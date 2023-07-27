ST. GEORGE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported financial and operating results for Q2 2023, including net income of $15 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to net income of $54 million, or $1.07 earnings per diluted share, for Q2 2022.

Commenting on the results, Chip Childs, Chief Executive Officer of SkyWest, said, " We are making steady headway towards reaching our strategic business objectives and remain optimistic as we continue experiencing strong demand for our products. I want to thank our team of professionals for delivering industry-leading performance throughout the second quarter."

Under its previously announced share repurchase programs, SkyWest repurchased 3.3 million shares of common stock for $94 million during Q2 2023. In total, during the first half of 2023, SkyWest repurchased 8.4 million shares of common stock for $194 million, which represented 17% of SkyWest's outstanding shares as of December 31, 2022. The current share repurchase program authorized by the SkyWest Board of Directors in May 2023 had $186 million of remaining availability as of June 30, 2023.

Financial Results

Revenue was $726 million in Q2 2023, down $73 million, or 9%, from $799 million in Q2 2022. SkyWest deferred recognizing $60 million of revenue during Q2 2023 compared to recognizing previously deferred revenue of $16 million during Q2 2022. The amount of revenue deferred during Q2 2023 was driven by modified terms relating to fixed monthly cash payments under SkyWest's previously announced amended flying contracts. See the "Other Supplemental Cash Flow Information" section of this release for more information. The remaining reduction in revenue was attributed to a decrease in block hour production in Q2 2023 compared to Q2 2022.

Operating expenses were $694 million in Q2 2023, down $16 million, or 2%, from $710 million in Q2 2022, driven by decreases in operating costs as a result of lower Q2 2023 block hour production compared to Q2 2022, partially offset by increases in employee compensation, including higher pilot pay scales.

Capital and Liquidity

SkyWest had $862 million in cash and marketable securities at June 30, 2023, down from $936 million at March 31, 2023 and $1.0 billion at December 31, 2022.

Total debt at June 30, 2023 was $3.2 billion, down from $3.3 billion at March 31, 2023 and $3.4 billion at December 31, 2022. Capital expenditures during Q2 2023 were $31 million for spare engines and other fixed assets.

Status Update on Previously Announced Agreements

SkyWest anticipates adding two E175 aircraft in Q4 2023 and one E175 aircraft in 2024 under a flying contract with Delta Air Lines. SkyWest also anticipates adding one E175 aircraft in 2025 under a flying contract with Alaska Airlines. Timing of future deliveries is subject to change.

By the end of 2025, SkyWest is scheduled to operate a total of 239 E175 aircraft.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of approximately 500 aircraft connecting passengers to over 240 destinations throughout North America. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines carrying more than 40 million passengers in 2022.

SkyWest will host its conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 results today, July 27, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time. The conference call number is 1-888-330-2380 for domestic callers, and 1-240-789-2724 for international callers. Please call up to ten minutes in advance to ensure you are connected prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be available live on the Internet at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/393092687. This press release and additional information regarding SkyWest, including access information for the digital rebroadcast of the second quarter 2023 results call, participation at investor conferences and investor presentations can be accessed at inc.skywest.com.

Forward Looking-Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "forecasts," "expects," "intends," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "should," "likely" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued demand for our product, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic conditions and the captain shortage on SkyWest's business, financial condition and results of operations, the scheduled aircraft deliveries for SkyWest in upcoming periods and the related execution of SkyWest's fleet transition strategy and expected timing thereof, expected production levels in future periods and associated staffing challenges, pilot attrition trends, SkyWest's coordination with major airline partners to optimize the delivery of aircraft under previously announced agreements, the expected terms, timing and benefits related to SkyWest's leasing and joint venture transactions, as well as SkyWest's future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, intentions and outlook, and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available to SkyWest as of such date. SkyWest assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law. Readers should note that many factors could affect the future operating and financial results of SkyWest and could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements set forth in this release. These factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and other potential future outbreaks of infectious diseases or other health concerns, and the consequences of such outbreaks to the travel industry and our major partners in general and the financial condition and operating results of SkyWest in particular, the prospects of entering into agreements with existing or other carriers to fly new aircraft, ongoing negotiations between SkyWest and its major partners regarding their contractual obligations, uncertainties regarding operation of new aircraft, the ability to attract and retain qualified pilots, including captains, and related staffing challenges, the impact of regulatory issues such as pilot rest rules and qualification requirements, and the ability to obtain aircraft financing.

Actual operational and financial results of SkyWest will likely also vary, and may vary materially, from those anticipated, estimated, projected or expected for a number of other reasons, including, in addition to those identified above: the challenges of competing successfully in a highly competitive and rapidly changing industry; developments associated with fluctuations in the economy and the demand for air travel, including related to the COVID-19 pandemic, inflationary pressures, and related decreases in customer demand and spending; the financial stability of SkyWest's major partners and any potential impact of their financial condition on the operations of SkyWest; fluctuations in flight schedules, which are determined by the major partners for whom SkyWest conducts flight operations; variations in market and economic conditions; significant aircraft lease and debt commitments; estimated useful life of long-lived assets, residual aircraft values and related impairment charges; labor relations and costs and labor shortages; the impact of global instability; rapidly fluctuating fuel costs and potential fuel shortages; the impact of weather-related or other natural disasters on air travel and airline costs; aircraft deliveries; uncertainty regarding ongoing hostility between Russia and the Ukraine and the related impacts on macroeconomic conditions and on the international operations of any of our major airline partners as a result of such conflict; the existing global COVID-19 pandemic and the outbreak of any other disease or similar public health threat that affects travel demand or travel behavior; and other unanticipated factors. Risk factors, cautionary statements and other conditions which could cause SkyWest's actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations are contained in SkyWest's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 OPERATING REVENUES: Flying agreements $ 700,394 $ 773,774 $ 1,364,232 $ 1,481,837 Lease, airport services and other 25,249 25,311 53,242 52,400 Total operating revenues 725,643 799,085 1,417,474 1,534,237 OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries, wages and benefits 322,441 288,562 657,642 588,620 Aircraft maintenance, materials and repairs 162,491 174,883 304,717 323,296 Depreciation and amortization 97,169 97,249 191,318 199,994 Aircraft fuel 18,279 31,820 39,243 56,910 Airport-related expenses 16,955 17,490 35,250 36,695 Aircraft rentals 2,428 16,024 21,956 32,020 Other operating expenses 74,020 84,455 140,192 156,052 Total operating expenses 693,783 710,483 1,390,318 1,393,587 OPERATING INCOME 31,860 88,602 27,156 140,650 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 10,494 2,559 20,527 2,984 Interest expense (33,718 ) (30,433 ) (67,338 ) (59,025 ) Other income, net 9,001 12,019 11,175 12,899 Total other expense, net (14,223 ) (15,855 ) (35,636 ) (43,142 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 17,637 72,747 (8,480 ) 97,508 PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES 2,218 18,796 (1,828 ) 25,823 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 15,419 $ 53,951 $ (6,652 ) $ 71,685 BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE $ 0.35 $ 1.07 $ (0.14 ) $ 1.42 DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE $ 0.35 $ 1.07 $ (0.14 ) $ 1.42 Weighted average common shares: Basic 43,837 50,522 46,614 50,501 Diluted 44,219 50,566 46,614 50,637

SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Cash and marketable securities $ 862,349 $ 1,047,215 Other current assets 320,784 324,066 Total current assets 1,183,133 1,371,281 Property and equipment, net 5,467,212 5,524,549 Deposits on aircraft 23,931 23,931 Other long-term assets 441,498 494,792 Total assets $ 7,115,774 $ 7,414,553 Current portion, long-term debt $ 442,155 $ 438,502 Other current liabilities 723,839 734,041 Total current liabilities 1,165,994 1,172,543 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 2,743,804 2,941,772 Other long-term liabilities 1,048,737 952,607 Stockholders' equity 2,157,239 2,347,631 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,115,774 $ 7,414,553

SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries Additional Operational Information (unaudited) SkyWest's fleet in scheduled service or under contract by aircraft type: June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 E175 aircraft 235 236 223 CRJ900 aircraft 41 41 44 CRJ700 aircraft 110 104 114 CRJ200 aircraft 106 136 140 Total aircraft in service or under contract 492 517 521

As of June 30, 2023, SkyWest leased 35 CRJ700s and five CRJ900s to third parties and had nine CRJ200s that are ready for service under SkyWest Charter operations (these aircraft are excluded from the table above).

Selected operational data:

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, Block hours by aircraft type: 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change E175s 168,416 165,224 1.9 % 329,167 311,401 5.7 % CRJ900s 19,698 27,479 (28.3 )% 40,411 53,334 (24.2 )% CRJ700s 50,094 72,120 (30.5 )% 102,122 139,998 (27.1 )% CRJ200s 44,409 69,930 (36.5 )% 87,159 141,013 (38.2 )% Total block hours 282,617 334,753 (15.6 )% 558,859 645,746 (13.5 )% Departures 173,837 199,678 (12.9 )% 334,460 375,889 (11.0 )% Passengers carried 9,887,779 11,124,468 (11.1 )% 18,463,649 19,911,835 (7.3 )% Adjusted flight completion 99.9 % 99.9 % - pts 99.9 % 99.4 % 0.5 pts Raw flight completion 98.9 % 99.1 % (0.2 ) pts 98.2 % 97.7 % 0.5 pts Passenger load factor 85.5 % 86.0 % (0.5 ) pts 83.0 % 82.1 % 0.9 pts Average trip length 451 491 (8.1 )% 461 503 (8.3 )%

Adjusted flight completion percent excludes weather cancellations. Raw flight completion includes weather cancellations.

Supplemental Cash Flow Information

SkyWest receives certain fixed monthly cash payments under its capacity purchase agreements ("CPAs") that are attributed to SkyWest's overhead costs and certain fixed monthly cash payments associated with SkyWest's aircraft ownership costs. Fixed payments allocated to the non-lease portion are recognized as revenue on a completed block hour basis over the applicable contract term. Fixed payments allocated to the lease portion are accounted for as lease revenue under the CPAs and are recognized on a straight-line basis over the applicable contract term. Fixed monthly cash payments received in excess of revenue recognized during the reporting period are recorded as deferred revenue and revenue recognized in excess of fixed monthly cash payments during the reporting period are recorded as unbilled revenue on SkyWest's consolidated balance sheet. Recent amendments to certain CPAs modified the fixed rate structure and resulted in higher deferred revenue amounts in 2023 compared to 2022. The following supplemental cash flow schedule summarizes the total revenue recognized in excess of (or less than) the fixed monthly cash received during the indicated reporting periods and the cumulative difference as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands, unaudited).

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue recognized in excess of (less than) fixed cash payments received $ (60,203 ) $ 15,742 $ (123,398 ) $ 26,880

As of June 30, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 Cumulative revenue recognized less than fixed cash payments received $ (248,211 ) $ (124,813 )

Contacts

Investor Relations

435.634.3200

Investor.relations@skywest.com

Corporate Communications

435.634.3553

corporate.communications@skywest.com