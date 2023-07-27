MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR) today reported results for the quarter ended July 1, 2023.

"As we continue to navigate a challenging macro environment, our business is well positioned for growth. Demand has steadily improved year-to-date, and we expect this trend to continue in the back-half of the year as we benefit from the launch of our entire next generation smart bed portfolio, the Climate360 smart bed, and the advancement of our 'Sleep Next Level' advertising campaign with the start of the NFL season," said Shelly Ibach, Chair, President and CEO, Sleep Number. "We have taken actions across the business to drive efficiencies and remain on track to expand margins and generate more than $100 million in cash from operations in 2023."

Today, Sleep Number also announced the appointment of Francis Lee to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Details can be found on the Sleep Number newsroom.

Second Quarter Overview

Net sales decreased 16% to $459 million, with demand down mid-single digits; demand improved throughout the second quarter, although slightly below our expectations

Gross margin was 57.6% and in line with our expectations; as a reminder prior year second quarter results benefitted from the delivery of more than $100 million in margin-rich backlog

Operating expenses were reduced by $22 million to $253 million compared with $275 million last year

Earnings per diluted share of $0.03 compared with $1.54 for the same period last year

Year-to-Date Overview

Net sales decreased 8% to $985 million, with demand down high-single digits versus prior year

Gross profit decreased to $575 million compared with $627 million for the prior year; gross margin rate of 58.3% was consistent with the same period last year and up 290 bp versus the back half of last year

Operating income of $37 million compared with $54 million last year, with an 8% decline in gross margin dollars, partially offset by a $36 million reduction in operating expenses

Earnings per diluted share of $0.54 compared with $1.60 for the same period last year

Cash Flows Overview

Net cash from operating activities of $19 million for the first six months of the year, compared with $29 million for the same period last year

Leverage ratio of 4.7x EBITDAR at the end of the second quarter versus covenant maximum of 5.0x

Adjusted ROIC of 12.3% for the trailing twelve months

Financial Outlook

The company updated its full-year 2023 diluted EPS outlook to a range of $1.25 to $1.75. The 2023 outlook assumes net sales are down low to mid-single digits versus the prior year and gross margin improvement of more than 150 basis points versus 2022. The company expects to generate more than $100 million of operating cash flow for the year and positive free cash flows. The company anticipates 2023 capital expenditures of $50 million to $60 million.

Conference Call Information

Management will host its regularly scheduled conference call to discuss the company's results at 5 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. CDT; 2 p.m. PDT) today. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations area of the Sleep Number website at https://ir.sleepnumber.com. The webcast replay will remain available for approximately 60 days.

About Sleep Number Corporation

Sleep Number is a wellness technology company. We are guided by our purpose to improve the health and wellbeing of society through higher quality sleep; to date, our innovations have improved over 14.5 million lives. Our wellness technology platform helps solve sleep problems, whether it's providing individualized temperature control for each sleeper through our Climate360® smart bed or applying our 21 billion hours of longitudinal sleep data and expertise to research with global institutions.

Our smart bed ecosystem drives best-in-class engagement through dynamic, adjustable, and effortless sleep with personalized digital sleep and health insights; our millions of smart sleepers are loyal brand advocates. And our nearly 5,000 mission-driven team members passionately innovate to drive value creation through our vertically integrated business model, including our exclusive direct-to-consumer selling in 670 stores and online.

To learn more about life-changing, individualized sleep, visit a Sleep Number store near you, our newsroom. and investor relations sites, or SleepNumber.com

Forward-looking Statements

Statements used in this news release relating to future plans, events, financial results or performance, such as the company's financial outlook for full-year 2023, including diluted EPS, are forward-looking statements subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as current and future economic conditions and consumer sentiment; bank failures or other events affecting financial institutions; increases in interest rates, which have increased the cost of servicing the company's indebtedness; availability of attractive and cost-effective consumer credit options; operating with minimal levels of inventory, which may leave the company vulnerable to supply shortages; Sleep Number's dependence on, and ability to maintain strong working relationships with key suppliers and third parties; rising commodity costs or third-party logistics costs and other inflationary pressures; risks inherent in global-sourcing activities, including tariffs, geo-political turmoil, war, strikes, labor challenges, government-mandated work closures, outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases, and resulting supply shortages and production and delivery delays and disruptions; risks of disruption due to health epidemics or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; regional risks related to having global operations and suppliers, including climate and other disasters; the effectiveness of the company's marketing strategy and promotional efforts; the execution of Sleep Number's Total Retail distribution strategy; ability to achieve and maintain high levels of product quality; ability to improve and expand Sleep Number's product line and execute successful new product introductions; ability to prevent third parties from using the company's technology or trademarks, and the adequacy of its intellectual property rights to protect its products and brand; ability to compete; risks of disruption in the operation of any of the company's main manufacturing, distribution, logistics, home delivery, product development or customer service operations; the company's ability to comply with existing and changing government regulation; pending or unforeseen litigation and the potential for associated adverse publicity; the adequacy of the company's and third-party information systems and costs and disruptions related to upgrading or maintaining these systems; the company's ability to withstand cyber threats that could compromise the security of its systems, result in a data breach or business disruption; Sleep Number's ability, and the ability of its suppliers and vendors, to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the volatility of Sleep Number stock; environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks, including increasing regulation and stakeholder expectations; and the company's ability to adapt to climate change and readiness for legal or regulatory responses thereto.? Additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties is contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. The company has no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements in this news release.

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended July 1,

2023 % of Net Sales July 2,

2022 % of Net Sales Net sales $ 458,789 100.0% $ 549,073 100.0% Cost of sales 194,544 42.4% 224,128 40.8% Gross profit 264,245 57.6% 324,945 59.2% Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 197,779 43.1% 220,490 40.2% General and administrative 39,795 8.7% 38,727 7.1% Research and development 15,445 3.4% 15,817 2.9% Total operating expenses 253,019 55.1% 275,034 50.1% Operating income 11,226 2.4% 49,911 9.1% Interest expense, net 9,948 2.2% 3,619 0.7% Income before income taxes 1,278 0.3% 46,292 8.4% Income tax expense 524 0.1% 11,359 2.1% Net income $ 754 0.2% $ 34,933 6.4% Net income per share - basic $ 0.03 $ 1.56 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.03 $ 1.54 Reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 22,460 22,355 Dilutive effect of stock-based awards 42 358 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 22,502 22,713

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended July 1,

2023 % of Net Sales July 2,

2022 % of Net Sales Net sales $ 985,316 100.0% $ 1,076,203 100.0% Cost of sales 410,806 41.7% 448,960 41.7% Gross profit 574,510 58.3% 627,243 58.3% Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 428,267 43.5% 460,749 42.8% General and administrative 79,196 8.0% 80,046 7.4% Research and development 29,888 3.0% 32,122 3.0% Total operating expenses 537,351 54.5% 572,917 53.2% Operating income 37,159 3.8% 54,326 5.0% Interest expense, net 19,050 1.9% 5,746 0.5% Income before income taxes 18,109 1.8% 48,580 4.5% Income tax expense 5,890 0.6% 11,573 1.1% Net income $ 12,219 1.2% $ 37,007 3.4% Net income per share - basic $ 0.55 $ 1.64 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.54 $ 1.60 Reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 22,378 22,558 Dilutive effect of stock-based awards 165 594 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 22,543 23,152

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts) subject to reclassification July 1,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,798 $ 1,792 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,475 and $1,267, respectively 24,102 26,005 Inventories 121,446 114,034 Prepaid expenses 21,029 16,006 Other current assets 40,142 39,921 Total current assets 208,517 197,758 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 191,067 200,605 Operating lease right-of-use assets 399,989 397,755 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 67,086 68,065 Deferred income taxes 16,230 7,958 Other non-current assets 82,266 81,795 Total assets $ 965,155 $ 953,936 Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Borrowings under revolving credit facility $ 483,800 $ 459,600 Accounts payable 152,205 176,207 Customer prepayments 58,498 73,181 Accrued sales returns 25,476 25,594 Compensation and benefits 38,934 31,291 Taxes and withholding 23,356 23,622 Operating lease liabilities 82,439 79,533 Other current liabilities 57,054 60,785 Total current liabilities 921,762 929,813 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities 356,044 356,879 Other non-current liabilities 106,490 105,421 Total non-current liabilities 462,534 462,300 Total liabilities 1,384,296 1,392,113 Shareholders' deficit: Undesignated preferred stock; 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding Common stock, $0.01 par value; 142,500 shares authorized, 22,214 and 22,014 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 222 220 Additional paid-in capital 11,997 5,182 Accumulated deficit (431,360 ) (443,579 ) Total shareholders' deficit (419,141 ) (438,177 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 965,155 $ 953,936

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited - in thousands) subject to reclassification Six Months Ended July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 12,219 $ 37,007 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 36,749 31,975 Stock-based compensation 9,890 8,043 Net loss on disposals and impairments of assets 181 179 Deferred income taxes (8,272 ) (3,794 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,903 (2,898 ) Inventories (7,412 ) (15,674 ) Income taxes 1,808 4,368 Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,824 ) 6,266 Accounts payable (10,244 ) (1,713 ) Customer prepayments (14,683 ) (14,754 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 7,594 (17,789 ) Other taxes and withholding (2,074 ) 971 Other accruals and liabilities (3,115 ) (3,496 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 18,720 28,691 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (29,899 ) (36,559 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment - 23 Issuance of note receivable (435 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (30,334 ) (36,536 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net increase in short-term borrowings 14,693 70,836 Repurchases of common stock (3,501 ) (63,644 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 428 585 Debt issuance costs - (42 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 11,620 7,735 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 6 (110 ) Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 1,792 2,389 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 1,798 $ 2,279

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Financial Information (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Percent of sales: Retail stores 87.7 % 89.4 % 87.4 % 86.9 % Online, phone, chat and other 12.3 % 10.6 % 12.6 % 13.1 % Total Company 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Sales change rates: Retail comparable-store sales (20 %) 10 % (10 %) (3 %) Online, phone and chat (3 %) 2 % (12 %) 4 % Total Retail comparable sales change (18 %) 9 % (10 %) (2 %) Net opened/closed stores and other 2 % 4 % 2 % 4 % Total Company (16 %) 13 % (8 %) 2 % Stores open: Beginning of period 671 653 670 648 Opened 7 10 19 23 Closed (6 ) (4 ) (17 ) (12 ) End of period 672 659 672 659 Other metrics: Average sales per store ($ in 000's) 1 $ 3,089 $ 3,526 Average sales per square foot 1 $ 1,007 $ 1,172 Stores > $2 million net sales 2 71 % 82 % Stores > $3 million net sales 2 31 % 45 % Average revenue per smart bed unit 3 $ 5,990 $ 6,485 $ 5,913 $ 5,601

1 Trailing twelve months Total Retail comparable sales per store open at least one year. 2 Trailing twelve months for stores open at least one year (excludes online, phone and chat sales). 3 Represents Total Retail (stores, online, phone and chat) net sales divided by Total Retail smart bed units

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) (in thousands) We define earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) as net income plus: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and asset impairments. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of our financial performance and our ability to generate cash from operating activities. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled definitions used by other companies. The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to the comparable GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended Trailing Twelve Months Ended July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Net income $ 754 $ 34,933 $ 11,822 $ 101,869 Income tax expense 524 11,359 6,602 30,442 Interest expense 9,948 3,619 32,289 9,406 Depreciation and amortization 18,304 15,920 71,318 61,857 Stock-based compensation 5,252 3,910 15,071 18,872 Asset impairments 170 80 294 266 Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,952 $ 69,821 $ 137,396 $ 222,712

Free Cash Flow (in thousands) Three Months Ended Trailing Twelve Months Ended July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 139 $ 4,133 $ 26,167 $ 167,281 Subtract: Purchases of property and equipment 14,343 16,955 62,794 71,447 Free cash flow $ (14,204 ) $ (12,822 ) $ (36,627 ) $ 95,834

Calculation of Net Leverage Ratio under Revolving Credit Facility (in thousands) Trailing Twelve Months Ended July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Borrowings under revolving credit facility $ 483,800 $ 443,300 Outstanding letters of credit 7,147 5,947 Finance lease obligations 361 479 Consolidated funded indebtedness $ 491,308 $ 449,726 Capitalized operating lease obligations 1 675,108 642,213 Total debt including capitalized operating lease obligations (a) $ 1,166,416 $ 1,091,939 Adjusted EBITDA (see above) $ 137,396 $ 222,712 Consolidated rent expense 112,518 107,035 Consolidated EBITDAR (b) $ 249,914 $ 329,747 Net Leverage Ratio under revolving credit facility (a divided by b) 4.7 to 1.0 3.3 to 1.0

1 A multiple of six times annual rent expense is used as an estimate for capitalizing our operating lease obligations in accordance with our credit facility. Note - Our Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR calculations, Free Cash Flow data and Calculation of Net Leverage Ratio under Revolving Credit Facility are considered non-GAAP financial measures and are not in accordance with, or preferable to, "as reported," or GAAP financial data. However, we are providing this information as we believe it facilitates analysis of the Company's financial performance by investors and financial analysts. GAAP - generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S.

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Calculation of Return on Invested Capital (Adjusted ROIC) (in thousands) Adjusted ROIC is a financial measure we use to determine how efficiently we deploy our capital. It quantifies the return we earn on our adjusted invested capital. Management believes Adjusted ROIC is also a useful metric for investors and financial analysts. We compute Adjusted ROIC as outlined below. Our definition and calculation of Adjusted ROIC may not be comparable to similarly titled definitions and calculations used by other companies. The tables below reconcile adjusted net operating profit after taxes (Adjusted NOPAT) and total adjusted invested capital, which are non-GAAP financial measures, to the comparable GAAP financial measures: Trailing Twelve Months Ended July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Adjusted net operating profit after taxes (Adjusted NOPAT) Operating income $ 50,713 $ 141,718 Add: Operating lease interest 1 27,040 25,079 Less: Income taxes 2 (21,993 ) (39,798 ) Adjusted NOPAT $ 55,760 $ 126,999 Average adjusted invested capital Total deficit $ (419,141 ) $ (442,962 ) Add: Long-term debt 3 484,161 443,779 Add: Operating lease obligations 4 438,483 420,516 Total adjusted invested capital at end of period $ 503,503 $ 421,333 Average adjusted invested capital 5 $ 452,573 $ 363,986 Adjusted ROIC 6 12.3 % 34.9 %

1 Represents the interest expense component of lease expense included in our financial statements under ASC 842, Leases. 2 Reflects annual effective income tax rates, before discrete adjustments, of 28.3% and 23.9% for July 1, 2023 and July 2, 2022, respectively. 3 Long-term debt includes existing finance lease liabilities. 4 Reflects operating lease liabilities included in our financial statements under ASC 842. 5 Average adjusted invested capital represents the average of the last five fiscal quarters' ending adjusted invested capital balances. 6 Adjusted ROIC equals Adjusted NOPAT divided by average adjusted invested capital. Note - the Company's adjusted ROIC calculation and data are considered non-GAAP financial measures and are not in accordance with, or preferable to, GAAP financial data. However, we are providing this information as we believe it facilitates analysis of the Company's financial performance by investors and financial analysts. The Company updated its Adjusted ROIC calculation effective beginning with the reporting period ended December 31, 2022, to reflect adjustments consistent with ASC 842. The prior period has been updated to reflect this calculation. GAAP - generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S.

