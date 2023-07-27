AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Instruments Corporation (Nasdaq: NATI) today announced Q2 2023 revenue of $417 million, up 5 percent year over year, a record for a second quarter.

In Q2, the total value of the company's orders was down 17 percent year over year. Orders were down 20 percent in the Americas, down 26 percent in APAC, and flat in EMEA year over year.

In Q2, GAAP gross margin was 72 percent and non-GAAP gross margin was 74 percent. Total GAAP operating expenses were $257 million and non-GAAP operating expenses were $218 million. GAAP operating income for Q2 was $41 million with non-GAAP operating income of $91 million. In Q2, GAAP operating margin was 10 percent with non-GAAP operating margin of 22 percent.

In Q2, GAAP net income for Q2 was $30 million and non-GAAP net income was $68 million, with GAAP diluted EPS of $0.23 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.51.

"I am pleased with our results in the second quarter. We delivered record revenue for a second quarter, along with strong operating margin and EPS, which demonstrates the operating leverage we have developed through our ongoing transformation. Revenue was up 5 percent year-over-year and was bolstered by our strong backlog, even as orders weakened more than we initially anticipated throughout the quarter," said Eric Starkloff, NI President and CEO. "Despite the challenging macro environment, we executed our strategy. Our performance is a testament to our continued focus on high growth subsegments and global execution."

"Our focus on operational execution and expense management continued, resulting in second quarter GAAP operating margin up over 450 bps and non-GAAP operating margin up over 600 bps as compared to the same quarter last year," said Daniel Berenbaum, NI CFO. "While we still see difficulty in obtaining reliable supply of a few specific parts, a general easing of supply chain constraints combined with the laser-focus of our team enabled more shipments from our strong backlog, offsetting a difficult bookings environment."

As of June 30, 2023, NI had $139 million in cash and cash equivalents. During the second quarter, NI paid $37 million in dividends. The NI Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share payable on August 29, 2023, to stockholders of record on August 8, 2023.

NI's non-GAAP results exclude, as applicable, the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, taxes levied on the transfer of acquired intellectual property, foreign exchange loss on acquisitions, restructuring charges, tax reform charges, disposal gains on buildings and related charitable contributions, tax effects related to businesses held for sale, gain on sale of businesses, and capitalization and amortization of internally developed software costs. Reconciliations of the NI's GAAP and non-GAAP results are included as part of this news release.

YTD 2023 Summary

Record GAAP revenue of $854 million, up 9 percent year over year

Strong GAAP operating margin of 11% and record non-GAAP operating margin of 23%

Strong diluted GAAP EPS of $0.58, up 107 percent year over year and record diluted non-GAAP EPS of $1.13, up 47 percent year over year

Non-GAAP Presentation

To supplement NI's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, NI has provided non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP revenue or net sales, gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, operating margin, provision for income taxes, net income, net margin and diluted EPS. A reconciliation of the adjustments to GAAP results is included in the tables below. Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. The non-GAAP financial information used by NI may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements include those set forth above relating to our ability to execute on our strategy. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections of future events. We claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for all forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors which could affect our future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the global shortage of key components; effect of the global economic and geopolitical conditions; our international operations and foreign economies; adverse public health matters, including epidemics and pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to effectively manage our partners and distribution channels; interruptions in our technology systems or cyber-attacks on our systems; the dependency of our product revenue on certain industries and the risk of contractions in such industries; concentration of credit risk and uncertain conditions in the global financial markets; our ability to compete in markets that are highly competitive; our ability to release successful new products or achieve expected returns; the risk that our manufacturing capacity and a substantial majority of our warehousing and distribution capacity are located outside of the U.S.; our dependence on key suppliers and distributors; longer delivery lead times from our suppliers; risk of product liability claims; dependence on our proprietary rights and risks of intellectual property litigation; the continued service of key management, technical personnel and operational employees; our ability to comply with environmental laws and associated costs; our ability to maintain our website; the risks of bugs, vulnerabilities, errors or design flaws in our products; our restructuring activities; our exposure to large orders; our shift to more system orders; our ability to effectively manage our operating expenses and meet budget; fluctuations in our financial results due to factors outside of our control; our outstanding debt; the interest rate risk associated with our variable rate indebtedness; seasonal variation in our revenues; our ability to comply with laws and regulations; changes in tax rates and exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to make certain acquisitions or dispositions, integrate the companies we acquire or separate the companies we sold and/or enter into strategic relationships; risks related to currency fluctuations; provisions in charter documents and Delaware law that delay or prevent our acquisition; the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the proposed transaction that could cause the parties to terminate the merger agreement entered into in connection with the proposed transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the risk that the parties to the merger agreement may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all; risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of our common stock; the risk of any unexpected costs or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction; the risk of any litigation relating to the proposed transaction; the risk that the proposed transaction and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the ability of the Company to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, stockholders and other business relationships and on its operating results and business generally; and the risk the pending proposed transaction could distract management of the Company. In addition, our ability to declare and/or pay declared dividends is subject to compliance with the terms of our existing credit agreement. The Company directs readers to its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the other documents it files with the SEC for other risks associated with the Company's future performance. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. All information in this release is as of the date above. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

About NI

At NI, we bring together people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity's biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously every day.

National Instruments, NI and ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies. (NATI-F)

National Instruments Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,243 $ 139,799 Accounts receivable, net 389,926 445,279 Inventories, net 401,626 388,164 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 123,949 115,677 Total current assets 1,054,744 1,088,919 Property and equipment, net 283,907 265,380 Goodwill 638,459 615,734 Intangible assets, net 192,904 200,850 Operating lease right-of-use assets 68,062 59,176 Other long-term assets 124,918 128,479 Total assets $ 2,362,994 $ 2,358,538 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 60,514 $ 54,639 Accrued compensation 49,575 71,422 Deferred revenue - current 158,247 137,208 Operating lease liabilities - current 16,608 13,834 Other taxes payable 55,622 67,615 Debt, current 25,000 25,000 Other current liabilities 58,833 153,157 Total current liabilities 424,399 522,875 Deferred income taxes 5,983 1,676 Income tax payable - non-current 22,581 40,646 Deferred revenue - non-current 60,094 63,066 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 36,486 30,588 Debt - non-current 564,373 516,637 Other long-term liabilities 31,558 26,926 Total liabilities $ 1,145,474 $ 1,202,414 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 1,328 1,310 Additional paid-in capital 1,251,971 1,207,420 Retained earnings (11,295 ) (14,741 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,484 ) (37,865 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,217,520 1,156,124 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,362,994 $ 2,358,538

National Instruments Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales: Product $ 379,436 $ 354,805 $ 779,835 $ 698,489 Software maintenance 37,368 40,710 73,794 82,281 Total net sales 416,804 395,515 853,629 780,770 Cost of sales: Product 113,625 123,307 241,181 238,332 Software maintenance 4,862 4,167 10,012 8,370 Total cost of sales 118,487 127,474 251,193 246,702 Gross profit 298,317 268,041 602,436 534,068 71.6% 67.8% 70.6% 68.4% Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 123,101 124,908 240,443 245,064 Research and development 83,801 85,589 170,438 167,750 General and administrative 50,504 36,772 93,719 69,949 Total operating expenses 257,406 247,269 504,600 482,763 Operating income 40,911 20,772 97,836 51,305 Other expense (8,500 ) (3,505 ) (11,519 ) (3,473 ) Income before income taxes 32,411 17,267 86,317 47,832 Provision for income taxes 1,919 4,833 8,896 10,162 Net income $ 30,492 $ 12,434 $ 77,421 $ 37,670 Basic earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.09 $ 0.59 $ 0.29 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.09 $ 0.58 $ 0.28 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 132,369 131,973 131,850 132,039 Diluted 134,171 132,708 133,693 132,948 Dividends declared per share $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.56 $ 0.56

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flow from operating activities: Net income $ 77,421 $ 37,670 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 45,541 45,742 Stock-based compensation 30,388 40,804 Loss from equity-method investees (5,597 ) (131 ) Deferred income taxes 2,488 943 Net change in operating assets and liabilities (75,368 ) (169,930 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities 74,873 (44,902 ) Cash flow from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash received (23,024 ) (72,802 ) Capital expenditures (35,477 ) (24,509 ) Capitalization of internally developed software (925 ) (187 ) Additions to other intangibles (3,811 ) (2,478 ) Net cash used in investing activities (63,237 ) (99,976 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving loan facility 120,000 175,000 Payments on revolving line of credit (60,000 ) - Proceeds from term loan - - Payments on term loan (12,500 ) - Debt issuance costs - - Proceeds from issuance of common stock 17,376 17,859 Repurchase of common stock - (70,000 ) Dividends paid (73,975 ) (74,034 ) Other (3,075 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (12,174 ) 48,825 Impact of changes in exchange rates on cash (18 ) (4,180 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (556 ) (100,233 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 139,799 211,106 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 139,243 $ 110,873

The following tables provide details with respect to the amount of GAAP charges related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, capitalization and amortization of internally developed software costs, restructuring charges, gains on sale of business/assets, and other that were recorded in the line items indicated below (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Stock-based compensation Cost of sales $ 467 $ 1,253 $ 1,429 $ 2,475 Sales and marketing 5,792 7,202 10,727 14,291 Research and development 5,146 6,271 10,264 12,359 General and administrative 3,424 5,951 7,967 11,680 Provision for income taxes (6,020 ) (1,993 ) (7,821 ) (4,648 ) Total $ 8,809 $ 18,684 $ 22,566 $ 36,157 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments Net sales $ - $ 371 $ - $ 742 Cost of sales 8,402 6,415 15,062 10,218 Sales and marketing 4,694 5,573 9,267 11,712 Research and development - - - (320 ) Other (expense) income 320 503 753 1,019 Provision for income taxes (2,014 ) (2,094 ) (3,505 ) (3,530 ) Total $ 11,402 $ 10,768 $ 21,577 $ 19,841 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges, and other(1) Cost of sales $ 982 $ 1,159 $ 2,502 $ 1,944 Sales and marketing 3,225 2,339 9,169 2,646 Research and development 497 487 3,735 1,102 General and administrative 16,555 1,248 24,492 3,019 Other (expense) income 48 (265 ) (2,449 ) (2,132 ) Provision for income taxes (4,569 ) (779 ) (8,867 ) (1,356 ) Total $ 16,738 $ 4,189 $ 28,582 $ 5,223 (1) Includes costs related to our announced merger with Emerson Electric Co. incurred during the first and second quarter of 2023 (Capitalization) and amortization of internally developed software costs Cost of sales $ 659 $ 1,896 $ 1,390 $ 3,929 Research and development - - (910 ) (187 ) Provision for income taxes (153 ) (436 ) (132 ) (843 ) Total $ 506 $ 1,460 $ 348 $ 2,899

National Instruments Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit Gross profit, as reported $ 298,317 $ 268,041 $ 602,436 $ 534,068 Stock-based compensation 467 1,253 1,429 2,475 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 8,402 6,786 15,062 10,960 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 982 1,159 2,502 1,944 Amortization of internally developed software costs 659 1,896 1,390 3,929 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 308,827 $ 279,135 $ 622,819 $ 553,376 Non-GAAP gross margin 74.1% 70.5% 73.0% 70.8% Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses Operating expenses, as reported $ 257,406 $ 247,269 $ 504,600 $ 482,763 Stock-based compensation (14,362 ) (19,424 ) (28,958 ) (38,330 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments (4,694 ) (5,573 ) (9,267 ) (11,392 ) Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other (20,277 ) (4,074 ) (37,396 ) (6,767 ) Capitalization of internally developed software costs - - 910 187 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 218,073 $ 218,198 $ 429,889 $ 426,461 Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income Operating income, as reported $ 40,911 $ 20,772 $ 97,836 $ 51,305 Stock-based compensation 14,829 20,677 30,387 40,805 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 13,096 12,359 24,329 22,352 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 21,259 5,233 39,898 8,711 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 659 1,896 480 3,742 Non-GAAP operating income $ 90,754 $ 60,937 $ 192,930 $ 126,915 Non-GAAP operating margin 21.8% 15.4% 22.6% 16.2% Reconciliation of Provision for income taxes to Non-GAAP Provision for income taxes(1) Provision for income taxes, as reported $ 1,919 $ 4,833 $ 8,896 $ 10,162 Stock-based compensation 6,020 1,993 7,821 4,648 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 2,014 2,094 3,505 3,530 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 4,569 779 8,867 1,356 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 153 436 132 843 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes(1) $ 14,675 $ 10,135 $ 29,221 $ 20,539 (1): The income tax effect related to each non-GAAP item is calculated based on the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment, and considers the current and deferred tax impact of those adjustments.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income, as reported $ 30,492 $ 12,434 $ 77,421 $ 37,670 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation 14,829 20,677 30,387 40,805 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 13,416 12,862 25,082 23,371 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 21,307 4,968 37,449 6,579 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 659 1,896 480 3,742 Income tax effects and adjustments(1) (12,756 ) (5,302 ) (20,325 ) (10,377 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 67,947 $ 47,535 $ 150,494 $ 101,790 Non-GAAP net margin 16.3% 12.0% 17.6% 13.0% Diluted EPS, as reported $ 0.23 $ 0.09 $ 0.58 $ 0.28 Adjustment to reconcile diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS Stock-based compensation 0.11 0.16 0.23 0.31 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 0.10 0.10 0.19 0.18 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 0.16 0.04 0.28 0.05 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 0.01 0.01 - 0.03 Income tax effects and adjustments(1) (0.10 ) (0.04 ) (0.15 ) (0.08 ) Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.51 $ 0.36 $ 1.13 $ 0.77 (1): The income tax effect related to each non-GAAP item is calculated based on the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment, and considers the current and deferred tax impact of those adjustments. Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 134,171 132,708 133,693 132,948

Contacts

Marissa Vidaurri

Vice President of Investor Relations

(512) 683-5215