$
221,251
$
353
0.32
%
Savings deposits
458,969
936
0.41
%
492,510
224
0.09
%
Money market deposits
2,201,401
10,942
0.99
%
2,541,968
2,012
0.16
%
Certificates of deposits
1,233,810
19,672
3.19
%
450,604
1,157
0.51
%
Total deposits
4,174,404
34,908
1.67
%
3,706,333
3,746
0.20
%
Repurchase agreements
31,683
98
0.62
%
63,795
23
0.07
%
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
4,206,087
35,006
1.66
%
3,770,128
3,769
0.20
%
FHLB borrowings
463,142
11,438
4.94
%
112,562
919
1.63
%
Other long-term borrowings
80,370
2,539
6.32
%
84,161
3,331
7.91
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,749,599
48,983
2.06
%
3,966,851
8,019
0.40
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,731,468
1,745,967
Other liabilities
126,343
72,403
Stockholders' equity
806,867
637,194
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,414,277
$
6,422,415
Net interest income
$
147,952
$
99,870
Net interest spread
3.68
%
3.21
%
Net interest margin
4.31
%
3.34
%
Net interest margin (on FTE basis) (2)
4.39
%
3.43
%
(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
Deposits:
($ in thousands)
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
June 30,
2023
vs
March 31,
2023
% change
June 30,
2022
June 30,
2023
vs
June 30,
2022
% change
Consumer
Noninterest bearing deposit accounts
$
375,583
$
399,008
(5.87
)%
$
397,354
(5.48
)%
Interest-bearing deposit accounts:
Demand and NOW deposits
34,731
25,284
37.36
%
27,183
27.77
%
Savings deposits
378,193
407,173
(7.12
)%
453,051
(16.52
)%
Money market deposits
1,174,883
1,296,099
(9.35
)%
1,667,482
(29.54
)%
Certificates of deposits
1,095,754
759,726
44.23
%
491,945
122.74
%
Total interest-bearing deposit accounts
2,683,561
2,488,282
7.85
%
2,639,661
1.66
%
Total consumer deposits
$
3,059,144
$
2,887,290
5.95
%
$
3,037,015
0.73
%
Business
Noninterest bearing deposit accounts
$
1,291,664
$
1,365,432
(5.40
)%
$
1,544,724
(16.38
)%
Interest-bearing deposit accounts:
Demand and NOW deposits
393,318
258,566
52.12
%
188,230
108.96
%
Savings deposits
55,994
59,308
(5.59
)%
58,293
(3.94
)%
Money market deposits
832,279
942,735
(11.72
)%
1,025,878
(18.87
)%
Certificates of deposits
518,019
480,935
7.71
%
78,882
556.70
%
Total interest-bearing deposit accounts
1,799,610
1,741,544
3.33
%
1,351,283
33.18
%
Total business customer deposits
$
3,091,274
$
3,106,976
(0.51
)%
$
2,896,007
6.74
%
Total deposits
$
6,150,418
$
5,994,266
2.61
%
$
5,933,022
3.66
%
Balance Sheet Ratios:
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
June 30,
2022
Cash to total assets (1)
6.20
%
4.10
%
4.40
%
Loan to deposit ratio
100.08
%
101.11
%
90.81
%
Uninsured deposits to total deposits (2)
32.5
%
35.8
%
41.4
%
Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to total deposits (2)
24.1
%
26.4
%
33.9
%
Wholesale borrowings to total liabilities (3)
8.2
%
8.5
%
2.5
%
Wholesale deposits and borrowings to total liabilities (3) (4)
14.9
%
15.4
%
3.2
%
(1) Cash consists of cash and amounts due from banks and interest-bearing deposits with other financial institutions.
Loan Portfolio:
($ in thousands)
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
June 30,
2023
vs
March 31,
2023
% change
June 30,
2022
June 30,
2023
vs
June 30,
2022
% change
Commercial and industrial
$
2,474,531
$
2,418,771
2.3
%
$
1,972,681
25.4
%
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
723,365
709,977
1.9
%
863,664
(16.2
)%
Owner occupied
643,191
659,999
(2.5
)%
624,433
3.0
%
Construction and land
316,399
320,193
(1.2
)%
262,785
20.4
%
Multifamily
100,464
103,767
(3.2
)%
78,316
28.3
%
Total commercial real estate
1,783,419
1,793,936
(0.6
)%
1,829,198
(2.5
)%
Residential real estate
1,082,991
1,046,047
3.5
%
840,264
28.9
%
Public Finance
611,748
597,850
2.3
%
602,905
1.5
%
Consumer
39,909
40,806
(2.2
)%
44,423
(10.2
)%
Other
162,492
163,565
(0.7
)%
98,457
65.0
%
Total loans, net of deferred costs, fees, premiums, and discounts
$
6,155,090
$
6,060,975
1.6
%
$
5,387,928
14.2
%
Asset Quality:
As of and for the quarter ended
As of and for the six months ended
($ in thousands)
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
June 30,
2022
June 30,
2023
June 30,
2022
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
717
$
54
$
(568
)
$
771
$
170
Allowance for credit losses
$
77,362
$
74,459
$
56,077
$
77,362
$
56,077
Nonperforming loans, including nonaccrual loans, and accrual loans greater than 90 days past due (1)
$
67,840
$
32,833
$
29,621
$
67,840
$
29,621
Nonperforming assets (1)
$
77,979
$
39,191
$
35,012
$
77,979
$
35,012
Ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding
0.05
%
-
%
(0.04
)%
0.03
%
0.01
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding
1.26
%
1.23
%
1.04
%
1.26
%
1.04
%
Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans (1)
114.04
%
226.78
%
189.32
%
114.04
%
189.32
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans (1)
1.10
%
0.54
%
0.55
%
1.10
%
0.55
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)
1.00
%
0.51
%
0.50
%
1.00
%
0.50
%
(1) On January 1, 2023, we adopted ASU 2022-02, whereby we no longer recognize or account for TDRs. The loans previously classified as accrual TDRs are no longer considered nonperforming. We have adjusted prior periods to reflect this change in accounting.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations:
As of and for the quarter ended
As of and for the six months ended
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
June 30,
2022
June 30,
2023
June 30,
2022
Tangible common stockholders' equity:
Total common stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
823,635
$
799,050
$
727,542
$
823,635
$
727,542
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets:
Goodwill
(93,483
)
(93,483
)
(93,483
)
(93,483
)
(93,483
)
Other intangible assets
(12,712
)
(14,762
)
(18,760
)
(12,712
)
(18,760
)
Total tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1)
$
717,440
$
690,805
$
615,299
$
717,440
$
615,299
Tangible assets:
Total assets (GAAP)
$
7,797,344
$
7,610,456
$
7,060,692
$
7,797,344
$
7,060,692
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets:
Goodwill
(93,483
)
(93,483
)
(93,483
)
(93,483
)
(93,483
)
Other intangible assets
(12,712
)
(14,762
)
(18,760
)
(12,712
)
(18,760
)
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
7,691,149
$
7,502,211
$
6,948,449
$
7,691,149
$
6,948,449
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets:
Common stockholders' equity to total assets (GAAP)
10.56
%
10.50
%
10.30
%
10.56
%
10.30
%
Less: Impact of goodwill and other intangible assets
(1.23
)%
(1.29
)%
(1.44
)%
(1.23
)%
(1.44
)%
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)
9.33
%
9.21
%
8.86
%
9.33
%
8.86
%
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets, reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax:
Total tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
717,440
$
690,805
$
615,299
$
717,440
$
615,299
Less: Net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax
(3,821
)
(3,754
)
(2,977
)
(3,821
)
(2,977
)
Total tangible common stockholders' equity less net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (non-GAAP)
$
713,619
$
687,051
$
612,322
$
713,619
$
612,322
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
7,691,149
$
7,502,211
$
6,948,449
$
7,691,149
$
6,948,449
Less: Net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax
(3,821
)
(3,754
)
(2,977
)
(3,821
)
(2,977
)
Total tangible assets less net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (non-GAAP)
$
7,687,328
$
7,498,457
$
6,945,472
$
7,687,328
$
6,945,472
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
9.33
%
9.21
%
8.86
%
9.33
%
8.86
%
Less: Net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.04
%
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (non-GAAP)
9.28
%
9.16
%
8.82
%
9.28
%
8.82
%
Tangible book value per common share:
Stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
823,635
$
799,050
$
727,542
$
823,635
$
727,542
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1)
$
717,440
$
690,805
$
615,299
$
717,440
$
615,299
Total common shares outstanding
24,941,468
24,920,984
24,850,954
24,941,468
24,850,954
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
33.02
$
32.06
$
29.28
$
33.02
$
29.28
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
28.76
$
27.72
$
24.76
$
28.76
$
24.76
Net income excluding merger costs:
Net income (GAAP)
$
28,006
$
26,281
$
430
$
54,287
$
8,099
Add: Merger costs
Merger related expenses
-
-
18,448
-
18,751
Income tax effect on merger related expenses
-
-
(4,033
)
(4,083
)
Total merger costs
-
-
16,778
-
17,031
Net income excluding merger costs (non-GAAP)
$
28,006
$
26,281
$
17,208
$
54,287
$
25,130
Return on average total assets excluding merger costs:
Return on average total assets (ROAA) (GAAP)
1.49
%
1.44
%
0.02
%
1.46
%
0.25
%
Add: Impact of merger costs, net of tax
-
%
-
%
0.94
%
-
%
0.53
%
ROAA excluding merger costs (non-GAAP)
1.49
%
1.44
%
0.96
%
1.46
%
0.78
%
Return on average stockholders' equity excluding merger costs:
Return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) (GAAP)
13.54
%
13.37
%
0.23
%
13.46
%
2.54
%
Add: Impact of merger costs, net of tax
-
%
-
%
8.96
%
-
%
5.35
%
ROAE excluding merger costs (non-GAAP)
13.54
%
13.37
%
9.19
%
13.46
%
7.89
%
Efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses:
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
59.15
%
60.47
%
93.55
%
59.79
%
87.84
%
Less: Impact of merger related expenses
-
%
-
%
22.81
%
-
%
12.85
%
Efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses (non-GAAP)
59.15
%
60.47
%
70.74
%
59.79
%
74.99
%
Diluted earnings per share excluding merger costs:
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
1.11
$
1.03
$
0.02
$
2.14
$
0.36
Add: Impact of merger costs, net of tax
-
-
0.66
-
0.77
Diluted earnings per share excluding merger costs (non-GAAP)
$
1.11
$
1.03
$
0.68
$
2.14
$
1.13
Fully tax equivalent ("FTE") net interest income and net interest margin on FTE basis:
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
73,835
$
74,117
$
58,585
$
147,952
$
99,870
Gross income effect of tax exempt income
1,288
1,242
1,284
2,530
2,605
FTE net interest income (non-GAAP)
$
75,123
$
75,359
$
59,869
$
150,482
$
102,475
Average earning assets
$
6,961,407
$
6,755,933
$
6,577,173
$
6,859,237
$
5,971,763
Net interest margin
4.24
%
4.39
%
3.56
%
4.31
%
3.34
%
Net interest margin on FTE basis (non-GAAP)
4.32
%
4.46
%
3.64
%
4.39
%
3.43
%
(1) For all periods presented tangible stockholders' equity is the same as tangible common stockholders' equity.
