LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McGrath RentCorp ("McGrath" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MGRC), a leading business-to-business rental company in North America, today announced total revenues from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 of $203.0 million, an increase of 32%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The Company reported net income from continuing operations of $28.0 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income from continuing operations of $23.5 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.
SECOND QUARTER 2023 YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS (FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS):
- Rental revenues increased 24% to $117.8 million.
- Total revenues increased 32% to $203.0 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 33% to $77.0 million.
- Dividend rate of $0.465 per share for the second quarter of 2023. On an annualized basis, this dividend represents a 2.0% yield on the July 26, 2023 close price of $92.16 per share.
Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath, made the following comments regarding these results and future expectations:
"We were very pleased with our second quarter results. Our 24% increase in companywide rental revenues was driven by strong modular segment performance. Modular rental revenues grew 37%, with over half of the growth attributable to our Vesta Modular and several smaller Portable Storage acquisitions completed earlier this year. Before acquisitions, the modular segment rental revenues grew organically by a robust 14%.
Our modular business saw broad based rental strength across commercial, education and portable storage customer bases. Overall demand conditions continued to be positive. Our initiatives to grow modular sales also showed progress as sales revenues increased by 59% compared to a year ago. Consistent with our growth objectives, we increased our portable storage geographic coverage with the acquisitions of Dixie Storage and Inland Leasing and Storage.
TRS-RenTelco experienced continued softness in semiconductor related demand, resulting in lower general purpose rentals during the quarter, while communications rentals were flat, compared to a year ago. Rental revenues at TRS-RenTelco decreased by 4%.
We are continuing to make good progress with the strategic transformation of McGrath's business portfolio. The Adler divestiture will be fully completed at the end of July, which has been a substantial undertaking for the McGrath team through the first half of the year. Concurrently, we have been making good progress with the Vesta integration. I am very pleased with the team collaboration and commercial successes that we have seen in the last few months.
Our first half accomplishments have been significant, and we look forward to building on that momentum in the second half of the year. I am excited by the range of long-term growth opportunities for McGrath."
DIVISION HIGHLIGHTS:
All comparisons presented below are for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 to the quarter ended June 30, 2022 unless otherwise indicated.
MOBILE MODULAR
For the second quarter of 2023, the Company's Mobile Modular division reported Adjusted EBITDA of $56.8 million, an increase of $21.1 million, or 59%.
- Rental revenues increased 37% to $89.3 million, depreciation expense increased 33% to $10.3 million and other direct costs increased 4% to $25.1 million, which resulted in an increase in gross profit on rental revenues of 63% to $53.9 million. Vesta Modular contributed $13.9 million and $8.9 million in rental revenues and gross profit during the quarter, respectively.
- Rental related services revenues increased 56% to $33.2 million, primarily attributable to higher delivery and pick up activities for both modular buildings and portable storage containers, with associated gross profit increasing 65% to $10.1 million. Vesta Modular contributed $4.6 million and $1.7 million in rental related services revenues and gross profit during the quarter, respectively.
- Sales revenues increased 59% to $39.4 million, primarily from higher new equipment sales. Gross margin on sales was 31% compared to 41% in 2022, resulting in a 21% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $12.2 million. Vesta Modular contributed $11.2 million and $2.8 million in sales revenues and gross profit during the quarter, respectively.
- Selling and administrative expenses increased $12.5 million to $38.3 million. The addition of Vesta Modular increased selling and administrative expenses by $6.6 million, which included $1.2 million higher amortization of intangibles. In addition, allocated corporate expenses increased $2.8 million.
TRS-RENTELCO
For the second quarter of 2023, the Company's TRS-RenTelco division reported Adjusted EBITDA of $21.5 million, a decrease of 3%, when compared to the same quarter in 2022.
- Rental revenues decreased 4% to $28.6 million, with depreciation expense and other direct costs comparable to the previous period, resulting in a 10% decrease in gross profit on rental revenues to $10.8 million. The rental revenue decrease was the result of lower average rental equipment on rent compared to the prior year, partly offset by higher average monthly rental rates.
- Sales revenues increased 17% to $7.5 million and gross profit on sales revenues increased 12% to $4.1 million.
- Selling and administrative expenses increased $0.5 million, or 8%, to $7.1 million, primarily due to higher allocated corporate expenses.
FINANCIAL OUTLOOK:
Based upon the Company's year-to-date results and current outlook for the remainder of the year, the Company is revising its financial outlook. For the full-year 2023, the Company expects:
Previous
(Continuing Operations)
Current
(Continuing Operations)
?
Total revenue:
$790 to $820 million
$805 to $830 million
?
Adjusted EBITDA1, 2:
$300 to $315 million
$306 to $320 million
?
Gross rental equipment capital expenditures:
$190 to $210 million
$190 to $200 million
1.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation and transaction costs. A reconciliation of actual net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities can be found at the end of this release. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, excludes the income from discontinued operations from the divestiture of Adler Tanks.
2.
Information reconciling forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP financial measures is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Therefore, no reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided. The Company provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with the Company's results under GAAP, provides useful information for the reasons noted in the reconciliation of actual Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release.
ABOUT MCGRATH:
McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a leading business-to-business rental company in North America with a strong record of profitable business growth. Founded in 1979, McGrath's operations are centered on modular solutions through its Mobile Modular and Mobile Modular Portable Storage businesses. In addition, its TRS-RenTelco business offers electronic test equipment rental solutions. The Company's rental product offerings and services are part of the circular supply economy, helping customers work more efficiently, and sustainably manage their environmental footprint. With over 40 years of experience, McGrath's success is driven by a focus on exceptional customer experiences. This focus has underpinned the Company's long-term financial success and supported over 30 consecutive years of annual dividend increases to shareholders, a rare distinction among publicly listed companies.
McGrath is headquartered in Livermore, California. Additional information about McGrath and its businesses is available at mgrc.com and investors.mgrc.com.
You should read this press release in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings. You can visit the Company's web site at www.mgrc.com to access information on McGrath RentCorp, including the latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings.
CONFERENCE CALL NOTE:
As previously announced in its press release of June 29, 2023, McGrath RentCorp will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on July 27, 2023 to discuss the second quarter 2023 results. To participate in the teleconference, dial 1-800-245-3047 (in the U.S.), or 1-203-518-9765 (outside the U.S.), or to listen only, access the simultaneous webcast at the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.mgrc.com/. A replay will be available for 7 days following the call by dialing 1-800-839-3413 (in the U.S.), or 1-402-220-7236 (outside the U.S.). In addition, a live audio webcast and replay of the call may be found in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations.
MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
Rental
$
117,840
$
94,667
$
228,087
$
184,717
Rental related services
33,857
22,046
60,989
41,078
Rental operations
151,697
116,713
289,076
225,795
Sales
47,801
35,870
71,461
51,089
Other
3,532
785
6,211
1,537
Total revenues
203,030
153,368
366,748
278,421
Costs and Expenses
Direct costs of rental operations:
Depreciation of rental equipment
22,597
20,082
44,430
39,944
Rental related services
23,825
15,780
43,093
29,540
Other
30,560
29,516
61,695
54,370
Total direct costs of rental operations
76,982
65,378
149,218
123,854
Costs of sales
31,438
21,034
45,553
29,576
Total costs of revenues
108,420
86,412
194,771
153,430
Gross profit
94,610
66,956
171,977
124,991
Selling and administrative expenses
47,026
33,809
104,524
66,414
Income from operations
47,584
33,147
67,453
58,577
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense
(9,945
)
(2,426
)
(17,409
)
(4,702
)
Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain
(18
)
(181
)
208
(168
)
Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes
37,621
30,540
50,252
53,707
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations
9,669
6,996
10,782
12,505
Income from continuing operations
27,952
23,544
39,470
41,202
Discontinued operations:
Income from discontinued operations before provision for income taxes
-
3,327
1,709
4,715
Provision for income taxes from discontinued operations
-
734
453
987
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
2,630
-
61,513
-
Income from discontinued operations
2,630
2,593
62,769
3,728
Net income
$
30,582
$
26,137
$
102,239
$
44,930
Earnings per share from continuing operations:
Basic
$
1.14
$
0.96
$
1.61
$
1.68
Diluted
$
1.14
$
0.96
$
1.61
$
1.68
Earnings per share from discontinued operations:
Basic
$
0.11
$
0.11
$
2.57
$
0.15
Diluted
$
0.11
$
0.11
$
2.56
$
0.15
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.25
$
1.07
$
4.18
$
1.83
Diluted
$
1.25
$
1.07
$
4.17
$
1.83
Shares used in per share calculation:
Basic
24,479
24,360
24,448
24,323
Diluted
24,512
24,509
24,527
24,522
Cash dividends declared per share
$
0.465
$
0.455
$
0.930
$
0.910
MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
June 30,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Assets
Cash
$
2,205
$
957
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,600 in 2023 and $2,300 in 2022
191,676
169,937
Rental equipment, at cost:
Relocatable modular buildings
1,457,984
1,123,268
Electronic test equipment
390,832
398,267
1,848,816
1,521,535
Less: accumulated depreciation
(553,166
)
(531,218
)
Rental equipment, net
1,295,650
990,317
Property, plant and equipment, net
146,624
138,713
Prepaid expenses and other assets
81,967
69,837
Intangible assets, net
65,607
35,431
Goodwill
325,354
106,403
Assets of discontinued operations
-
196,249
Total assets
$
2,109,083
$
1,707,844
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Notes payable
$
672,631
$
413,742
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
219,611
151,208
Deferred income
106,523
82,417
Deferred income taxes, net
229,749
203,361
Liabilities of discontinued operations
-
53,171
Total liabilities
1,228,514
903,899
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, no par value - Authorized 40,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 24,485 shares as of June 30, 2023 and 24,388 shares as of December 31, 2022
107,362
110,080
Retained earnings
773,260
693,943
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(53
)
(78
)
Total shareholders' equity
880,569
803,945
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,109,083
$
1,707,844
MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income
$
102,239
$
44,930
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
54,958
55,355
Deferred income taxes
(39,486
)
(5,815
)
Provision for credit losses
1,400
49
Share-based compensation
3,382
3,412
Gain on sale of discontinued operations
(61,513
)
-
Gain on sale of used rental equipment
(14,250
)
(16,093
)
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
(208
)
168
Amortization of debt issuance costs
4
9
Change in:
Accounts receivable
(1,116
)
(7,879
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(8,504
)
(10,855
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
25,255
(73
)
Deferred income
9,290
18,835
Net cash provided by operating activities
71,451
82,043
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
268,012
-
Purchases of rental equipment
(128,088
)
(94,820
)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(11,229
)
(6,594
)
Cash paid for acquisition of businesses
(456,312
)
-
Proceeds from sales of used rental equipment
27,410
31,830
Net cash used in investing activities
(300,207
)
(69,584
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Net borrowings under bank lines of credit
258,885
15,000
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards
(6,100
)
(6,128
)
Payment of dividends
(22,782
)
(22,083
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
230,003
(13,211
)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash
1
135
Net increase (decrease) in cash
1,248
(617
)
Cash balance, beginning of period
957
1,491
Cash balance, end of period
$
2,205
$
874
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
Interest paid, during the period
$
16,802
$
5,821
Net income taxes paid, during the period
$
6,931
$
17,078
Dividends accrued during the period, not yet paid
$
11,937
$
11,009
Rental equipment acquisitions, not yet paid
$
7,612
$
6,906
MCGRATH RENTCORP
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2023
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Mobile Modular
TRS-RenTelco
Enviroplex
Adler Tanks (Discontinued)
Consolidated
Revenues
Rental
$
89,257
$
28,583
$
-
$
-
$
117,840
Rental related services
33,190
667
-
-
33,857
Rental operations
122,447
29,250
-
-
151,697
Sales
39,357
7,521
923
-
47,801
Other
2,458
1,074
-
-
3,532
Total revenues
164,262
37,845
923
-
203,030
Costs and Expenses
Direct costs of rental operations:
Depreciation
10,285
12,312
-
-
22,597
Rental related services
23,084
741
-
-
23,825
Other
25,082
5,478
-
-
30,560
Total direct costs of rental operations
58,451
18,531
-
-
76,982
Costs of sales
27,207
3,431
800
-
31,438
Total costs of revenues
85,658
21,962
800
-
108,420
Gross Profit (Loss)
Rental
53,890
10,793
-
-
64,683
Rental related services
10,106
(74
)
-
-
10,032
Rental operations
63,996
10,719
-
-
74,715
Sales
12,150
4,090
123
-
16,363
Other
2,458
1,074
-
-
3,532
Total gross profit
78,604
15,883
123
-
94,610
Selling and administrative expenses
38,296
7,126
1,604
-
47,026
Income (loss) from operations
$
40,308
$
8,757
$
(1,481
)
$
-
47,584
Interest expense
(9,945
)
Foreign currency exchange loss
(18
)
Provision for income taxes
(9,669
)
Net income
$
27,952
Other Information
Adjusted EBITDA 1
$
56,824
$
21,538
$
(1,394
)
$
-
$
76,968
Average rental equipment 2
$
1,321,767
$
393,891
Average monthly total yield 3
2.25
%
2.40
%
Average utilization 4
79.1
%
58.2
%
Average monthly rental rate 5
2.84
%
4.16
%
1.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation and transaction costs. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, excludes the gain on sale of discontinued operations from the divestiture of Adler Tanks.
2.
Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding new equipment inventory and accessory equipment.
3.
Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
4.
Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
5.
Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.
MCGRATH RENTCORP
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2022
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Mobile Modular
TRS-RenTelco
Enviroplex
Adler Tanks (Discontinued)
Consolidated
Revenues
Rental
$
64,949
$
29,718
$
-
$
15,957
$
110,624
Rental related services
21,233
813
-
6,773
28,819
Rental operations
86,182
30,531
-
22,730
139,443
Sales
24,816
6,404
4,650
601
36,471
Other
379
406
-
332
1,117
Total revenues
111,377
37,341
4,650
23,663
177,031
Costs and Expenses
Direct costs of rental operations:
Depreciation
7,749
12,333
-
3,982
24,064
Rental related services
15,116
664
-
5,073
20,853
Other
24,073
5,443
-
3,309
32,825
Total direct costs of rental operations
46,938
18,440
-
12,364
77,742
Costs of sales
14,760
2,765
3,509
418
21,452
Total costs of revenues
61,698
21,205
3,509
12,782
99,194
Gross Profit
Rental
33,127
11,942
-
8,666
53,735
Rental related services
6,117
149
-
1,700
7,966
Rental operations
39,244
12,091
-
10,366
61,701
Sales
10,056
3,639
1,141
183
15,019
Other
379
406
-
332
1,117
Total gross profit
49,679
16,136
1,141
10,881
77,837
Selling and administrative expenses
25,755
6,614
1,440
6,979
40,788
Income (loss) from operations
$
23,924
$
9,522
$
(299
)
$
3,902
37,049
Interest expense
(3,001
)
Foreign currency exchange loss
(181
)
Provision for income taxes
(7,730
)
Net income
$
26,137
Other Information
Adjusted EBITDA 1
$
35,773
$
22,128
$
(230
)
$
8,620
$
66,291
Average rental equipment 2
$
1,019,927
$
382,068
Average monthly total yield 3
2.12
%
2.59
%
Average utilization 4
78.1
%
64.5
%
Average monthly rental rate 5
2.72
%
4.02
%
1.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation and transaction costs. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, excludes the gain on sale of discontinued operations from the divestiture of Adler Tanks.
2.
Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding new equipment inventory and accessory equipment.
3.
Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
4.
Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
5.
Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.
MCGRATH RENTCORP
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
Six months ended June 30, 2023
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Mobile Modular
TRS-RenTelco
Enviroplex
Adler Tanks (Discontinued)
Consolidated
Revenues
Rental
$
170,370
$
57,717
$
-
$
6,520
$
228,087
Rental related services
59,442
1,547
-
2,584
60,989
Rental operations
229,812
59,264
-
9,104
289,076
Sales
56,962
12,635
1,864
269
71,461
Other
4,145
2,066
-
65
6,211
Total revenues
290,919
73,965
1,864
9,438
366,748
Costs and Expenses
Direct costs of rental operations:
Depreciation
19,729
24,701
-
1,325
44,430
Rental related services
41,691
1,402
-
2,020
43,093
Other
50,992
10,703
-
1,270
61,695
Total direct costs of rental operations
112,412
36,806
-
4,614
149,218
Costs of sales
38,281
5,656
1,616
159
45,553
Total costs of revenues
150,693
42,462
1,616
4,773
194,771
Gross Profit
Rental
99,649
22,313
-
3,926
121,962
Rental related services
17,751
145
-
564
17,896
Rental operations
117,400
22,458
-
4,490
139,858
Sales
18,681
6,979
248
110
25,908
Other
4,145
2,066
-
65
6,211
Total gross profit
140,226
31,503
248
4,665
171,977
Selling and administrative expenses
84,810
16,577
3,137
2,582
104,524
Income (loss) from operations
$
55,416
$
14,926
$
(2,889
)
$
2,083
67,453
Interest expense
(17,783
)
Foreign currency exchange loss
208
Provision for income taxes
(11,235
)
Net income
$
38,643
Other Information
Adjusted EBITDA 1
$
99,269
$
42,173
$
(2,724
)
$
3,682
$
142,400
Average rental equipment 2
$
1,241,287
$
395,049
Average monthly total yield 3
2.29
%
2.42
%
Average utilization 4
79.4
%
58.7
%
Average monthly rental rate 5
2.88
%
4.15
%
1.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation and transaction costs. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, excludes the gain on sale of discontinued operations from the divestiture of Adler Tanks.
2.
Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding new equipment inventory and accessory equipment.
3.
Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
4.
Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
5.
Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.
MCGRATH RENTCORP
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
Six months ended June 30, 2022
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Mobile Modular
TRS-RenTelco
Enviroplex
Adler Tanks (Discontinued)
Consolidated
Revenues
Rental
$
126,487
$
58,230
$
-
$
30,148
$
214,865
Rental related services
39,594
1,484
-
12,058
53,136
Rental operations
166,081
59,714
-
42,206
268,001
Sales
35,191
10,331
5,567
1,258
52,347
Other
750
787
-
519
2,056
Total revenues
202,022
70,832
5,567
43,983
322,404
Costs and Expenses
Direct costs of rental operations:
Depreciation
15,582
24,362
-
7,994
47,938
Rental related services
28,296
1,244
-
9,456
38,996
Other
44,235
10,135
-
6,278
60,648
Total direct costs of rental operations
88,113
35,741
-
23,728
147,582
Costs of sales
21,089
4,265
4,222
920
30,496
Total costs of revenues
109,202
40,006
4,222
24,648
178,078
Gross Profit
Rental
66,670
23,733
-
15,876
106,279
Rental related services
11,298
240
-
2,602
14,140
Rental operations
77,968
23,973
-
18,478
120,419
Sales
14,102
6,066
1,345
338
21,851
Other
750
787
-
519
2,056
Total gross profit
92,820
30,826
1,345
19,335
144,326
Selling and administrative expenses
50,447
13,204
2,763
13,501
79,915
Income (loss) from operations
$
42,373
$
17,622
$
(1,418
)
$
5,834
64,411
Interest expense
(5,821
)
Foreign currency exchange loss
(168
)
Provision for income taxes
(13,492
)
Net income
$
44,930
Other Information
Adjusted EBITDA 1
$
66,178
$
42,781
$
(1,276
)
$
15,327
$
123,010
Average rental equipment 2
$
1,013,361
$
374,364
Average monthly total yield 3
2.08
%
2.59
%
Average utilization 4
77.6
%
64.6
%
Average monthly rental rate 5
2.68
%
4.02
%
1.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation and transaction costs. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, excludes the gain on sale of discontinued operations from the divestiture of Adler Tanks.
2.
Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding new equipment inventory and accessory equipment.
3.
Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
4.
Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
5.
Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures
To supplement the Company's financial data presented on a basis consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), the Company presents "Adjusted EBITDA", which is defined by the Company as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and transaction costs. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure as management believes it provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's liquidity and financial condition and because management, as well as the Company's lenders, use this measure in evaluating the performance of the Company.
Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP measures to further evaluate the Company's period-to-period operating performance, compliance with financial covenants in the Company's revolving lines of credit and senior notes and the Company's ability to meet future capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Management believes the exclusion of non-cash charges, including share-based compensation and transaction costs, is useful in measuring the Company's cash available for operations and performance of the Company. Because management finds Adjusted EBITDA useful, the Company believes its investors will also find Adjusted EBITDA useful in evaluating the Company's performance.
Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows, or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Unlike EBITDA, which may be used by other companies or investors, Adjusted EBITDA does not include share-based compensation charges and transaction costs. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is of limited use in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and does not accurately reflect real cash flow. In addition, other companies may not use Adjusted EBITDA or may use other non-GAAP measures, limiting the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of comparison. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the Company will not incur expenses that are the same as or similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The Company compensates for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of the Company's performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the SEC, the Company includes in the tables below reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Income from continuing operations
$
27,952
$
23,544
$
39,470
$
41,202
$
101,577
$
89,756
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations
9,669
6,996
10,782
12,505
29,654
31,885
Interest expense
9,945
2,426
17,409
4,702
24,937
9,828
Depreciation and amortization
27,368
23,357
53,501
46,491
100,650
93,469
EBITDA
74,934
56,323
121,162
104,900
256,818
224,938
Share-based compensation
1,889
1,271
3,264
2,783
7,228
6,296
Transaction costs 3
145
-
14,292
-
18,345
1,141
Adjusted EBITDA 1
$
76,968
$
57,594
$
138,718
$
107,683
$
282,391
$
232,375
Adjusted EBITDA margin 2
38
%
38
%
38
%
39
%
39
%
40
%
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Adjusted EBITDA 1
$
76,968
$
66,291
$
142,400
$
123,010
$
308,256
$
263,074
Interest paid
(8,985
)
(3,684
)
(16,802
)
(5,821
)
(25,756
)
(12,160
)
Income taxes paid, net of refunds received
(6,518
)
(16,658
)
(6,931
)
(17,078
)
(17,215
)
(19,175
)
Gain on sale of used rental equipment
(11,161
)
(10,729
)
(14,250
)
(16,093
)
(36,136
)
(29,664
)
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
18
181
(208
)
168
2
321
Amortization of debt issuance costs
2
5
4
9
11
18
Change in certain assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(16,669
)
(15,765
)
284
(7,830
)
(22,410
)
(26,420
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(1,159
)
(15,068
)
(8,504
)
(10,855
)
(14,133
)
(8,286
)
Accounts payable and other liabilities
(2,828
)
12,115
(33,832
)
(2,302
)
(22,935
)
(8,362
)
Deferred income
6,072
13,612
9,290
18,835
14,156
20,459
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
35,740
$
30,300
$
71,451
$
82,043
$
183,840
$
179,805
1.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation and transaction costs. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2023, excludes the gain on sale of discontinued operations from the divestiture of Adler Tanks. Total Adjusted EBITDA attributed to discontinued operations for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, was $3,682 and $15,173, respectively.
2.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues for the period.
3.
Transaction costs include acquisition and divestiture related legal and professional fees and other costs specific to these transactions.
