AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Instruments Corporation (Nasdaq: NATI) today announced Q2 2023 revenue of $417 million, up 5 percent year over year, a record for a second quarter.
In Q2, the total value of the company's orders was down 17 percent year over year. Orders were down 20 percent in the Americas, down 26 percent in APAC, and flat in EMEA year over year.
In Q2, GAAP gross margin was 72 percent and non-GAAP gross margin was 74 percent. Total GAAP operating expenses were $257 million and non-GAAP operating expenses were $218 million. GAAP operating income for Q2 was $41 million with non-GAAP operating income of $91 million. In Q2, GAAP operating margin was 10 percent with non-GAAP operating margin of 22 percent.
In Q2, GAAP net income for Q2 was $30 million and non-GAAP net income was $68 million, with GAAP diluted EPS of $0.23 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.51.
"I am pleased with our results in the second quarter. We delivered record revenue for a second quarter, along with strong operating margin and EPS, which demonstrates the operating leverage we have developed through our ongoing transformation. Revenue was up 5 percent year-over-year and was bolstered by our strong backlog, even as orders weakened more than we initially anticipated throughout the quarter," said Eric Starkloff, NI President and CEO. "Despite the challenging macro environment, we executed our strategy. Our performance is a testament to our continued focus on high growth subsegments and global execution."
"Our focus on operational execution and expense management continued, resulting in second quarter GAAP operating margin up over 450 bps and non-GAAP operating margin up over 600 bps as compared to the same quarter last year," said Daniel Berenbaum, NI CFO. "While we still see difficulty in obtaining reliable supply of a few specific parts, a general easing of supply chain constraints combined with the laser-focus of our team enabled more shipments from our strong backlog, offsetting a difficult bookings environment."
As of June 30, 2023, NI had $139 million in cash and cash equivalents. During the second quarter, NI paid $37 million in dividends. The NI Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share payable on August 29, 2023, to stockholders of record on August 8, 2023.
NI's non-GAAP results exclude, as applicable, the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, taxes levied on the transfer of acquired intellectual property, foreign exchange loss on acquisitions, restructuring charges, tax reform charges, disposal gains on buildings and related charitable contributions, tax effects related to businesses held for sale, gain on sale of businesses, and capitalization and amortization of internally developed software costs. Reconciliations of the NI's GAAP and non-GAAP results are included as part of this news release.
YTD 2023 Summary
- Record GAAP revenue of $854 million, up 9 percent year over year
- Strong GAAP operating margin of 11% and record non-GAAP operating margin of 23%
- Strong diluted GAAP EPS of $0.58, up 107 percent year over year and record diluted non-GAAP EPS of $1.13, up 47 percent year over year
Non-GAAP Presentation
To supplement NI's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, NI has provided non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP revenue or net sales, gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, operating margin, provision for income taxes, net income, net margin and diluted EPS. A reconciliation of the adjustments to GAAP results is included in the tables below. Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. The non-GAAP financial information used by NI may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements include those set forth above relating to our ability to execute on our strategy. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections of future events. We claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for all forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors which could affect our future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the global shortage of key components; effect of the global economic and geopolitical conditions; our international operations and foreign economies; adverse public health matters, including epidemics and pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to effectively manage our partners and distribution channels; interruptions in our technology systems or cyber-attacks on our systems; the dependency of our product revenue on certain industries and the risk of contractions in such industries; concentration of credit risk and uncertain conditions in the global financial markets; our ability to compete in markets that are highly competitive; our ability to release successful new products or achieve expected returns; the risk that our manufacturing capacity and a substantial majority of our warehousing and distribution capacity are located outside of the U.S.; our dependence on key suppliers and distributors; longer delivery lead times from our suppliers; risk of product liability claims; dependence on our proprietary rights and risks of intellectual property litigation; the continued service of key management, technical personnel and operational employees; our ability to comply with environmental laws and associated costs; our ability to maintain our website; the risks of bugs, vulnerabilities, errors or design flaws in our products; our restructuring activities; our exposure to large orders; our shift to more system orders; our ability to effectively manage our operating expenses and meet budget; fluctuations in our financial results due to factors outside of our control; our outstanding debt; the interest rate risk associated with our variable rate indebtedness; seasonal variation in our revenues; our ability to comply with laws and regulations; changes in tax rates and exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to make certain acquisitions or dispositions, integrate the companies we acquire or separate the companies we sold and/or enter into strategic relationships; risks related to currency fluctuations; provisions in charter documents and Delaware law that delay or prevent our acquisition; the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the proposed transaction that could cause the parties to terminate the merger agreement entered into in connection with the proposed transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the risk that the parties to the merger agreement may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all; risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of our common stock; the risk of any unexpected costs or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction; the risk of any litigation relating to the proposed transaction; the risk that the proposed transaction and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the ability of the Company to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, stockholders and other business relationships and on its operating results and business generally; and the risk the pending proposed transaction could distract management of the Company. In addition, our ability to declare and/or pay declared dividends is subject to compliance with the terms of our existing credit agreement. The Company directs readers to its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the other documents it files with the SEC for other risks associated with the Company's future performance. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. All information in this release is as of the date above. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.
About NI
At NI, we bring together people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity's biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously every day.
National Instruments, NI and ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies. (NATI-F)
National Instruments
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
(unaudited)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
139,243
$
139,799
Accounts receivable, net
389,926
445,279
Inventories, net
401,626
388,164
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
123,949
115,677
Total current assets
1,054,744
1,088,919
Property and equipment, net
283,907
265,380
Goodwill
638,459
615,734
Intangible assets, net
192,904
200,850
Operating lease right-of-use assets
68,062
59,176
Other long-term assets
124,918
128,479
Total assets
$
2,362,994
$
2,358,538
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
60,514
$
54,639
Accrued compensation
49,575
71,422
Deferred revenue - current
158,247
137,208
Operating lease liabilities - current
16,608
13,834
Other taxes payable
55,622
67,615
Debt, current
25,000
25,000
Other current liabilities
58,833
153,157
Total current liabilities
424,399
522,875
Deferred income taxes
5,983
1,676
Income tax payable - non-current
22,581
40,646
Deferred revenue - non-current
60,094
63,066
Operating lease liabilities - non-current
36,486
30,588
Debt - non-current
564,373
516,637
Other long-term liabilities
31,558
26,926
Total liabilities
$
1,145,474
$
1,202,414
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
1,328
1,310
Additional paid-in capital
1,251,971
1,207,420
Retained earnings
(11,295
)
(14,741
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(24,484
)
(37,865
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,217,520
1,156,124
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,362,994
$
2,358,538
National Instruments
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net sales:
Product
$
379,436
$
354,805
$
779,835
$
698,489
Software maintenance
37,368
40,710
73,794
82,281
Total net sales
416,804
395,515
853,629
780,770
Cost of sales:
Product
113,625
123,307
241,181
238,332
Software maintenance
4,862
4,167
10,012
8,370
Total cost of sales
118,487
127,474
251,193
246,702
Gross profit
298,317
268,041
602,436
534,068
71.6%
67.8%
70.6%
68.4%
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
123,101
124,908
240,443
245,064
Research and development
83,801
85,589
170,438
167,750
General and administrative
50,504
36,772
93,719
69,949
Total operating expenses
257,406
247,269
504,600
482,763
Operating income
40,911
20,772
97,836
51,305
Other expense
(8,500
)
(3,505
)
(11,519
)
(3,473
)
Income before income taxes
32,411
17,267
86,317
47,832
Provision for income taxes
1,919
4,833
8,896
10,162
Net income
$
30,492
$
12,434
$
77,421
$
37,670
Basic earnings per share
$
0.23
$
0.09
$
0.59
$
0.29
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.23
$
0.09
$
0.58
$
0.28
Weighted average shares outstanding -
Basic
132,369
131,973
131,850
132,039
Diluted
134,171
132,708
133,693
132,948
Dividends declared per share
$
0.28
$
0.28
$
0.56
$
0.56
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net income
$
77,421
$
37,670
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
45,541
45,742
Stock-based compensation
30,388
40,804
Loss from equity-method investees
(5,597
)
(131
)
Deferred income taxes
2,488
943
Net change in operating assets and liabilities
(75,368
)
(169,930
)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
74,873
(44,902
)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Acquisitions, net of cash received
(23,024
)
(72,802
)
Capital expenditures
(35,477
)
(24,509
)
Capitalization of internally developed software
(925
)
(187
)
Additions to other intangibles
(3,811
)
(2,478
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(63,237
)
(99,976
)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving loan facility
120,000
175,000
Payments on revolving line of credit
(60,000
)
-
Proceeds from term loan
-
-
Payments on term loan
(12,500
)
-
Debt issuance costs
-
-
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
17,376
17,859
Repurchase of common stock
-
(70,000
)
Dividends paid
(73,975
)
(74,034
)
Other
(3,075
)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(12,174
)
48,825
Impact of changes in exchange rates on cash
(18
)
(4,180
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(556
)
(100,233
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
139,799
211,106
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
139,243
$
110,873
The following tables provide details with respect to the amount of GAAP charges related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, capitalization and amortization of internally developed software costs, restructuring charges, gains on sale of business/assets, and other that were recorded in the line items indicated below (unaudited) (in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Stock-based compensation
Cost of sales
$
467
$
1,253
$
1,429
$
2,475
Sales and marketing
5,792
7,202
10,727
14,291
Research and development
5,146
6,271
10,264
12,359
General and administrative
3,424
5,951
7,967
11,680
Provision for income taxes
(6,020
)
(1,993
)
(7,821
)
(4,648
)
Total
$
8,809
$
18,684
$
22,566
$
36,157
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments
Net sales
$
-
$
371
$
-
$
742
Cost of sales
8,402
6,415
15,062
10,218
Sales and marketing
4,694
5,573
9,267
11,712
Research and development
-
-
-
(320
)
Other (expense) income
320
503
753
1,019
Provision for income taxes
(2,014
)
(2,094
)
(3,505
)
(3,530
)
Total
$
11,402
$
10,768
$
21,577
$
19,841
Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges, and other(1)
Cost of sales
$
982
$
1,159
$
2,502
$
1,944
Sales and marketing
3,225
2,339
9,169
2,646
Research and development
497
487
3,735
1,102
General and administrative
16,555
1,248
24,492
3,019
Other (expense) income
48
(265
)
(2,449
)
(2,132
)
Provision for income taxes
(4,569
)
(779
)
(8,867
)
(1,356
)
Total
$
16,738
$
4,189
$
28,582
$
5,223
(1) Includes costs related to our announced merger with Emerson Electric Co. incurred during the first and second quarter of 2023
(Capitalization) and amortization of internally developed software costs
Cost of sales
$
659
$
1,896
$
1,390
$
3,929
Research and development
-
-
(910
)
(187
)
Provision for income taxes
(153
)
(436
)
(132
)
(843
)
Total
$
506
$
1,460
$
348
$
2,899
National Instruments
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit
Gross profit, as reported
$
298,317
$
268,041
$
602,436
$
534,068
Stock-based compensation
467
1,253
1,429
2,475
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments
8,402
6,786
15,062
10,960
Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other
982
1,159
2,502
1,944
Amortization of internally developed software costs
659
1,896
1,390
3,929
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
308,827
$
279,135
$
622,819
$
553,376
Non-GAAP gross margin
74.1%
70.5%
73.0%
70.8%
Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, as reported
$
257,406
$
247,269
$
504,600
$
482,763
Stock-based compensation
(14,362
)
(19,424
)
(28,958
)
(38,330
)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments
(4,694
)
(5,573
)
(9,267
)
(11,392
)
Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other
(20,277
)
(4,074
)
(37,396
)
(6,767
)
Capitalization of internally developed software costs
-
-
910
187
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
218,073
$
218,198
$
429,889
$
426,461
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income
Operating income, as reported
$
40,911
$
20,772
$
97,836
$
51,305
Stock-based compensation
14,829
20,677
30,387
40,805
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments
13,096
12,359
24,329
22,352
Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other
21,259
5,233
39,898
8,711
Net amortization of internally developed software costs
659
1,896
480
3,742
Non-GAAP operating income
$
90,754
$
60,937
$
192,930
$
126,915
Non-GAAP operating margin
21.8%
15.4%
22.6%
16.2%
Reconciliation of Provision for income taxes to Non-GAAP Provision for income taxes(1)
Provision for income taxes, as reported
$
1,919
$
4,833
$
8,896
$
10,162
Stock-based compensation
6,020
1,993
7,821
4,648
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments
2,014
2,094
3,505
3,530
Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other
4,569
779
8,867
1,356
Net amortization of internally developed software costs
153
436
132
843
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes(1)
$
14,675
$
10,135
$
29,221
$
20,539
(1): The income tax effect related to each non-GAAP item is calculated based on the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment, and considers the current and deferred tax impact of those adjustments.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income, as reported
$
30,492
$
12,434
$
77,421
$
37,670
Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income:
Stock-based compensation
14,829
20,677
30,387
40,805
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments
13,416
12,862
25,082
23,371
Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other
21,307
4,968
37,449
6,579
Net amortization of internally developed software costs
659
1,896
480
3,742
Income tax effects and adjustments(1)
(12,756
)
(5,302
)
(20,325
)
(10,377
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
67,947
$
47,535
$
150,494
$
101,790
Non-GAAP net margin
16.3%
12.0%
17.6%
13.0%
Diluted EPS, as reported
$
0.23
$
0.09
$
0.58
$
0.28
Adjustment to reconcile diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS
Stock-based compensation
0.11
0.16
0.23
0.31
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments
0.10
0.10
0.19
0.18
Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other
0.16
0.04
0.28
0.05
Net amortization of internally developed software costs
0.01
0.01
-
0.03
Income tax effects and adjustments(1)
(0.10
)
(0.04
)
(0.15
)
(0.08
)
Non-GAAP diluted EPS
$
0.51
$
0.36
$
1.13
$
0.77
(1): The income tax effect related to each non-GAAP item is calculated based on the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment, and considers the current and deferred tax impact of those adjustments.
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
134,171
132,708
133,693
132,948
Contacts
Marissa Vidaurri
Vice President of Investor Relations
(512) 683-5215